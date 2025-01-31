Phumtham dismisses refugee employment proposal as impractical

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai expressed disapproval of Fair Party list MP Kannavee Suebsang‘s proposal to offer employment to refugees. Phumtham considers it impractical.

Phumtham addressed concerns over the United States’ decision to reduce funding for hospitals in nine refugee camps along the Thailand-Myanmar border. He noted that the Thai government is also impacted by this decision, as it has been providing substantial assistance to refugees.

The responsibility for addressing this issue primarily lies with the International Rescue Committee and the United Nations.

According to Phumtham, the UN plans to engage in discussions with US President Donald Trump about the situation within the next three months. Meanwhile, the Thai government will continue to offer support within its means.

Phumtham acknowledged that Kannavee’s proposal to allow refugees to work legally in Thailand was well-meaning but questioned its feasibility. He suggested implementing such a policy could impose a significant burden on Thai citizens and questioned whether the public was ready to shoulder this responsibility.

On Wednesday, in the House of Representatives, Kannavee raised concerns about the impact of President Trump’s Trump 2.0 policy changes on diversity, equality, and integration.

He pointed out that the policy shift resulted in funding cuts for international aid organisations supporting the nine refugee camps in Thailand, affecting access to medical care, reported Bangkok Post.

Kannavee warned that further reductions in assistance could force over 80,000 Myanmar refugees in these camps to leave, which would affect Thai citizens as well.

He proposed that the government allow refugees to work temporarily in Thailand under the Immigration Act 1979, enabling them to sustain themselves and contribute to the economy through taxes. He suggested they be permitted to work in Thailand until a long-term solution is found.

“We must turn burden into power and obtain a key role on the international stage for Thailand.”