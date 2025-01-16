Thai man shoots cat with harpoon, allegedly to eat it

Thai man shoots cat with harpoon, allegedly to eat it
Photo via Facebook/ Buriramguru-บุรีรัมย์กูรู

Police are searching for a Thai man who shot a cat with a harpoon in the Isaan province of Buriram, allegedly intending to eat the animal. The cat’s right eye was left blind following the severe attack.

The 68 year old Thai man, Narong Sookprasert, brought the injured cat, Kuay Tiew (meaning noodles), in a cage to a shelter at the Wang Krood Rescue Foundation in the Satuek district of Buriram province today, January 16. Narong explained that he could not afford the treatment costs for Kuay Tiew and hoped rescuers could assist.

Kuay Tiew was shot with a long harpoon that pierced her right eye and passed through her front right leg. Narong recounted that Kuay Tiew approached him during the night, crying for help. He woke up and was shocked to discover the harpoon lodged in her body.

Narong mentioned hearing the sound of a motorcycle engine outside his home shortly before Kuay Tiew sought help. He suspects that the attacker is a member of a minority group in the community who believe that consuming cat meat during the cold season can help warm their bodies.

Kuay Tiew was taken to an animal hospital owned by veterinarian Kutcharat Tiangphadung. The veterinarian confirmed that the harpoon had not struck any vital organs. She is currently monitoring the wound to Kuay Tiew’s eye, noting that it may need to be removed if it becomes infected.

Thai man shot cat with harpoon in Buriram
Photo via KomChadLuek

Kutcharat estimated that the total treatment costs would be less than 10,000 baht. There is no confirmation as to whether Narong will be able to pay this amount. Kuay Tiew remains at the hospital, as Narong has not returned to collect her.

Officers from Chum Saeng Police Station are investigating the case and have reviewed security camera footage near Narong’s home to track down the suspect. Based on the footage, police and residents agree with Narong’s belief that the attacker is indeed a member of the group known to consume cat meat.

Thai man attacks cat for consumption
Photo via Facebook/ Buriramguru-บุรีรัมย์กูรู

Jeerasak Thipsunthornchai, Deputy Director of the Buriram Provincial Public Health Office, stated that cat meat does not provide any greater warming effect on the human body compared to pork or beef. He urged residents to consume appropriate meats that provide proper nutrition, such as protein-rich alternatives.

