Thai undertaker earns nearly 60,000 baht from gold collected from burials

A Thai undertaker in the central province of Saraburi earned nearly 60,000 baht from gold pieces collected from dead bodies.

The man visited a renowned gold shop in Saraburi, Namo Ban Chang Tong, to sell pieces of gold that he had collected throughout his working life. The undertaker stated that he and his colleagues were unsure whether the pieces they had collected were genuine, and they sought verification from the gold shop owner, Namo.

Namo agreed to examine the gold using an X-ray device at his shop and assured the man that he would buy the gold if it proved to be genuine.

In a video shared by Namo on his TikTok account, the undertaker is seen bringing more than 10 small pieces of gold to the shop.

Namo tested each piece and revealed in the video that all of the gold was authentic. He then melted the pieces into one small bar and weighed it. The total weight of the gold was 21.13 grammes, valued at 59,371 baht.

The undertaker explained that he worked in a graveyard where many Thai-Chinese families buried their dead relatives. Some of the deceased had gold teeth, which the families did not remove before burial.

Over time, some families requested cremation for their late relatives. After the cremation process, the remains included ashes, bone fragments, and occasionally pieces of gold. Most families no longer wished to keep the gold and gave it to the undertakers.

The man insisted that he acquired all of the gold legally, with the full knowledge and consent of the families he served. He and a female undertaker, who accompanied him, revealed to Namo that they intended to use part of the proceeds to make merit on behalf of the deceased.

Namo and his gold shop previously made headlines in February when they assisted a rubbish collector. The woman, accompanied by her husband, visited the shop with gold pieces she had found at a landfill. She expected to receive between 1,000 and 2,000 baht but was surprised to earn over 19,500 baht from the sale.