Phuket’s booming job market: Officials report 99% employment rate

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal51 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, January 30, 2025
69 1 minute read
Phuket’s booming job market: Officials report 99% employment rate
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket’s job market is thriving, with 99.15% of registered residents employed, according to the latest report from the Phuket Subcommittee on Labour Development and Provincial Vocational Training Coordination (SVTC).

The figures were unveiled during a meeting chaired by Deputy Governor Ronnarong Thipsiri at the Phuket Skill Development Institute 21 yesterday, January 29, where officials reviewed the province’s labour situation and workforce development plans for 2025.

Advertisements

According to the National Statistics Office, Phuket’s total population stands at 619,978, with 500,422 individuals of working age (15 and older), making up 80.73% of the population. Of the 355,350 people in the labour force, 352,288 are employed, leaving just 3,062 (0.86%) unemployed.

Despite the high employment rate, businesses continue to seek workers. Between September 26 and December 25, 2024, employers sought to fill 1,335 positions across 14 occupations, with 876 vacancies still open as of January 23. The top five most in-demand roles are:

Related Articles
  • Store sales staff
  • Food and beverage service workers
  • Customer service staff
  • Building cleaners
  • General labourers

To tackle workforce shortages and upskill workers, provincial government officials launched labour training programmes aligned with 12 economic and social principles. The initiative focuses on tourism, health tourism (345 trainees), food processing (20 trainees), and digital industries (635 trainees).

Phuket’s booming job market: Officials report 99% employment rate | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

The Phuket Skill Development Institute 21 is also running a 3.466 million-baht workforce training programme targeting 800 trainees. So far, five out of 40 classes have been completed, training 110 individuals.

Officials also discussed the Independent Labour Promotion and Protection Act, expected to take effect in 2025, aiming to enhance protections for independent workers, ensure fair wages, and improve social security benefits.

Advertisements

With labour market monitoring and strategic workforce development, officials believe these initiatives will bolster Phuket’s economy, enhance competitiveness, and improve workers’ quality of life in the long run, reported The Phuket News.

Phuket’s booming job market: Officials report 99% employment rate | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

In similar news, the long-awaited nationwide implementation of the 400-baht daily minimum wage remains uncertain, according to Labour Permanent Secretary Boonsong Thapchaiyuth.

While some major tourism provinces like Phuket and Chon Buri began offering the increased rate from January 1, Boonsong admitted there is no guarantee the wage hike will extend to all provinces anytime soon.

Latest Thailand News
Thai suspects surrender on brutal attack on Chinese businessman Crime News

Thai suspects surrender on brutal attack on Chinese businessman

37 seconds ago
Motorbikes flout Pattaya&#8217;s one-way rule, locals demand action Pattaya News

Motorbikes flout Pattaya’s one-way rule, locals demand action

13 minutes ago
Bangkok seeks air pollution control status amid rising PM2.5 levels Bangkok News

Bangkok seeks air pollution control status amid rising PM2.5 levels

20 minutes ago
Pattaya tragedy: Tourist killed, wife critical after speeding bike crash Pattaya News

Pattaya tragedy: Tourist killed, wife critical after speeding bike crash

32 minutes ago
Motorcyclist killed in tragic collision with truck at petrol station Road deaths

Motorcyclist killed in tragic collision with truck at petrol station

43 minutes ago
Phuket’s booming job market: Officials report 99% employment rate Phuket News

Phuket’s booming job market: Officials report 99% employment rate

51 minutes ago
Little worm: Thai teen attacks classmate over penis size insult Crime News

Little worm: Thai teen attacks classmate over penis size insult

57 minutes ago
Man confesses to stealing and killing buffalo in Phetchabun Crime News

Man confesses to stealing and killing buffalo in Phetchabun

1 hour ago
Illegal work hub: 17 foreigners arrested in island raids Crime News

Illegal work hub: 17 foreigners arrested in island raids

1 hour ago
Publicity stunt: PM Paetongtarn launches monthly TV show Bangkok News

Publicity stunt: PM Paetongtarn launches monthly TV show

1 hour ago
Fisherman finds human remains under Pathum Thani overpass Thailand News

Fisherman finds human remains under Pathum Thani overpass

2 hours ago
Body of Thai crewman found floating near Phuket Crime News

Body of Thai crewman found floating near Phuket

2 hours ago
University student killed in bus accident in Bangkok Bangkok News

University student killed in bus accident in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thai woman arrested for allegedly conspiring in sister&#8217;s murder Central Thailand News

Thai woman arrested for allegedly conspiring in sister’s murder

2 hours ago
Thai restaurants create PM 2.5 dust-free rooms for safer dining Thailand News

Thai restaurants create PM 2.5 dust-free rooms for safer dining

2 hours ago
Thai thief assaults and steals 10,500 baht from old man in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai thief assaults and steals 10,500 baht from old man in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thailand’s ‘one ticket’ travel plan moves forward Bangkok News

Thailand’s ‘one ticket’ travel plan moves forward

3 hours ago
Man found dead at rice mill in Nong Bua Lam Phu Crime News

Man found dead at rice mill in Nong Bua Lam Phu

3 hours ago
Thai man jailed for 2 months for killing neighbour&#8217;s Siberian Husky Crime News

Thai man jailed for 2 months for killing neighbour’s Siberian Husky

3 hours ago
Pregnant woman gives birth in rescue vehicle during Chinese New Year Thailand News

Pregnant woman gives birth in rescue vehicle during Chinese New Year

3 hours ago
Shrewsbury launches first ever premium Mandarin-English bilingual programme Education

Shrewsbury launches first ever premium Mandarin-English bilingual programme

4 hours ago
Phuket schoolgirls honoured for heroic life-saving rescue Phuket News

Phuket schoolgirls honoured for heroic life-saving rescue

4 hours ago
Thailand cracks down on fake visa holders: Pakistanis face blacklist Crime News

Thailand cracks down on fake visa holders: Pakistanis face blacklist

5 hours ago
Bangkok student shooting leaves one critically injured Bangkok News

Bangkok student shooting leaves one critically injured

5 hours ago
7 dead and 1 injury reported in Ang Thong pickup collision Central Thailand News

7 dead and 1 injury reported in Ang Thong pickup collision

5 hours ago
Phuket NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal51 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, January 30, 2025
69 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Bangkok seeks air pollution control status amid rising PM2.5 levels

Bangkok seeks air pollution control status amid rising PM2.5 levels

20 minutes ago
Pattaya tragedy: Tourist killed, wife critical after speeding bike crash

Pattaya tragedy: Tourist killed, wife critical after speeding bike crash

32 minutes ago
Motorcyclist killed in tragic collision with truck at petrol station

Motorcyclist killed in tragic collision with truck at petrol station

43 minutes ago
Little worm: Thai teen attacks classmate over penis size insult

Little worm: Thai teen attacks classmate over penis size insult

57 minutes ago