Over 100 fall ill after eating red pork rice at funeral in Phayao

Over 100 residents from Mueang Dok Khamtai district in Phayao province were hospitalised with severe symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming red pork rice distributed at a local funeral yesterday, June 15. Emergency services were called for some people as their conditions worsened.

The affected people reported that the red pork rice was part of approximately 700 meal boxes prepared and distributed by the funeral hosts. Within two hours of consumption, many attendees experienced discomfort, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting, with some needing urgent medical assistance due to persistent vomiting and diarrhoea.

Health officials have issued a warning about the current heatwave, noting that food spoils more easily in such conditions. They suspect bacterial contamination or spoilage due to the intense heat as the cause of the food poisoning.

Residents have been advised to exercise caution in food preparation and storage during the summer months to prevent similar occurrences, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a total of 23 students and teachers from Prachin Kalyani School in Prachin Buri were hospitalised after suffering from nausea and vomiting, suspected to be caused by food poisoning from a lunch of chicken rice and noodles. Food samples have been sent for testing.

At 3.30pm on June 9, Prachin Buri Deputy Governor Chanathip Khokmani was alerted to the incident by school director Jesada Deelerth. Emergency services were called to assist, and the affected individuals were taken to Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital and Chakkraphong Camp Hospital.

Most of those affected were lower secondary students. The school administration promptly arranged medical transport in coordination with local responders. Fifteen students and one teacher were treated at Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital, while the remaining seven were admitted to Chakkraphong Camp Hospital.

At present, 14 students and one teacher were taken to Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital, where five have since been discharged, while 11 remain under medical care.