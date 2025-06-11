Hung out to dry! Mystery over death of Thai worker in Israel

A Thai family is crying foul after a young agricultural worker was found hanged in Israel, despite showing no signs of despair before his sudden death.

Grieving relatives of 27 year old Athin “Arm” Seeluang, from Udon Thani, say they simply don’t believe he took his own life, and are calling for a full investigation into the tragedy.

The alarm was raised on June 4 when Arm’s devastated partner Sasikan Seesukhu posted an emotional message on Facebook mourning his death and questioning how he could have “left so easily” after surviving war, serious injuries and hardship.

Other friends shared clips of Buddhist mourning rites held by fellow Thai workers in Israel, including a monk-led spirit-sending ceremony to help guide his soul home.

Back in Thailand, officials visited Arm’s home in Thung Sawang village, Nong Han District, where his heartbroken 76 year old grandmother Suwannee Seeluang insisted the official version of events doesn’t add up.

She told reporters Arm had always been a hard worker and doted on his family, regularly sending money back and keeping in touch. Just days before his death, he had phoned to say he’d be sending her cash to buy a bicycle to ride to temple, and promised he’d be home next year.

Relatives say he had no history of mental illness, no domestic disputes, and no financial issues beyond the typical debt most migrant workers carry. His grandmother believes he would never take such a drastic step, especially as he was close to completing his contract.

She also revealed plans to follow Isaan tradition by placing taro leaves on his lips during his funeral, in the belief that the spirit will speak the truth, and expose anyone who may have caused his death.

Arm had travelled to Israel on May 16, 2023, under a two-year contract as a farmhand, supported by Thailand’s official overseas employment fund, reported Amarin TV

His partner, 22 year old Sasikarn Srisukha, described him as cheerful and full of dreams. She said he had grown up in an orphanage and was determined to give their five-year-old son a better life.

Now, she is pleading with the Thai embassy to push for a deeper investigation, insisting her husband deserves justice, and answers.