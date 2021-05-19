Thailand
Thai tourism minister re-iterates Phuket’s re-opening on July 1
The Thai government has again reiterated its plan to reopen Thailand, specifically Phuket, to foreign tourists and travellers. The southern island province, under the so-called “sandbox” plan, is Thailand’s pilot program for re-opening the country to general travel by July 1… just 6 weeks away.
The government has consistently said that the island’s residents will have to be 70% vaccinated by the start of July before the re-opening can happen. With a current vaccination success of 22%, the island is certainly a long way ahead of the rest of the country but still a long way from its 70% target.
The National News Bureau, the voice of the Thai government, reports that the Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, is “urging” Phuket officials to achieve the vaccination target next month.
The media release says… “The provincial administration and the private sector have developed plans to prepare for the reopening in all respects, while creating more awareness and understanding with the local people. Thus, the reopening will be safe and help drive the economy forward.”
Far from providing “awareness and understanding with the local people”, Phuket officials have been opaque about vaccination roll out programs. The island’s foreign population, estimated to be around 40,000 people, or about 10% of the total population, are none-the-wiser today about their prospects to secure a place in the island’s vaccination queues.
Last week Phuket residents, with a local and current work permit, were told they would be able to register for vaccination. So far that process has not proceeded.
There is also a hard rump of Thais who have stated in numerous polls, that they remain unwilling to accept a vaccination. This includes thousands of candid posts on social media where fear or mistrust over the Sinovac vaccine from China is plain to see. The island also has a large Muslim population where some community leaders have already expressed some doubt over recommending vaccination to their adherents.
But, even today, the second roll out has begun on the island for Thais who registered on the Mor Prom app since the start of May, so things are progressing. An area has been put aside at the island’s Central Floresta shopping centre for registrants.
The ‘reopening to tourists’ on July 1 isn’t without restrictions. People arriving by air will not be open to “countries where COVID-19 is widespread, or tourists without a vaccination certificate”. That list hasn’t been fully detailed although Thailand has a ban on people arriving from at least 4 countries – India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.
“…visitors who travel by air must provide documents to prove that they have received both Covid-19 vaccine doses. They are required to undergo rapid antigen tests, or reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT- PCR) tests, at their place of origin, and to register on www.gophuget.com and the MorChana application.”
The MorChana app tracks the location of an individual whilst their phone is turned on with the data turned on as well.
Without specifically mentioning quarantine in the media release, it is understood that quarantine will be waived for international travellers who have have been fully vaccinated. Other specific paperwork requirements have not been announced at this stage… with 6 weeks to go to the international re-opening.
For domestic traffic, arriving in Phuket by road (as of May 17), “…people who do not have a certificate of vaccination and have not taken a swab test will have to undergo a 14 day quarantine. If they plan to spend only 3 days in Phuket, they are required to stay in home quarantine for the 3 days.”
Phuket is still experiencing new daily infections
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Thailand
Thailand sees youngest death from Covid-19: 2 month old baby
Thailand has seen its youngest death from the Covid-19 virus, with a 2 month old baby succumbing to the infection. Doctors say the baby had a heart condition, which could have contributed to its death. Another baby, however, beat the virus recently as a pediatrician says the 1 month old was incredibly lucky. Infectious disease doctor Suchada Ruenglerdpong says the baby boy was the youngest patient in the Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital. He allegedly contracted the virus from a family member who was infected at a funeral cluster in the province.
The baby boy was taken to the hospital because he was having trouble breathing. His parents said the boy’s chest seemed to “shrink.” Doctors said the boy had a lung infection but did not need intubation. They say he was treated the same way an adult would be treated for the coronavirus. He was given Favipiravir but was closely monitored as more side effects are possible when giving the medicine to a baby.
Now, Thailand is currently dealing with a third wave of the virus, which has seen the UK variant introduced into its population, causing infections to triple and deaths to increase 6 – fold since the beginning of April. Covid-19 task force spokesman, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, says infections in the capital haven’t slowed.
“New infections found in Bangkok remain high. Overall new cases are still on a rising trend.”
The latest cases included 29 clusters in markets, and most recently, construction sites in the Laksi district. The Public Health Ministry says it is now planning to vaccinate 5 million people by the end of July. The capital, on Monday, saw the highest number of daily new infections at 1,843 out of the nationwide high of 9,635. The unusually high amount of infections comes after 12 prisons in Thailand were found to be infected with Covid, accounting for 6,853 of the daily new infections.
Bangkok authorities say they are teaming with private entities to open 25 vaccination centres by the end of May, with a goal of opening up vaccinations to the general public by June. The announcement comes as Thailand’s capital has seen new Covid-19 clusters, prompting updated goals of inoculating 5 million residents by the end of July. Now, health officials say they are aiming for herd immunity by planning to vaccinate 38,000 to 50,000 people per day.
Today, the public health department has reported 3,394 new cases and 29 new Covid-related deaths. 1,498 of today’s cases come from Thailand’s prisons. Taking the inmate toll out of the equation and the trend is still steady with around 2,000 – 2,500 new cases each day over the past 3 weeks across Thailand.
Source: Chiang Rai Times/Reuters
Weather
More wet weather on the way, heavy showers forecast for the South
Most parts of the country, including Bangkok, the north-east, the south, and the east, are in for more rain from today. The Thai Meteorological Department says some areas will experience heavy rainfall as a result of the prevailing strong south-westerly monsoon. Areas on the Andaman coast and the Gulf of Thailand can expect heavy showers, while in the north of the country, today is forecast to be hot with thundershowers.
All ships are advised to proceed with caution, with waves of over 2 metres forecast for the Gulf of Thailand during thunderstorms. Nation Thailand reports the weather forecast for the coming 24 hours as follows:
Northern Thailand: Hot day with thundershowers in 20% of the area. Gusty winds are possible in some areas. Temperature lows of 25-27 degrees and highs of 35-39 degrees Celsius.
North-Eastern Thailand: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 70% of the area and isolated heavy rains. Temperature lows of 24-27 degrees and highs of 34-36 degrees Celsius.
Central Thailand: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 40% of the area. Temperature lows of 25-28 degrees, highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius.
Eastern Thailand: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 70% of the area. Temperature lows of 25-28 degrees, highs of 32-36 degrees Celsius. Waves 1-2 metres high and 2 metres during thundershowers.
Southern Thailand (east coast): Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 60% of the area and isolated heavy rains. Temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 34-35 degrees Celsius. Waves 1-2 metres high and 2 metres during thundershowers.
Southern Thailand (west coast): Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 70% of the area and isolated heavy rains. Temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius. Waves 2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 30% of the area. Temperature lows of 27-29 degrees, highs of 34-37 degrees Celsius.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Thai Meteorological Department
Bangkok
Closure order in Bangkok set until May 31, restaurants can now offer dine-in services
To control the spread of Covid-19 in Bangkok, where more than 28,000 people have tested positive for the virus in the latest wave of infections, the closure order in the capital has been extended a second time, now set to be in place until May 31.
While many entertainment and recreation businesses and venues are ordered to remain closed, some restrictions have been relaxed. Restaurants can now offer dine-in services, but only until 9pm. Restaurants can still offer takeaway services until 11pm.
Businesses and venues that must remain closed include…
- Educational places including schools and tutoring centres
- Entertainment venues including pubs, bars, karaoke venues and nightclubs
- Massage parlours and spas
- Recreation and amusement businesses and places including cinemas, theatres, water parks, amusement parks, playgrounds, zoos, skating rinks, billiard halls, bowling alleys, arcades, internet cafes, public parks, gardens
- Fitness and sport venues and businesses including public swimming pools, gyms, boxing stadiums, dance studios, golf courses
- Care centres such as nurseries, childhood development centres and elderly care centres (with the exception of overnight stays.)
- Museums and public libraries
Other restrictions include…
- Shopping centres can remain open until 9pm.
- Convenience stores and other 24-hour shops must be closed from 11pm to 4am.
- Events over 20 people must have permission from the government with a disease control plan.
- Face masks are mandatory in public places. Violators face a 20,000 baht fine.
SOURCE: TAT
Neriku
Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 10:41 am
Many people in the world are not traveling anywhere at the moment they have holidays in their own country, like UK as they are insisting to go where countries be vaccinated, same with rest of Europe and the USA
Neriku
Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 10:43 am
Having friends that they are vaccinated in Europe but they not travelling as they not like the quarantine after they have been vaccinated and have a vaccine passaport
hoare
Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 10:51 am
gov about turn on walk in vaccs, indicating vacc deliveries probably not as previously stated: then early vacc of tourist areas should be stoped until gov has cov under control and public 90%+ vaccinated.
Malc Thai
Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11:00 am
So the thai tourist minister (twat) keeps waving his arms saying that phuket will reopene on 1st of July actually means that it wil not go ahead!
Mjm
Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11:26 am
Vaccinated or not people still can carry the virus. Are the powers that be really that stupid to let tourists in without quarantine.