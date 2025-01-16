Bangkok steals top spot for Chinese New Year celebrations

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal38 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, January 16, 2025
67 1 minute read
Bangkok steals top spot for Chinese New Year celebrations
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Bangkok has emerged as the top destination for Thai and foreign tourists planning to celebrate Chinese New Year in Thailand, according to data from the digital travel platform Agoda.

The vibrant capital outshone other popular spots, with accommodation searches surging ahead of the festivities starting January 29.

Advertisements

Agoda revealed yesterday, January 15, that Bangkok topped the list for Thai tourists, followed by Pattaya and Chiang Mai, which recorded year-over-year search increases of 38% and 55%, respectively.

The data also highlighted a growing interest in emerging destinations like Khon Kaen, which saw a staggering 2,964% year-over-year spike in searches.

Related Articles

Foreign tourists are equally drawn to Bangkok, with a 70% year-over-year rise in accommodation searches. Other favourites include Phuket, which saw an 80% increase, and Hat Yai, up by 30%.

Malaysians once again topped the list of foreign travellers searching for Thai stays, followed by Chinese and South Korean visitors.

Bangkok steals top spot for Chinese New Year celebrations | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

“For the second consecutive year, Bangkok remains a favourite for local and international travellers during Chinese New Year. Phuket and Chiang Mai continue to draw significant interest, but new hotspots like Khon Kaen are gaining traction.”

Advertisements

The platform also noted shifting trends in outbound travel for Thai tourists. Tokyo retained its crown as the top international destination, with accommodation searches up 66% year-over-year. Seoul surged to second place with a 519% increase, while Osaka came third with a 42% rise.

Interestingly, Hong Kong, a top-three choice last year, fell out of favour this year, reflecting changing traveller preferences, reported The Nation.

Bangkok steals top spot for Chinese New Year celebrations | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

In related news, Hat Yai is pulling out all the stops for a dazzling Chinese New Year celebration, promising a week of vibrant festivities from January 28 to February 2. This iconic festival, a highlight for Thailand’s Chinese community, will take over Srinakorn Foundation School with parades, dragon and lion dances, fireworks, and breathtaking lantern sculptures.

Latest Thailand News
British explorer uncovers shocking truth at abandoned Phuket Zoo (video) Environment News

British explorer uncovers shocking truth at abandoned Phuket Zoo (video)

27 minutes ago
Thai man shoots cat with harpoon, allegedly to eat it Crime News

Thai man shoots cat with harpoon, allegedly to eat it

34 minutes ago
Bangkok steals top spot for Chinese New Year celebrations Bangkok News

Bangkok steals top spot for Chinese New Year celebrations

39 minutes ago
Bangkok cracks down on smoky buses amid pollution crisis Bangkok News

Bangkok cracks down on smoky buses amid pollution crisis

47 minutes ago
PM perfects &#8216;Salaam&#8217; greeting on helicopter to Muslim south Politics News

PM perfects ‘Salaam’ greeting on helicopter to Muslim south

53 minutes ago
Rawai woman busted in 36 million baht fake investment scam Crime News

Rawai woman busted in 36 million baht fake investment scam

59 minutes ago
British fraudster nabbed in land scam at Bangkok airport Bangkok News

British fraudster nabbed in land scam at Bangkok airport

1 hour ago
Thai OnlyFans star quits adult content, citing mental health effects Thailand News

Thai OnlyFans star quits adult content, citing mental health effects

1 hour ago
South Thailand unrest: Defence chief demands strategy overhaul Politics News

South Thailand unrest: Defence chief demands strategy overhaul

1 hour ago
Lottery fever grows as Teachers&#8217; Day draw nears in Udon Thani Thailand News

Lottery fever grows as Teachers’ Day draw nears in Udon Thani

1 hour ago
Chaos on Pattaya Beach: Drunk tourists fuel brawls in hotspot Crime News

Chaos on Pattaya Beach: Drunk tourists fuel brawls in hotspot

1 hour ago
Family feud in Prachin Buri leaves man critically injured Crime News

Family feud in Prachin Buri leaves man critically injured

1 hour ago
Dim sum drama: Hungry tourist rides into restaurant for a bite (video) Crime News

Dim sum drama: Hungry tourist rides into restaurant for a bite (video)

2 hours ago
Thai durian exporters face losses due to new Chinese regulations Thailand News

Thai durian exporters face losses due to new Chinese regulations

2 hours ago
Paw-trait of loyalty: Faithful dog waits for dead owner outside 7-Eleven Eastern Thailand News

Paw-trait of loyalty: Faithful dog waits for dead owner outside 7-Eleven

2 hours ago
Thai man attacks Swiss man with cue stick over pool game dispute Crime News

Thai man attacks Swiss man with cue stick over pool game dispute

2 hours ago
Customs seizes 256 tonnes of smuggled e-waste at Thai port Crime News

Customs seizes 256 tonnes of smuggled e-waste at Thai port

2 hours ago
Ex-police officer caught selling modified BB guns as firearms Crime News

Ex-police officer caught selling modified BB guns as firearms

2 hours ago
Second post-mortem to be conducted on death of Indian woman Crime News

Second post-mortem to be conducted on death of Indian woman

2 hours ago
Mother arrested for gold theft amid lender threats in Thailand Crime News

Mother arrested for gold theft amid lender threats in Thailand

3 hours ago
Israel to open 13,000 agriculture jobs for Thai workers Economy News

Israel to open 13,000 agriculture jobs for Thai workers

3 hours ago
Chiang Rai schools warn over child abduction vehicle alert Crime News

Chiang Rai schools warn over child abduction vehicle alert

3 hours ago
Dutch national arrested in Bangkok for US,000 gold scam Bangkok News

Dutch national arrested in Bangkok for US$55,000 gold scam

3 hours ago
Fake doctor and lawyer swindle 2.75 million baht from Thai nurse Crime News

Fake doctor and lawyer swindle 2.75 million baht from Thai nurse

3 hours ago
Former English footballer caught in drug smuggling own goal Crime News

Former English footballer caught in drug smuggling own goal

3 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal39 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, January 16, 2025
67 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Bangkok cracks down on smoky buses amid pollution crisis

Bangkok cracks down on smoky buses amid pollution crisis

47 minutes ago
PM perfects &#8216;Salaam&#8217; greeting on helicopter to Muslim south

PM perfects ‘Salaam’ greeting on helicopter to Muslim south

53 minutes ago
Rawai woman busted in 36 million baht fake investment scam

Rawai woman busted in 36 million baht fake investment scam

59 minutes ago
British fraudster nabbed in land scam at Bangkok airport

British fraudster nabbed in land scam at Bangkok airport

1 hour ago