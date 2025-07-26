Thailand evacuates 100,000 amid Cambodia border clashes

Over 100,000 civilians have been evacuated from the northeastern provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Surin, and Buriram due to escalating border clashes with Cambodia.

Permanent Secretary Unsit Sampuntharat stated that evacuees are now housed in safety at 295 designated sites away from the conflict zones near the border. The evacuations were organised by local leaders, aided by village defence and security volunteers, with vehicles provided by the government.

As of 10.30pm on Thursday, July 24, approximately 56,000 residents from Surin, 17,196 from Sisaket, 17,000 from Buriram, and 10,476 from Ubon Ratchathani had been relocated. Residents have been prohibited from returning to their homes until further notice due to ongoing security concerns. Security forces and police are guarding the evacuated areas and properties.

Deputy Public Health Minister Chaichana Dechdecho visited Sisaket to evaluate the situation and meet with civilians injured in Thursday’s cross-border attacks, which resulted in eight deaths in the province.

The most severe incident took place at a PTT petrol station in Ban Phue village, Kantharalak district, where a rocket strike killed seven civilians, including two schoolchildren, when it hit a 7-Eleven store within the station. This location is approximately 20 kilometres from the border.

To reduce further casualties, Kantharalak and Phusing hospitals have begun transferring 144 patients to four other state-run hospitals in safer districts. Chaichana highlighted the deployment of additional emergency medical personnel to support local medical teams in Sisaket.

Health officials in the province have confirmed they have enough blood and medical supplies to last for at least six days without external support, Bangkok Post reports.

Recent reports indicate that 149 temporary shelters, with a combined capacity of 93,500 people, have been set up in Sisaket. Mental health crisis response teams have been deployed to assess and assist those affected. An Emergency Operations Center for mental health services has been established, providing online channels to facilitate access to counselling and psychological care.