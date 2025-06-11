Hung out to dry! Mystery over death of Thai worker in Israel

Family demand answers after upbeat farmer disappears into nightmare

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott59 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
259 1 minute read
Hung out to dry! Mystery over death of Thai worker in Israel
Picture courtesy of Amarin TV

A Thai family is crying foul after a young agricultural worker was found hanged in Israel, despite showing no signs of despair before his sudden death.

Grieving relatives of 27 year old Athin “Arm” Seeluang, from Udon Thani, say they simply don’t believe he took his own life, and are calling for a full investigation into the tragedy.

The alarm was raised on June 4 when Arm’s devastated partner Sasikan Seesukhu posted an emotional message on Facebook mourning his death and questioning how he could have “left so easily” after surviving war, serious injuries and hardship.

Other friends shared clips of Buddhist mourning rites held by fellow Thai workers in Israel, including a monk-led spirit-sending ceremony to help guide his soul home.

Related Articles

Back in Thailand, officials visited Arm’s home in Thung Sawang village, Nong Han District, where his heartbroken 76 year old grandmother Suwannee Seeluang insisted the official version of events doesn’t add up.

She told reporters Arm had always been a hard worker and doted on his family, regularly sending money back and keeping in touch. Just days before his death, he had phoned to say he’d be sending her cash to buy a bicycle to ride to temple, and promised he’d be home next year.

Relatives say he had no history of mental illness, no domestic disputes, and no financial issues beyond the typical debt most migrant workers carry. His grandmother believes he would never take such a drastic step, especially as he was close to completing his contract.

She also revealed plans to follow Isaan tradition by placing taro leaves on his lips during his funeral, in the belief that the spirit will speak the truth, and expose anyone who may have caused his death.

Arm had travelled to Israel on May 16, 2023, under a two-year contract as a farmhand, supported by Thailand’s official overseas employment fund, reported Amarin TV

His partner, 22 year old Sasikarn Srisukha, described him as cheerful and full of dreams. She said he had grown up in an orphanage and was determined to give their five-year-old son a better life.

Now, she is pleading with the Thai embassy to push for a deeper investigation, insisting her husband deserves justice, and answers.

Latest Thailand News
Mystery man goes viral for &#8216;following&#8217; cars at Phuket traffic light (video) Phuket News

Mystery man goes viral for ‘following’ cars at Phuket traffic light (video)

1 minute ago
Thai netizens divided over video of foreign couple having sex in car Phuket News

Thai netizens divided over video of foreign couple having sex in car

11 minutes ago
Pickup truck with migrant workers crashes in Songkhla, driver flees Road deaths

Pickup truck with migrant workers crashes in Songkhla, driver flees

23 minutes ago
More Malaysians than Chinese choose Thailand as holiday spot Thailand News

More Malaysians than Chinese choose Thailand as holiday spot

35 minutes ago
Teen found driving mum&#8217;s car in chains in Nakhon Ratchasima Crime News

Teen found driving mum’s car in chains in Nakhon Ratchasima

47 minutes ago
Thai actor poses as royal family to swindle old woman out of 10 million baht Bangkok News

Thai actor poses as royal family to swindle old woman out of 10 million baht

1 hour ago
Thai Smile shuts down after a decade of losses Business News

Thai Smile shuts down after a decade of losses

2 hours ago
Driver injured as paper boxes fall from truck in Chachoengsao Road deaths

Driver injured as paper boxes fall from truck in Chachoengsao

2 hours ago
Thailand sukiyaki price war heats up as restaurants slash prices Business News

Thailand sukiyaki price war heats up as restaurants slash prices

3 hours ago
Police arrest drug suspect after dramatic Nonthaburi chase Crime News

Police arrest drug suspect after dramatic Nonthaburi chase

3 hours ago
Thai Customs seize 700 plus tonnes of toxic waste from Morocco Bangkok News

Thai Customs seize 700 plus tonnes of toxic waste from Morocco

3 hours ago
Full steam ahead! Thai transport tsar fast-tracks mega makeover Thailand News

Full steam ahead! Thai transport tsar fast-tracks mega makeover

3 hours ago
Good deed turns violent: Thai woman attacked after helping naked wanderer Thailand News

Good deed turns violent: Thai woman attacked after helping naked wanderer

3 hours ago
Mother and daughter die in Bangkok cement truck collision Bangkok News

Mother and daughter die in Bangkok cement truck collision

3 hours ago
Phuket’s election results are in: 10 new mayors announced Phuket News

Phuket’s election results are in: 10 new mayors announced

3 hours ago
Blaze of rage! Fire guts bedroom after bitter family feud in Pattaya Pattaya News

Blaze of rage! Fire guts bedroom after bitter family feud in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Thailand, Cambodia to resolve border dispute through dialogue Thailand News

Thailand, Cambodia to resolve border dispute through dialogue

4 hours ago
Thai man stabs grocery store owner 31 times, claiming romantic betrayal Crime News

Thai man stabs grocery store owner 31 times, claiming romantic betrayal

4 hours ago
Smashed! Drunken row ends in bottle attack on disabled soldier Pattaya News

Smashed! Drunken row ends in bottle attack on disabled soldier

4 hours ago
Urgent search for missing 72 year old woman in Phuket canal Phuket News

Urgent search for missing 72 year old woman in Phuket canal

4 hours ago
Income discrepancies arise over NBCT lawyer’s 12m baht claim Thailand News

Income discrepancies arise over NBCT lawyer’s 12m baht claim

4 hours ago
High stakes: Pattaya drug dealers busted in party sting Pattaya News

High stakes: Pattaya drug dealers busted in party sting

5 hours ago
Thai downpour leaves 57 provinces singing in the rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thai downpour leaves 57 provinces singing in the rain

5 hours ago
Pattaya police bottle kratom cocktail racket in midnight raids Pattaya News

Pattaya police bottle kratom cocktail racket in midnight raids

5 hours ago
Frenchman arrested in Pattaya for allegedly abusing 13 year old girl Pattaya News

Frenchman arrested in Pattaya for allegedly abusing 13 year old girl

20 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott59 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
259 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Bangkok airport security guard strikes gold but gives it back

Bangkok airport security guard strikes gold but gives it back

Friday, April 18, 2025
Israel boosts Thai worker quota to 21,000 amid labour shortages

Israel boosts Thai worker quota to 21,000 amid labour shortages

Thursday, March 6, 2025
Five Thai hostages released after year-long ordeal in Gaza

Five Thai hostages released after year-long ordeal in Gaza

Friday, January 31, 2025
Thai hostages set for release by Hamas as part of ceasefire

Thai hostages set for release by Hamas as part of ceasefire

Thursday, January 30, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x