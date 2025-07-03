Outgoing minister Phumtham approves submarine deal before exit

Procurement delays plagued by politics, logistics, targeted by defence minister’s tenure

July 3, 2025
Outgoing Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed he approved the long-delayed submarine procurement deal before leaving office, marking it as one of his final decisions. The agreement awaits placement on the Cabinet agenda for final endorsement.

Following a farewell ceremony at the ministry yesterday, July 2, Phumtham stated that the deal was signed before the end of last month in his capacity as deputy premier overseeing national security.

“The submarine deal required my signature, and I approved it before June ended.”

The procurement, delayed for years due to political and logistical challenges, was a key issue he aimed to resolve during his nine-month tenure.

However, he acknowledged that the planned purchase of Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets could not be completed in time and would be addressed by the incoming defence minister.

“Some matters could be completed, others couldn’t. It is now the responsibility of my successor.”

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

When questioned about the vacant defence portfolio in the Cabinet reshuffle, Phumtham emphasised the importance of selecting a capable and qualified candidate, rather than focusing on which party holds the post.

“It used to belong to the Pheu Thai Party, but what matters more is choosing someone who can work effectively with the armed forces and protect national interests.”

He dismissed speculation that the post would remain vacant for three months as unfounded.

He also dispelled rumours regarding potential candidates.

“Please don’t ask me about things I haven’t heard. Any decision must be based on the suitability of the person for the role.”

Phumtham is set to take on his new role as minister of interior following the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for today, July 3, while retaining the position of deputy prime minister, reported Bangkok Post.

Reflecting on his time as defence minister, he said he prioritised cooperation with senior military commanders to improve welfare for lower-ranking personnel and boost morale within the armed forces. He also noted progress in military housing development and structural reform of army personnel.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
