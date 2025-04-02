Potato’s winning lotto prediction leaves fans mashed with elation

Fans of the popular Thai rock band Potato are celebrating after the band’s lottery prediction came true in the latest draw yesterday, April 1.

The Government Lottery Office announced the winning numbers, with the first prize going to ticket number 669687. However, it was the two-digit prize, number 36, that caught everyone’s attention because it matched exactly with a number posted by Potato on their official page.

The band had shared a list of suggested numbers,15, 28, 36, 45, 77, and 84, along with the running numbers 2 and 8, urging fans to share the post. The page also advised that the genuine Potato account would have a blue tick next to its name to avoid scammers.

While many fans were sceptical, it seems the band’s predictions weren’t just a wild guess. The two-digit number 36 was revealed as one of the winning numbers in the draw, sending Potato followers into a frenzy of excitement.

Netizens have since jokingly dubbed the band as modern-day oracles, thanks to their uncanny knack for calling out winning numbers. The band’s prediction, which had originally been shared as a fun response to fan requests, has now turned into a source of fortune for many.

While some lottery players were ecstatic about their windfall, others were left disappointed, as always happens in these draws. But for the lucky fans who placed their bets on number 36, it’s a celebration they won’t forget anytime soon.

Potato, known for their catchy rock anthems and massive teenage fan base, has now earned a whole new kind of fame. As the excitement builds, it’s clear that the band’s lottery predictions have added an unexpected twist to their musical legacy, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 55 year old woman from Kamphaeng Phet province has become well-known for her remarkable streak of 15 consecutive lottery wins, including the March 16 draw.

Sukanaya believes her lucky numbers come from rituals at a spirit house in front of her home in Kosamphi subdistrict. Her success has sparked excitement among locals, many of whom follow her number choices and have also won.

In addition to her good fortune, the woman has donated a van to the Sawang rescue unit in Kosamphi Nakhon to help the community. Recently, she invited residents to join her in a ritual for luck.