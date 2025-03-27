Chon Buri crackdown on illegal foreign workers intensifies

Labour Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn confirmed the active crackdown on illegal foreign workers in Chon Buri, following reports of illegal employment.

Yesterday, March 26, a special task force, Tri-Thai Protectors, was deployed to investigate Chinese businesses in Si Racha district after complaints of illegal foreign workers surfaced.

The operation, led by Inspector General Pichet Thongphun and Police Lieutenant Colonel Amnat Chooklin, involved the eastern special task force and officials from the Department of Employment. During their inspection in Bo Win subdistrict, nine illegal workers were discovered.

Among them were four from China, four from Myanmar, and one from an ethnic minority. They were found working without permits, engaging in unauthorised activities, and competing with Thai workers. Those apprehended were handed over to Bo Win Police Station for prosecution.

Pipat emphasised that these inspections have been ongoing and are not a reaction to recent parliamentary debates. He reiterated that genuine inspections are conducted continuously, and legal action is taken against violators, with deportation as a consequence. The Labour Ministry is committed to safeguarding Thai employment and has no hidden agendas.

According to the Department of Employment, over 50,000 Chinese workers hold permits in Thailand, mainly in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). However, many enter on tourist visas and work illegally, particularly in services, restaurants, construction, and small businesses, encroaching on Thai jobs.

Between June 2024 and March 2025, the ministry inspected over 52,000 establishments, finding 2,010 violations among 724,000 workers checked. The Tri-Thai Protectors specifically reviewed 2,198 Chinese workers, identifying 207 violations.

Pipat stated that while Thailand welcomes foreign investors, they must adhere to regulations. Many Chinese businesses operate independently, using Chinese resources and labour, impacting local employment and the economy.

The ministry proposed urgent measures, including nominee inspections, fake business reviews, re-evaluation of foreign worker quotas in vulnerable areas, promoting Thai employment, and intensifying inspections in the EEC and tourist cities, reported KhaoSod.

He acknowledged the long-standing issue and the ministry’s genuine efforts to address it. Pipat invited anyone with additional information to come forward, assuring that the ministry remains proactive and impartial.