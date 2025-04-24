Thailand pushes for inclusive job market for silver age workers

Jobsdb by SEEK, Thailand’s leading job platform, is advancing the country’s labour market by supporting the Silver Age workforce, those aged 55 and above, in preparing for a future shaped by AI technology and digital tools.

As of yesterday, April 23, the Silver Age group comprises over 13 million people, roughly 20% of Thailand’s workforce, with projections of the country entering a super-aged society by 2030, where over a quarter of the population will be aged 65 and above.

Many of those within the Silver Age demographic are eager to re-enter the workforce, whether for financial stability, active lifestyles, or to pass on their knowledge.

AI skills are increasingly crucial in today’s job market, especially for Silver Age workers. Notably, AI, particularly Generative AI, is becoming a key factor in enhancing efficiency across various sectors and driving global employment trends.

A World Economic Forum report highlights a 177% increase in workers acquiring AI skills globally since 2018. Even non-tech fields like marketing, sales, and healthcare are increasingly prioritising AI competencies.

Moreover, over half of employers indicate a preference for candidates with AI knowledge, especially in areas like prompt engineering, involving AI tools such as ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, now seen as essential skills.

For the Silver Age workforce, combining experience with AI technology boosts confidence when re-entering the job market and provides valuable resources to organisations in a digital-driven world. Jobsdb by SEEK suggests seven promising career paths for this group, leveraging existing skills and digital tools:

1. Specialised Teaching/Tutoring: Ideal for those who prefer flexible, home-based work, connecting with younger generations through online education.

2. Customer Service/Call Centre: Suitable for those with communication skills and a passion for service, allowing remote work with many companies.

3. Translation: Perfect for those with language skills, offering freelance opportunities and time management flexibility.

4. Basic Accounting/Finance: For those with financial documentation skills, suitable for freelance work or supporting SMEs.

5. Administrative/Coordination: Ideal for those experienced in documentation, scheduling, and coordination, alongside learning basic digital tools.

6. Online Sales: For those comfortable with home-based work, knowledgeable in social media or sales apps, and adept at time management.

7. Independent Consulting: Suitable for sharing expertise in finance, investment, or skill development with younger generations. These careers can be enhanced with digital tools or AI applications, such as online courses, translation software, and data entry programmes, improving efficiency and flexibility.

However, the rise in Thailand’s ageing population underscores the need for employers to consider fair hiring practices. A Jobsdb by SEEK survey reveals that over 30% of Thai workers perceive bias and discrimination in hiring processes as barriers to finding suitable employment, particularly affecting the Silver Age group due to age or status prejudices, reported KhaoSod.

This issue highlights the importance of promoting inclusive employment aligned with the Fair Hiring concept, championed by Jobsdb by SEEK, which aims for a hiring process free from age, gender, race, or status limitations.

Duangporn Promaon, managing director of Jobsdb by SEEK, emphasised that promoting Fair Hiring is a key mission, advocating diversity in the Thai labour market and reducing bias through AI technology in recruitment, ensuring fair job-candidate matching, and encouraging employers to adopt inclusive recruitment practices.