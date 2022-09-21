Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand schedules general election for May 7, 2023

Published

 on 

The Office of the Election Commission of Thailand (EC) tentatively scheduled the day of the general election next year for May 7. Registration for all candidates will be open from April 3 to April 7, 2023.

The general election plan was announced by the EC today as the government’s four-year term of office is expected to end on March 23, 2023.

According to Section 102 of the Constitution, the general election must be held within 45 days after the government’s term ends. That day falls on May 7, 2023.

The registration for candidates will be opened next year between April 3 to 7, and the official list of candidates will be announced on April 14.

The EC is also prepared just in case Parliament has dissolved ahead of the schedule. The EC must hold a general election at least 45 days after the government’s term ends and not more than 60 after the dissolution according to Section 103 of the Constitution. The EC has to announce the election date within five days after the dissolution too.

For the Thai citizens who cannot cast their ballots on the schedule, the EC will set out an advance voting date on April 30, 2023, to facilitate the group.

According to the report, future candidates can start their campaign 180 days before the government’s term ends. The EC will launch rules and guidelines for each candidate to follow later.

SOURCE: MGR Online | Khaosod

Trending