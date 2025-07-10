Kuwaiti youths’ noisy motorcycle races disrupt Pattaya’s Soi Yensabai

Residents on Soi Yensabai in Pattaya City, Thailand, were disturbed in the early hours of today, July 10, by a group of predominantly Kuwaiti youths racing motorcycles through the streets. This marked the second consecutive night of such disruptions, leaving locals unable to get a peaceful night’s sleep.

In response, Police Lieutenant Colonel Suchart Dusadee, who leads the patrol unit at the Pattaya City Police Station, organised the deployment of officers to establish checkpoints and roadblocks within Soi Yensabai. The purpose of the operation was to halt the disruptive activities, prevent further gatherings, and conduct thorough checks on documents and behaviour.

The police issued stern warnings to the offenders and confiscated several motorcycles for detailed inspection. Police expressed their commitment to maintaining proactive measures to prevent similar occurrences daily, as experienced in previous years.

Locals reportedly expressed their relief at the police’s prompt response and voiced their hope that sustained checkpoints would effectively resolve the issues.

This recurring problem has become a seasonal challenge, as thousands of Kuwaiti college students visit Pattaya during their summer break, often violating driving laws and causing frustration among residents, which heightens tensions.

Last year, the situation escalated to a significant level of discontent among the local community, resulting in increased tension, reported The Pattaya News.

In similar news, in response to public complaints about noise and disturbances over the long holiday weekend, Sattahip police launched a crackdown that led to the arrest of numerous motorcyclists and the impounding of hundreds of illegally modified bikes.

The bikers had gathered from various provinces at Nang Ram Beach in Chon Buri, prompting immediate action from authorities.

At 11am on June 1, Police Colonel Komsan Kamtunkaew, head of Sattahip Police Station, coordinated a joint operation with highway police, setting up checkpoints along Route 331. The operation targeted motorcycles with illegal modifications, such as loud exhausts, missing licence plates, and riders failing to wear helmets. Many were stopped for speeding and posing threats to road safety.