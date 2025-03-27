Chon Buri crackdown on illegal foreign workers intensifies

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee45 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 27, 2025
132 1 minute read
Chon Buri crackdown on illegal foreign workers intensifies
Picture courtesy of Ministry of Labour

Labour Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn confirmed the active crackdown on illegal foreign workers in Chon Buri, following reports of illegal employment.

Yesterday, March 26, a special task force, Tri-Thai Protectors, was deployed to investigate Chinese businesses in Si Racha district after complaints of illegal foreign workers surfaced.

The operation, led by Inspector General Pichet Thongphun and Police Lieutenant Colonel Amnat Chooklin, involved the eastern special task force and officials from the Department of Employment. During their inspection in Bo Win subdistrict, nine illegal workers were discovered.

Among them were four from China, four from Myanmar, and one from an ethnic minority. They were found working without permits, engaging in unauthorised activities, and competing with Thai workers. Those apprehended were handed over to Bo Win Police Station for prosecution.

Related Articles

Pipat emphasised that these inspections have been ongoing and are not a reaction to recent parliamentary debates. He reiterated that genuine inspections are conducted continuously, and legal action is taken against violators, with deportation as a consequence. The Labour Ministry is committed to safeguarding Thai employment and has no hidden agendas.

According to the Department of Employment, over 50,000 Chinese workers hold permits in Thailand, mainly in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). However, many enter on tourist visas and work illegally, particularly in services, restaurants, construction, and small businesses, encroaching on Thai jobs.

Chon Buri crackdown on illegal foreign workers intensifies | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Ministry of Labour

Between June 2024 and March 2025, the ministry inspected over 52,000 establishments, finding 2,010 violations among 724,000 workers checked. The Tri-Thai Protectors specifically reviewed 2,198 Chinese workers, identifying 207 violations.

Pipat stated that while Thailand welcomes foreign investors, they must adhere to regulations. Many Chinese businesses operate independently, using Chinese resources and labour, impacting local employment and the economy.

Chon Buri crackdown on illegal foreign workers intensifies | News by Thaiger

The ministry proposed urgent measures, including nominee inspections, fake business reviews, re-evaluation of foreign worker quotas in vulnerable areas, promoting Thai employment, and intensifying inspections in the EEC and tourist cities, reported KhaoSod.

He acknowledged the long-standing issue and the ministry’s genuine efforts to address it. Pipat invited anyone with additional information to come forward, assuring that the ministry remains proactive and impartial.

Chon Buri crackdown on illegal foreign workers intensifies | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Thai police arrest Chinese duo for counterfeit cosmetics trade Bangkok News

Thai police arrest Chinese duo for counterfeit cosmetics trade

11 minutes ago
Illegal condo rentals exposed in Pattaya crackdown Pattaya News

Illegal condo rentals exposed in Pattaya crackdown

17 minutes ago
Frenchman wanted for fatal prison break arrested in Phuket Phuket News

Frenchman wanted for fatal prison break arrested in Phuket

24 minutes ago
Raintree International School unveils new Sukhumvit campus International Education

Raintree International School unveils new Sukhumvit campus

29 minutes ago
Phuket rolls out EV buses to boost tourism and reduce pollution Phuket News

Phuket rolls out EV buses to boost tourism and reduce pollution

36 minutes ago
Chon Buri crackdown on illegal foreign workers intensifies Crime News

Chon Buri crackdown on illegal foreign workers intensifies

45 minutes ago
MP banned for 10 years over vote-buying in Thailand election Thailand News

MP banned for 10 years over vote-buying in Thailand election

54 minutes ago
British widow&#8217;s Thailand dream turns to heartbreak Thailand News

British widow’s Thailand dream turns to heartbreak

1 hour ago
Thai police surrenders after fatally shooting girlfriend in Nakhon Pathom Thailand News

Thai police surrenders after fatally shooting girlfriend in Nakhon Pathom

1 hour ago
YouTuber&#8217;s van collides with truck, injuring seven in Nakhon Ratchasima Road deaths

YouTuber’s van collides with truck, injuring seven in Nakhon Ratchasima

2 hours ago
Khon Kaen school janitor accused of assaulting girls Thailand News

Khon Kaen school janitor accused of assaulting girls

2 hours ago
British boxing champ knocked down by law after Thailand drug bust Crime News

British boxing champ knocked down by law after Thailand drug bust

2 hours ago
Singaporean wanted after Thai girlfriend found dead in Bangkok condo Bangkok News

Singaporean wanted after Thai girlfriend found dead in Bangkok condo

2 hours ago
JW Marriott Phuket to host 16th annual Mai Khao Marine Turtle Release Phuket Travel

JW Marriott Phuket to host 16th annual Mai Khao Marine Turtle Release

2 hours ago
Teenagers arrested in Bangkok for homemade gun attack Bangkok News

Teenagers arrested in Bangkok for homemade gun attack

2 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn rules out Cabinet reshuffle after no-confidence win Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn rules out Cabinet reshuffle after no-confidence win

2 hours ago
Hot weather and thunderstorms expected in upper Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Hot weather and thunderstorms expected in upper Thailand

3 hours ago
Win a complimentary stay at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel &#038; Wellness! Thailand News

Win a complimentary stay at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness!

3 hours ago
East Pattaya mayor resolves year-long streetlight issue Pattaya News

East Pattaya mayor resolves year-long streetlight issue

18 hours ago
Pretty in pink: Bikini-clad woman wreaks havoc at police station Thailand News

Pretty in pink: Bikini-clad woman wreaks havoc at police station

18 hours ago
Thailand offers rewards for reporting e-cigarette sellers and users Thailand News

Thailand offers rewards for reporting e-cigarette sellers and users

18 hours ago
Man shoots thief in Phuket shrimp pond, police investigate Phuket News

Man shoots thief in Phuket shrimp pond, police investigate

18 hours ago
Thailand bans all corporal punishment, a win for children’s rights Thailand News

Thailand bans all corporal punishment, a win for children’s rights

18 hours ago
Thai Sang Thai MPs back Paetongtarn, leader blasts &#8216;cobra MPs&#8217; Politics News

Thai Sang Thai MPs back Paetongtarn, leader blasts ‘cobra MPs’

18 hours ago
CCTV confirms suicide as Thai man falls to death in Bangkok mall Bangkok News

CCTV confirms suicide as Thai man falls to death in Bangkok mall

19 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee45 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 27, 2025
132 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Illegal condo rentals exposed in Pattaya crackdown

Illegal condo rentals exposed in Pattaya crackdown

17 minutes ago
Frenchman wanted for fatal prison break arrested in Phuket

Frenchman wanted for fatal prison break arrested in Phuket

24 minutes ago
Phuket rolls out EV buses to boost tourism and reduce pollution

Phuket rolls out EV buses to boost tourism and reduce pollution

36 minutes ago
MP banned for 10 years over vote-buying in Thailand election

MP banned for 10 years over vote-buying in Thailand election

54 minutes ago