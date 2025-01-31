Phumtham dismisses refugee employment proposal as impractical

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 31, 2025
125 1 minute read
Phumtham dismisses refugee employment proposal as impractical
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai expressed disapproval of Fair Party list MP Kannavee Suebsang‘s proposal to offer employment to refugees. Phumtham considers it impractical.

Phumtham addressed concerns over the United States’ decision to reduce funding for hospitals in nine refugee camps along the Thailand-Myanmar border. He noted that the Thai government is also impacted by this decision, as it has been providing substantial assistance to refugees.

Advertisements

The responsibility for addressing this issue primarily lies with the International Rescue Committee and the United Nations.

According to Phumtham, the UN plans to engage in discussions with US President Donald Trump about the situation within the next three months. Meanwhile, the Thai government will continue to offer support within its means.

Related Articles

Phumtham acknowledged that Kannavee’s proposal to allow refugees to work legally in Thailand was well-meaning but questioned its feasibility. He suggested implementing such a policy could impose a significant burden on Thai citizens and questioned whether the public was ready to shoulder this responsibility.

On Wednesday, in the House of Representatives, Kannavee raised concerns about the impact of President Trump’s Trump 2.0 policy changes on diversity, equality, and integration.

He pointed out that the policy shift resulted in funding cuts for international aid organisations supporting the nine refugee camps in Thailand, affecting access to medical care, reported Bangkok Post.

Advertisements
Phumtham dismisses refugee employment proposal as impractical | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of ประชาไท

Kannavee warned that further reductions in assistance could force over 80,000 Myanmar refugees in these camps to leave, which would affect Thai citizens as well.

He proposed that the government allow refugees to work temporarily in Thailand under the Immigration Act 1979, enabling them to sustain themselves and contribute to the economy through taxes. He suggested they be permitted to work in Thailand until a long-term solution is found.

“We must turn burden into power and obtain a key role on the international stage for Thailand.”

Latest Thailand News
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 31 to February 2) Bangkok Travel

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 31 to February 2)

2 hours ago
Russian man rescued after car crashes into tree, suspected drugs found Crime News

Russian man rescued after car crashes into tree, suspected drugs found

4 hours ago
Thailand lottery players seek Chinese calendar for lucky numbers Thailand News

Thailand lottery players seek Chinese calendar for lucky numbers

4 hours ago
5 Chinese nationals arrested crossing illegally into Thailand Crime News

5 Chinese nationals arrested crossing illegally into Thailand

4 hours ago
Phumtham dismisses refugee employment proposal as impractical Bangkok News

Phumtham dismisses refugee employment proposal as impractical

4 hours ago
Thaksin begs Chiang Mai to deliver a landslide victory Chiang Mai News

Thaksin begs Chiang Mai to deliver a landslide victory

5 hours ago
Thai man allegedly kills 3 snakes before taking his own life Central Thailand News

Thai man allegedly kills 3 snakes before taking his own life

5 hours ago
Hot sting: Thai child scalded by soup at Chon Buri restaurant Crime News

Hot sting: Thai child scalded by soup at Chon Buri restaurant

5 hours ago
Sky’s the limit: AIS takes off with HOVERAir X1 Pro Max drone Business News

Sky’s the limit: AIS takes off with HOVERAir X1 Pro Max drone

5 hours ago
Sacred tattoo event in Nakhon Pathom draws blessings Central Thailand News

Sacred tattoo event in Nakhon Pathom draws blessings

5 hours ago
Smoke signals: Thailand cracks down on PM2.5 cross-border pollution Business News

Smoke signals: Thailand cracks down on PM2.5 cross-border pollution

5 hours ago
Thai senator&#8217;s death penalty drama stirs up capital debate Politics News

Thai senator’s death penalty drama stirs up capital debate

5 hours ago
Taking the piss: Tourist pees at Phuket Airport Aviation News

Taking the piss: Tourist pees at Phuket Airport

6 hours ago
Gold prices soar to record heights amid Trump&#8217;s tariff turmoil Business News

Gold prices soar to record heights amid Trump’s tariff turmoil

6 hours ago
Thai airline flight makes emergency landing in Phuket Aviation News

Thai airline flight makes emergency landing in Phuket

6 hours ago
Disgraced monk shakes foundations of Buddhist faith in Thailand Crime News

Disgraced monk shakes foundations of Buddhist faith in Thailand

6 hours ago
Gem of a deal: Bangkok fair set to sparkle with 3.5 billion baht in trade Bangkok News

Gem of a deal: Bangkok fair set to sparkle with 3.5 billion baht in trade

6 hours ago
Thai woman fakes kidnapping and miscarriage for attention Central Thailand News

Thai woman fakes kidnapping and miscarriage for attention

7 hours ago
Snake and escape: Python slips past Trang officials in daring breakout Thailand News

Snake and escape: Python slips past Trang officials in daring breakout

7 hours ago
Drunken tourists attack Bolt driver in Pattaya over ‘silent treatment’ Crime News

Drunken tourists attack Bolt driver in Pattaya over ‘silent treatment’

7 hours ago
Reckless Thai rider&#8217;s wild trip lands him fine, suspended jail term Bangkok News

Reckless Thai rider’s wild trip lands him fine, suspended jail term

7 hours ago
Thai man shot near penis in jealousy over karaoke bar girl (video) Crime News

Thai man shot near penis in jealousy over karaoke bar girl (video)

7 hours ago
Phuket booze ban begins as election showdown heats up Phuket News

Phuket booze ban begins as election showdown heats up

8 hours ago
Uzbek man nabbed at Phuket Airport for overstaying visa Crime News

Uzbek man nabbed at Phuket Airport for overstaying visa

9 hours ago
Fire fight: Minister braves flames to back Chiang Mai wildfire battle Chiang Mai News

Fire fight: Minister braves flames to back Chiang Mai wildfire battle

9 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 31, 2025
125 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

5 Chinese nationals arrested crossing illegally into Thailand

5 Chinese nationals arrested crossing illegally into Thailand

4 hours ago
Thaksin begs Chiang Mai to deliver a landslide victory

Thaksin begs Chiang Mai to deliver a landslide victory

5 hours ago
Thai man allegedly kills 3 snakes before taking his own life

Thai man allegedly kills 3 snakes before taking his own life

5 hours ago
Hot sting: Thai child scalded by soup at Chon Buri restaurant

Hot sting: Thai child scalded by soup at Chon Buri restaurant

5 hours ago