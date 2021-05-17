PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announces 20 year plan to take action against corruption

Action against corruption in Thailand is now a “national agenda” and a 20-year plan, backed by the National Anti-Corruption Commission, is set to be rolled out to promote transparency in the Thai government, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced today.

On a scale of 0 to 100, with 0 being “highly corrupt” and 100 being “very clean,” Thailand’s score is 36, according to the Corruption Perceptions Index by the global coalition Transparency International.

Each year, the organisation ranks countries by their levels of public sector corruption. Out of 180 countries, Thailand ranks 104. South Sudan and Somalia both ranked last as the most corrupt countries.

Prayut mentioned the Thailand’s ranking on the Index during a broadcast today, adding that the Thai government is working on solving the problem of corruption in the public sector.

To help with plans to improve transparency, government agencies in Thailand are told to complete a self-assessment by Integrity and Transparency Assessment. The results will be used to improve the management of government agencies.

“I’d like to encourage all Thai citizens in government offices in every department nationwide to take part in improving Thailand’s transparency to meet international standards by jointly completing the transparency assessment online via NACC website or ITAS application from now until May 31, 2021.”

SOURCE: Pattaya News

