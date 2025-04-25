5 dead in Cham-am plane crash tragedy after engine failure

Royal Thai Police (RTP) confirmed five passengers died in the plane crash in Cha-am this morning, with one fighting for his life in hospital. A RTP spokesperson added that the right engine failed during a test flight and revealed more details about the aircraft model, shedding light on the tragic incident.

The RTP is reeling after a fatal crash involving one of its own planes, a DHC6-400 Twin Otter, which went down in the sea near Cha-am beach, Phetchaburi, at around 8.15am, today, April 25.

The aircraft, call sign RTP964, had taken off from Hua Hin Airport at 8.08am on a routine test flight when tragedy struck. According to initial findings, the plane suffered a catastrophic right engine failure, crashing just 0.1 nautical miles east of the airport.

Police initially reported there were “no survivors” and “all six officers on board died at the scene,” but an RTP spokesperson later confirmed there was one survivor fighting for his left in hospital.

The doomed plane belonged to the Police Aviation Division and was one of three DHC6-400s delivered to Thailand since 2020, reported Amarin TV.

Built by Viking Air in Canada, the Twin Otter is known for its short take-off and landing (STOL) capability, making it ideal for rapid-response and remote operations.

Fitted with twin Pratt & Whitney PT6A-34 engines and a Honeywell Primus Apex flight deck, the aircraft can be configured for medical evacuation, cargo transport, air patrols, and search and rescue missions. It can carry up to 19 passengers or be converted to house four stretcher beds with medical crew.

The aircraft was typically based at Don Mueang Airport with the Police Aviation Division.

Today’s crash raises serious safety questions around fleet maintenance and training, particularly in light of the aircraft’s multi-role tactical use. An investigation has been launched into the mechanical failure, with a full probe ordered by the RTP.

The tragedy comes as Thailand continues to recover from another high-profile aviation incident. In July 2022, a navy reconnaissance aircraft crashed into a rice field in Songkhla province, killing the pilot and co-pilot.

Earlier still, in 2017, a military helicopter crashed in Chiang Mai’s Doi Inthanon area during flood relief operations, claiming five lives.

The Cha-am crash marks the deadliest police aviation disaster in recent years, shaking confidence in the division’s aircraft and prompting calls for a complete review of flight protocols and maintenance standards.