Thailand, Bahrain mark closer ties ahead of 50th anniversary

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 14, 2026, 4:13 PM
144 1 minute read
Thailand, Bahrain mark closer ties ahead of 50th anniversary | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

Thailand and Bahrain agreed to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, medical tourism, and food security following talks between Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Bahrain’s ambassador to Thailand today, May 14.

Bahraini Ambassador Khalil Yaqoob AlKhayat met Anutin at the Government House during an official courtesy visit following his appointment.

Anutin congratulated AlKhayat on his appointment and said Thailand values Bahrain as a close partner in the Middle East.

He highlighted the long-standing relationship between the two countries at the royal, government, and public levels ahead of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year, 2027.

Thailand and Bahrain discussed closer ties ahead of 50 years of diplomatic relations, with trade and medical tourism among key areas.
Photo via Amarin TV

AlKhayat said he was pleased to take up the post in Thailand, noting that his previous tenure as a diplomat had given him a degree of familiarity and understanding of the Kingdom’s customs.

Both sides welcomed the progress in bilateral ties and agreed to expand collaboration in sectors with strong potential, particularly trade, investment, medical tourism, and food security.

On trade and investment, the two countries agreed to promote bilateral trade, support two-way investment, and explore new economic opportunities. Anutin said he hoped to see more business exchanges between Thai and Bahraini private sectors.

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AlKhayat said Bahrain was ready to support imports of Thai products and could serve as a gateway for Thai goods to Middle Eastern markets because of its location near Saudi Arabia and other regional economies.

Thailand and Bahrain discussed closer ties ahead of 50 years of diplomatic relations, with trade and medical tourism among key areas.
Photo via Amarin TV

Thailand remains a popular destination for Bahraini tourists, particularly for medical treatment. Government figures showed more than 30,000 Bahrainis travelled to Thailand in 2025.

On food security, Amarin TV reported that Thailand reaffirmed its role as a reliable producer and exporter of quality food products to support Bahrain’s needs.

Anutin also expressed concern over the situation in the Middle East and stressed the importance of dialogue and reducing tensions. Both sides agreed they would continue pursuing cooperation that benefits Thailand and Bahrain.

In an earlier development, nine Thai nationals returned home safely after Thai diplomatic teams coordinated an evacuation from Bahrain amid rising regional tensions.

Embassy staff worked across Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, arranging overland transit through the King Fahd Causeway before moving the evacuees onward to Riyadh for flights back to Thailand.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 14, 2026, 4:13 PM
144 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.