Bangkok
Closure order in Bangkok set until May 31, restaurants can now offer dine-in services
To control the spread of Covid-19 in Bangkok, where more than 28,000 people have tested positive for the virus in the latest wave of infections, the closure order in the capital has been extended a second time, now set to be in place until May 31.
While many entertainment and recreation businesses and venues are ordered to remain closed, some restrictions have been relaxed. Restaurants can now offer dine-in services, but only until 9pm. Restaurants can still offer takeaway services until 11pm.
Businesses and venues that must remain closed include…
- Educational places including schools and tutoring centres
- Entertainment venues including pubs, bars, karaoke venues and nightclubs
- Massage parlours and spas
- Recreation and amusement businesses and places including cinemas, theatres, water parks, amusement parks, playgrounds, zoos, skating rinks, billiard halls, bowling alleys, arcades, internet cafes, public parks, gardens
- Fitness and sport venues and businesses including public swimming pools, gyms, boxing stadiums, dance studios, golf courses
- Care centres such as nurseries, childhood development centres and elderly care centres (with the exception of overnight stays.)
- Museums and public libraries
Other restrictions include…
- Shopping centres can remain open until 9pm.
- Convenience stores and other 24-hour shops must be closed from 11pm to 4am.
- Events over 20 people must have permission from the government with a disease control plan.
- Face masks are mandatory in public places. Violators face a 20,000 baht fine.
SOURCE: TAT
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Active Covid-19 clusters reported in 16 Bangkok districts
Bangkok residents living in any of the 16 districts in the capital with active Covid-19 clusters are being advised to strictly follow disease control measures. Spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin made the warning during today’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration briefing.
In the latest wave of Covid-19 infections, more than 28,000 cases have been reported in Bangkok. Taweeslip says there have been 29 clusters. 8 of those outbreaks have been controlled while the other 21 clusters are still active.
Some of the clusters include…
- Construction workers’ camps in Khlong Toey, Laksi and Watthana
- Khlong Toey slum communities
- Huai Khwang market
- Prisons in the Chatuchak district
The outbreak at a construction site in Laksi is one of the largest clusters with 885 cases reported yesterday and another 1,107 cases were confirmed today.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Man arrested for allegedly exchanging fake US bills for 1.2 million baht
A man was arrested in Bangkok for allegedly exchanging counterfeit foreign bank notes at a currency exchange kiosk, taking off with 1.2 million baht.
Police say Thanat Amatawimut, a 42 year old building contractor, exchanged 360 fake $100 USD bills for 1.2 million baht at a kiosk in Bangkok back in 2019. The staff accepted the cash, but later realised the bills were fake and attempted to contact Thanat. A complaint was later filed at the Lumpini police station. The Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant last October.
Thanat was arrested in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district yesterday. He denied the charges.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok Covid clusters prompt inoculation goal of 5 million by end of July
As 28 new Covid-19 clusters hit Thailand’s capital of Bangkok, The Public Health Ministry says it is planning to vaccinate 5 million people by the end of July. The capital yesterday saw the highest number of daily new infections at 1,843 out of the nationwide high of 9,635. The unusually high amount of infections comes after 12 prisons in Thailand were found to be infected with Covid, accounting for 6,853 of the daily new infections.
Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says the CCSA is monitoring the clusters in Bangkok, which are spread out over 19 districts. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has separated the clusters into 4 categories which are comprised of local transmission rates and daily new infections.
The district level clusters include:
Din Daeng
Watthana
Klong Toey
Laksi
Lat Phrao
Ratchathewi
Phra Nakhon
Pomprap Sattruphai
Suan Luang
Pathumwan
Sathon
Samphanthawong
Chatuchak
Bang Rak
Prawet
Wang Thonglang
Ramkhamhaeng
Bangkok Noi
Huai Khwang
Laksi, Din Daeng, and Pomprap Sattruphai districts saw the most amount of clusters as a construction worker camp saw 885 infections. Authorities say there were 11 subcontractors working at the site, with workers being spread out across 8 camps nearby. 6 camps featuring 6,000 residents were told to take Covid precautions, as the entire construction site has been sealed off.
Opas Karnkawinpong, the director-general of the Department of Disease Control, says the DDC will set aside enough vaccines for the BMA to make sure that 70% of the capital’s residents were vaccinated by the end of July. Opas says as soon as AstraZeneca vaccines arrive next month, the mass vaccination drive will start. He says the blueprint for the drive has already been approved by Bangkok’s Covid-19 coordination committee that was set in place by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Today, Thailand is reporting 2,473 new infections and 35 Covid-related deaths. The number of active cases continues to rise. Yesterday the state recorded 35,055 people still under care in hospitals or field hospitals. Most of these people remain asymptomatic.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
