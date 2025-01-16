Bangkok steals top spot for Chinese New Year celebrations

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Bangkok has emerged as the top destination for Thai and foreign tourists planning to celebrate Chinese New Year in Thailand, according to data from the digital travel platform Agoda.

The vibrant capital outshone other popular spots, with accommodation searches surging ahead of the festivities starting January 29.

Agoda revealed yesterday, January 15, that Bangkok topped the list for Thai tourists, followed by Pattaya and Chiang Mai, which recorded year-over-year search increases of 38% and 55%, respectively.

The data also highlighted a growing interest in emerging destinations like Khon Kaen, which saw a staggering 2,964% year-over-year spike in searches.

Foreign tourists are equally drawn to Bangkok, with a 70% year-over-year rise in accommodation searches. Other favourites include Phuket, which saw an 80% increase, and Hat Yai, up by 30%.

Malaysians once again topped the list of foreign travellers searching for Thai stays, followed by Chinese and South Korean visitors.

“For the second consecutive year, Bangkok remains a favourite for local and international travellers during Chinese New Year. Phuket and Chiang Mai continue to draw significant interest, but new hotspots like Khon Kaen are gaining traction.”

The platform also noted shifting trends in outbound travel for Thai tourists. Tokyo retained its crown as the top international destination, with accommodation searches up 66% year-over-year. Seoul surged to second place with a 519% increase, while Osaka came third with a 42% rise.

Interestingly, Hong Kong, a top-three choice last year, fell out of favour this year, reflecting changing traveller preferences, reported The Nation.

In related news, Hat Yai is pulling out all the stops for a dazzling Chinese New Year celebration, promising a week of vibrant festivities from January 28 to February 2. This iconic festival, a highlight for Thailand’s Chinese community, will take over Srinakorn Foundation School with parades, dragon and lion dances, fireworks, and breathtaking lantern sculptures.