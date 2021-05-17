Thailand
Thailand News Today | Bangkok extends restrictions, Brits told to stay away from Thailand | May 17
High infection report stems from more positive infections emerging from Bangkok’s prison system, Bangkok city hall has announced an extension of temporary closures of public venues in Bangkok until May 31, a new arrival regime in Phuket, Brits were told to bypass countries that are designated as amber, including Thailand, for this year’s summer holidays and drugs valued at nearly100 million Australian dollars have been found hidden in containers on a Thai cargo ship docked in Sydney.
Thailand
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announces 20 year plan to take action against corruption
Action against corruption in Thailand is now a “national agenda” and a 20-year plan, backed by the National Anti-Corruption Commission, is set to be rolled out to promote transparency in the Thai government, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced today.
On a scale of 0 to 100, with 0 being “highly corrupt” and 100 being “very clean,” Thailand’s score is 36, according to the Corruption Perceptions Index by the global coalition Transparency International.
Each year, the organisation ranks countries by their levels of public sector corruption. Out of 180 countries, Thailand ranks 104. South Sudan and Somalia both ranked last as the most corrupt countries.
Prayut mentioned the Thailand’s ranking on the Index during a broadcast today, adding that the Thai government is working on solving the problem of corruption in the public sector.
To help with plans to improve transparency, government agencies in Thailand are told to complete a self-assessment by Integrity and Transparency Assessment. The results will be used to improve the management of government agencies.
“I’d like to encourage all Thai citizens in government offices in every department nationwide to take part in improving Thailand’s transparency to meet international standards by jointly completing the transparency assessment online via NACC website or ITAS application from now until May 31, 2021.”
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Thailand
Covid UPDATE: 9,635 new infections, provincial totals
Thailand reported a record high of 9,635 new Covid-19 infections. There are now 43,268 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun said at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Out of the new cases reported today, 6,853 were detected at prisons in Thailand.
“Of course this is a new high that we have never seen before in Thailand, but the majority have been detected in prisons.”
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has confirmed a total of 111,082 Covid-19 infections and 614 coronavirus-related deaths, with the vast majority of infections and virus-related fatalities in the recent wave of infections over the past 6 weeks. Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections and continues to have high daily Covid-19 counts.
The CCSA also reported 25 new Covid-related fatalities today, primarily in Bangkok. Most of the patients who died had high blood pressure for other underlying health conditions.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 spreads to 12 Thailand prisons infecting 9,789 people
Over the past week, 12 prisons in Thailand have reported Covid-19 infections infecting thousands of inmates. Out of the 9,789 Covid-19 infections reported by the Department of Corrections, nearly 4,000 cases were reported at the Chiang Mai Central Prison.
Outbreaks at the Bangkok Remand Prison and Central Women’s Correctional Institution were first reported last week after a pro-democracy protest leader announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 a week after she was released from the women’s prison. She had been held in detention for 8 weeks awaiting trial for lese majeste charges which carry an up to 15 year prison sentence for insulting or defaming the Thai Monarchy.
At the Central Women’s Correctional Institution, where 1,039 people are infected, the outbreak started from a new inmate who was infected with the coronavirus, the department’s director general said in an earlier statement. At the Bangkok Remand Prison, where 1,960 people are infected, a department official who was infected with Covid-19 apparently caused the outbreak infecting more than half the prison population.
Following the news of the Covid-19 outbreaks at 2 Bangkok prisons, human rights activists have called on Thai authorities to reduce overcrowding in the prisons, a longstanding problem in Thailand, by releasing inmates who are incarcerated on minor charges or who are being held in court detention for non-violent offences.
In an earlier statement, the Human Rights Watch said that Thai authorities need to act immediately to make sure inmates who are infected with Covid-19 get equal and adequate health care, which is required under international law.
Most of the infected inmates are being treated at field hospitals set up outside the prison, or at the Department of Corrections hospital, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun said during today’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting. Those in serious condition have been admitted to hospitals, he said.
Natapanu added that the Thai government is providing adequate health care for the infected inmates in line with legal standards.
|Prison
|Covid-19 cases
|Chiang Mai Central Prison
|3,929
|Bangkok Remand Prison
|1,960
|Central Women’s Correctional Institution
|1,039
|Khlong Prem Central Prison
|1,016
|Thon Buri Remand Prison
|1,725
|Nonthaburi Central Prison
|59
|Chachoengsao Central Prison
|43
|Central Special Treatment Centre
|12
|Min Buri Prison
|2
|Narathawit Prison
|2
|Mae Sot Prison
|1
|Samut Prakan Central Prison
|1
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announces 20 year plan to take action against corruption
Covid UPDATE: 9,635 new infections, provincial totals
Covid-19 spreads to 12 Thailand prisons infecting 9,789 people
British health secretary tells Brits to bypass Thailand for summer holidays
Thailand to get Moderna vaccine by this October
Phuket police search for foreigners who were seen drinking beer at a restaurant
Crystal meth worth nearly AUD$100 million found on Thai cargo ship in Sydney
Pediatrician says lucky 1 month old baby has recovered from Covid-19
No government bailout for Thai Airways
Escaped Bengal tiger in America captured after terrorising locals
Fourth prison Covid-19 outbreak: 1,725 inmates infected at Thonburi prison
Northeastern Buri Ram mother becomes second to die from lightning in recent weeks
Walk-in vaccination centre to open at Bangkok’s Bang Sue railway station
No more face masks for speakers at government meetings – PM
Top 5 international schools in Thailand
Thailand’s zones change from Monday – easing of Covid restrictions
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths
UPDATE: Phuket restrictions and bans extended, new ‘party’ clause added
Fear over Covid in India has some washing themselves with cow dung
Chon Buri releases Covid timeline of recent market cluster
Travel bubble talks to pick back up once Covid-19 is under control
Thailand’s colour zones change from Monday – some restrictions ease
Phuket woman impaled by steel rod in motorbike accident
American leaves hospital after being denied Covid treatment in same room as Thai wife
Former pageant queen in Myanmar sides with ethnic armies opposing military coup
Airlines can face penalties for failure to check passengers’ Certificate of Entry – CAAT
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
Police step up border patrols and checkpoints, arresting 49 illegal migrants today
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine now approved in Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
