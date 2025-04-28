Thai undertaker earns nearly 60,000 baht from gold collected from burials

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin8 seconds agoLast Updated: Monday, April 28, 2025
50 1 minute read
Thai undertaker earns nearly 60,000 baht from gold collected from burials
Photo via TikTok/ @namobanchangtongdaengso0

A Thai undertaker in the central province of Saraburi earned nearly 60,000 baht from gold pieces collected from dead bodies.

The man visited a renowned gold shop in Saraburi, Namo Ban Chang Tong, to sell pieces of gold that he had collected throughout his working life. The undertaker stated that he and his colleagues were unsure whether the pieces they had collected were genuine, and they sought verification from the gold shop owner, Namo.

Namo agreed to examine the gold using an X-ray device at his shop and assured the man that he would buy the gold if it proved to be genuine.

In a video shared by Namo on his TikTok account, the undertaker is seen bringing more than 10 small pieces of gold to the shop.

Related Articles

Namo tested each piece and revealed in the video that all of the gold was authentic. He then melted the pieces into one small bar and weighed it. The total weight of the gold was 21.13 grammes, valued at 59,371 baht.

Thai undertaker rewarded by gold worth nearly 60,000 baht
Photo via TikTok/ @namobanchangtongdaengso0

The undertaker explained that he worked in a graveyard where many Thai-Chinese families buried their dead relatives. Some of the deceased had gold teeth, which the families did not remove before burial.

Over time, some families requested cremation for their late relatives. After the cremation process, the remains included ashes, bone fragments, and occasionally pieces of gold. Most families no longer wished to keep the gold and gave it to the undertakers.

Thai undertaker sells gold from dead bodies
Photo via TikTok/ @namobanchangtongdaengso0

The man insisted that he acquired all of the gold legally, with the full knowledge and consent of the families he served. He and a female undertaker, who accompanied him, revealed to Namo that they intended to use part of the proceeds to make merit on behalf of the deceased.

Gold from dead bodies reward undertaker
Photo via TikTok/ @namobanchangtongdaengso0

Namo and his gold shop previously made headlines in February when they assisted a rubbish collector. The woman, accompanied by her husband, visited the shop with gold pieces she had found at a landfill. She expected to receive between 1,000 and 2,000 baht but was surprised to earn over 19,500 baht from the sale.

@namobanchangtongdaengso0

#เทรนด์วันนี้ #ขายทองที่ไหนได้ราคาดี

♬ Very cute melody by marimba tone(39813) – Mitsu Sound

Latest Thailand News
Thai undertaker earns nearly 60,000 baht from gold collected from burials Thailand News

Thai undertaker earns nearly 60,000 baht from gold collected from burials

8 seconds ago
Chinese man denied bail for transgender&#8217;s murder in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese man denied bail for transgender’s murder in Pattaya

10 minutes ago
Sisaket family seeks justice after decade of son&#8217;s abuse Crime News

Sisaket family seeks justice after decade of son’s abuse

17 minutes ago
Bangkok officials embezzlement charges for fake bus repairs Bangkok News

Bangkok officials embezzlement charges for fake bus repairs

23 minutes ago
Mystery of British man still missing in Thailand lives on Thailand News

Mystery of British man still missing in Thailand lives on

29 minutes ago
Thailand enforces new rules on liquids and gels for flights Thailand News

Thailand enforces new rules on liquids and gels for flights

37 minutes ago
Xin Ke Yuan Steel’s licences revoked after legal violations Bangkok News

Xin Ke Yuan Steel’s licences revoked after legal violations

48 minutes ago
Yala police officers injured in devastating roadside bomb attack South Thailand News

Yala police officers injured in devastating roadside bomb attack

58 minutes ago
Good deed gone wrong: Thai woman flicks foreign man&#8217;s pet cockroach Thailand News

Good deed gone wrong: Thai woman flicks foreign man’s pet cockroach

1 hour ago
PM visits Sakon Nakhon to address water quality, support tourism projects Northern Thailand News

PM visits Sakon Nakhon to address water quality, support tourism projects

1 hour ago
Ayutthaya ordination ceremony draws crowd with elephants Thailand News

Ayutthaya ordination ceremony draws crowd with elephants

2 hours ago
DSI hunts 23 suspects after cyberattack on government websites Thailand News

DSI hunts 23 suspects after cyberattack on government websites

2 hours ago
Chinese national arrested in Bangkok for counterfeit goods Bangkok News

Chinese national arrested in Bangkok for counterfeit goods

2 hours ago
Drunk driver in Lamphun mows down mechanic in pre-dawn smash Thailand News

Drunk driver in Lamphun mows down mechanic in pre-dawn smash

2 hours ago
Foreign Lamborghini driver condemned for dangerous driving Phuket News

Foreign Lamborghini driver condemned for dangerous driving

2 hours ago
Misunderstanding over alleged child abduction in Saraburi clarified Thailand News

Misunderstanding over alleged child abduction in Saraburi clarified

2 hours ago
Fugitive ferry fiend finally caught after 15-year hunt Thailand News

Fugitive ferry fiend finally caught after 15-year hunt

3 hours ago
Thailand targets nominee accountants to curb illegal foreign businesses Thailand News

Thailand targets nominee accountants to curb illegal foreign businesses

3 hours ago
Three Uyghurs relocated to Canada after decade-long detention in Thailand Thailand News

Three Uyghurs relocated to Canada after decade-long detention in Thailand

3 hours ago
Chokchai miracle coin consecration draws large crowd in Kamphaeng Phet Thailand News

Chokchai miracle coin consecration draws large crowd in Kamphaeng Phet

3 hours ago
Gunman arrested after killing 17 year old girl over glance exchange Thailand News

Gunman arrested after killing 17 year old girl over glance exchange

4 hours ago
Jailhouse rocks: Thai police go viral for cheeky prison check-in Thailand News

Jailhouse rocks: Thai police go viral for cheeky prison check-in

4 hours ago
Death dash: Thai man killed after running into traffic in Chon Buri Road deaths

Death dash: Thai man killed after running into traffic in Chon Buri

4 hours ago
Foreign Instagrammer slammed for climbing Bangkok’s ghost tower Bangkok News

Foreign Instagrammer slammed for climbing Bangkok’s ghost tower

4 hours ago
Phatthalung real estate agent found dead at home Thailand News

Phatthalung real estate agent found dead at home

5 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin8 seconds agoLast Updated: Monday, April 28, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Gunman arrested after killing 17 year old girl over glance exchange

Gunman arrested after killing 17 year old girl over glance exchange

4 hours ago
Foreign Instagrammer slammed for climbing Bangkok’s ghost tower

Foreign Instagrammer slammed for climbing Bangkok’s ghost tower

4 hours ago
2 British men fined after clash with group of Thai men in Pattaya

2 British men fined after clash with group of Thai men in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Purr-fect excuse: British driver blames cat for crashing BMW into Phuket restaurant

Purr-fect excuse: British driver blames cat for crashing BMW into Phuket restaurant

7 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x