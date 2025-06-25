Jurassic World: Rebirth to boost Thai tourism (video)

High-budget film creates 2,245 Thai jobs, says official

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Jurassic World: Rebirth to boost Thai tourism (video)
Screenshots from Jurassic World Rebirth Official Trailer 2 via Youtube

Thailand prepares to see a significant tourism boost thanks to the global release of Jurassic World: Rebirth, a major Hollywood blockbuster that chose the kingdom’s stunning landscapes as its backdrop.

The film, which had its world premiere in London and New York, was primarily shot in Thailand, featuring breathtaking locations in Krabi, Phang Nga, and Trang. Not only will Jurassic World: Rebirth captivate global audiences, but it is also expected to attract many visitors to Thailand, eager to see the iconic scenes on-screen come to life in person.

According to Chatuporn Pakdeewanich, Director General of the Thai Department of Tourism, the film’s success is also a win for the country’s economy.

“The production chose Thailand for its stunning landscapes, which made a huge contribution to the local economy, investing over 400 million baht (US$12.2 million).

“It is one of the highest-budget foreign films ever shot in Thailand, and it has provided job opportunities for more than 2,245 Thai workers, from behind-the-scenes crew and production staff to service providers in local areas.”

Photo courtesy of Variety

This major Hollywood project is set to leave a lasting impact on Thai tourism. In addition to the jobs created, it has also helped promote Thailand’s image globally. The film’s use of southern Thailand’s seascapes and lush jungles will no doubt inspire many viewers to visit these idyllic locations for themselves.

Jurassic World: Rebirth has also benefited from Thailand’s incentive measures, which offer financial rebates to foreign film productions. These policies, implemented by the Department of Tourism, are designed to stimulate both the film and tourism industries, bringing economic benefits from the grassroots level up to the national scale, reported KhaoSod English.

The excitement surrounding Jurassic World: Rebirth isn’t just limited to Thailand, however. The film will be released worldwide on July 2, and with its stunning visuals showcasing Thailand’s natural beauty, it’s expected to pique the interest of global travellers.

With its unique combination of breathtaking scenery and the appeal of a popular international franchise, Jurassic World: Rebirth is poised to be a game-changer for Thai tourism, drawing eager tourists to the kingdom’s shores.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
