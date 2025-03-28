Bangkok raid leads to 58 arrests for illegal employment

Immigration officials conducted a comprehensive inspection of 10 entertainment venues in Bangkok, resulting in the arrest of 58 people for illegal employment practices.

The operation, yesterday, March 27, led by Police Major General Prasat Khemmaprasit, targeted karaoke bars and host bars in areas like Bang Bon, Bang Khun Thian, Khlong Toei, and Rom Klao.

The inspection revealed that only two out of the 10 establishments complied with legal employment practices. The remaining eight locations were found to employ illegal foreign workers, primarily from Laos and Vietnam.

Some 53 Laotians and four Vietnamese nationals were apprehended for lacking work permits, overstaying their visas, or entering the country illegally. Additionally, one employer was arrested for hiring these undocumented workers.

Police Colonel Rapeepat Utsaha noted changes in the business models of karaoke bars and entertainment venues. Many have transitioned into host bars with male staff entertaining guests, while karaoke bars increasingly employ foreign women for similar purposes.

These changes coincide with the government’s efforts to boost tourism, which has led to a rise in foreign nationals in the country, potentially increasing illegal activities from minor offences like illegal work to more serious crimes.

The immigration police, in collaboration with local police, have been actively monitoring and arresting foreign nationals and tourists involved in illegal activities.

The recent operation focused on high-risk areas, particularly around the outskirts of Bangkok, where karaoke bars are known to employ illegal workers, especially from Vietnam.

Preventive measures also include informing tourists about the risks of being lured into illegal work in neighbouring countries, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Labour Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn confirmed that police are actively targeting illegal foreign workers in Chon Buri in response to reports of illegal employment.

On March 26, a special task force, Tri-Thai Protectors, was sent to investigate Chinese-owned businesses in Si Racha district following complaints about the use of illegal foreign workers.