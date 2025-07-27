Escalating Thailand-Cambodia conflict prompts mass evacuation

A total of 113 people have fled from Sa Kaeo province to Prachin Buri province due to ongoing clashes between Thailand and Cambodia.

This exodus, which includes 142 people in total, comes amidst escalating tensions in Surin and along the northeastern border, with the conflict now spreading to eastern regions like Sa Kaeo and Trat.

Nadee district chief Somchai Putthasena revealed that as of yesterday, July 26, at 7pm, evacuees from Ta Phraya district in Sa Kaeo had sought refuge with relatives in Mueang district, Prachin Buri.

Specifically, 28 people are staying in Moo 3, Kaeng Dinso subdistrict, and 35 people are at Wang Wari monastery in Moo 8, Kaeng Dinso subdistrict. Additionally, 50 people from Ta Phraya are residing with relatives in Moo 9, Ban Non Muang, Saphan Hin subdistrict, bringing the total to 113 evacuees by 7pm.

The evacuees have opted to stay with relatives, bringing their own food and personal belongings, and have declined accommodation at the scout camp in Mueang district, Prachin Buri, which can host 2,000 people.

They intend to observe the situation for two to three days before deciding on further actions. The district has provided rice and deployed health officials to ensure their well-being. Spirits remain high among the displaced people.

Thailand-Cambodia conflict

Thai herbal medicine expert Supaporn Pitiporn from Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital Foundation shared that they successfully relocated 87 year old Choi Sukphinit, a national award-winning herbal medicine practitioner from Surin, who initially refused to leave his home despite the danger.

He was persuaded to move, as his knowledge is invaluable, and he has been taken to a temporary shelter at the hospital’s herbal centre along with four fourth-year students from the Thai Traditional Medicine College who were interning in Surin.

Choi Sukphinit and the students, including Kanta Hongthong and Nattaya Natphubuk, have arrived safely at Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital. They were welcomed by staff and volunteers who had previously studied herbs with Choi.

He expressed relief to see familiar faces, acknowledging the uncertainty of life amidst the conflict. Although Choi remains robust, his vision is impaired, seeing in only one eye. The students are volunteering to stay with him, and he has been advised that returning to his village in Surin is currently unsafe.

The hospital has taken this opportunity to leverage the situation by having Choi teach herbal medicine to the students until the conflict subsides, thus turning a crisis into an educational opportunity, reported KhaoSod.

Previously, yesterday, July 26, at 2am, 29 more people fled from Sa Kaeo to Prachin Buri, initially taking refuge at Wat Pa Pradu in Moo 13, Mueang Kao subdistrict. The evacuees reported being unable to stay at the Sa Kaeo shelter due to having cats and dogs with them. Provincial officials have been coordinating initial assistance efforts.