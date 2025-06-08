Body of Thai hostage retrieved in Gaza by Israeli military

The body of a Thai hostage held in Gaza since the October 7 last year, attack by Hamas on Israel, has been retrieved by the Israeli military. Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed the recovery yesterday, June 7.

Nattapong Pinta’s body was held by the Mujahedeen Brigades and retrieved from Rafah in southern Gaza. The family of the agricultural worker, located in Phrae province, and relevant Thai officials were informed of the operation to recover his body.

Nattapong was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz, a small community near the border, during the Hamas-led 2023 attack. This assault resulted in one in four people being killed or taken hostage and triggered a war in Gaza. The Nir Oz community reported that 117 residents lost their lives, and more than 60% of its homes were destroyed during the attack.

The Israeli military stated that Nattapong was abducted alive and subsequently killed by his captors. His body, along with those of two other Israeli-American hostages, was retrieved this week.

Defence Minister Katz remarked on Nattapong’s aspirations, stating, “Nattapong came to Israel from Thailand to work in agriculture, hoping to build a better future for himself and his family.” He further expressed that Nattapong was “brutally murdered in captivity by the Mujahideen Brigades.” The militant group has not commented on the incident.

The October 2023 attack by Hamas resulted in 1,200 fatalities in Israel, marking the country’s deadliest day, and 251 hostages were taken, with 55 remaining in Gaza. According to Israeli officials, 20 hostages are believed to still be alive.

Among the casualties, 46 Thai workers were killed, and 31 were abducted. Two hostages were confirmed dead, and 23 were freed by the end of 2023. Five more were released in January, with Nattapong being the last unaccounted for, reported Bangkok Post.

Israel’s military response to the Hamas attacks has resulted in the deaths of over 54,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials. The conflict has left much of the enclave in ruins and displaced a significant portion of its population of over two million.