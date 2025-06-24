Thailand evacuates 3,000 workers amid Israel-Iran conflict

Repatriation efforts underway as tensions in the Middle East escalates

Bright Choomanee
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Thailand evacuates 3,000 workers amid Israel-Iran conflict
Thailand plans to evacuate around 3,000 Thai construction workers from Israel, along with 73 people from Iran, due to the conflict between the two countries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

MFA spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura announced yesterday that the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv, along with other Thai embassies in the Middle East, successfully evacuated the first group of 22 construction workers from Israel. These people left Israel by land on Sunday, June 22 and were expected to arrive in Thailand at 7.20pm.

The Thai embassy in Tel Aviv is assisting another 12 Thai nationals who expressed a desire to leave Israel, with plans for nine to depart by land tomorrow, June 25, and the remaining three on July 3.

Nikorndej also mentioned that discussions are underway between the Thai embassy, the Office of Labour Affairs, and construction recruitment companies regarding the temporary relocation of approximately 3,000 Thai workers in Israel to neighbouring countries or back to Thailand.

In Iran, the Thai embassy in Tehran facilitated the safe departure of three Thai nationals who left Iran by land on June 22. Nikorndej noted that there are around 300 Thais in Iran, with 73 planning to leave, while others have not yet requested assistance.

A temporary office and shelter have been set up at the Elite World Van Hotel in Van province, Turkey, near the Iranian border, to support Thai nationals in Iran. The embassy can be contacted for urgent assistance via its 24-hour emergency lines at (+98) 912 159 8699 and (+98) 912 500 7933.

The MFA urges Thai nationals in Iran and Israel to leave as soon as possible due to the escalating situation. Thais across the Middle East are advised to stay informed through the embassies. Nikorndej also advised against unnecessary travel to these regions.

When asked about the evacuation destinations, Nikorndej confirmed that Thais have been relocated to nearby countries such as Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Jordan, and Yemen, though some destinations remain undisclosed for safety reasons, reported Bangkok Post.

