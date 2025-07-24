Interior Minister denies interference in Khao Kradong land probe

Committee's neutrality questioned as legal heavyweights clash over stalled court order enforcement

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, July 24, 2025
Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai responded to accusations of meddling in a high-stakes investigation into the Department of Lands (DoL), insisting that he had no intention of influencing or intimidating officials.

The probe centres on a 5,083-rai land plot in Khao Kradong, Buriram, which has long been mired in legal battles and political ties.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that the land belongs to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and ordered the DoL to revoke the title deeds. But years later, around 900 deeds remain untouched, including 20 covering 288 rai linked to the influential Chidchob family of the Bhumjaithai Party.

Despite the court’s ruling, key portions of the land are still in the hands of political heavyweights, fuelling suspicions over whether legal orders have been deliberately ignored.

The SRT, backed by the courts, has demanded the return of the land, some of which has since been used by state agencies for roadworks and hospital construction, reportedly with the SRT’s blessing.

Bhumjaithai Party members have questioned the timing of the renewed scrutiny, which coincides with the Pheu Thai Party taking over the Interior Ministry. But Phumtham, who is currently acting as prime minister, insists the investigation is purely procedural.

“I never wanted to get involved in this matter. Neither did I intend to threaten or treat any [DoL] officials unfairly. But the Khao Kradong land dispute is a high-profile issue.”

He stressed there was no deadline imposed on Deputy Minister Dech-it Khaothong, who is spearheading the inquiry into why DoL Director-General Pornpoth Penpas failed to act on the Supreme Court’s order.

“I did summon him for talks about the matter, but I didn’t judge whether he was right or wrong. And because doubts persist regarding Pornpoth’s role, we are here to clear them up.”

The seven-member committee, established on Monday, July 21, includes independent figures such as Chettha Mosikarat, a deputy permanent secretary. Its task is to determine whether Pornpoth’s actions, or inaction, warrant disciplinary measures.

However, Supachai Jaisamut, head of Bhumjaithai’s legal team, slammed the panel’s makeup, questioning the inclusion of a Department of Corrections official and an SRT lawyer, the latter being a direct stakeholder in the dispute, reported Bangkok Post.

He warned that the new probe could undermine the ongoing Administrative Court process, calling it “an unlawful intrusion driven by hidden agendas.”

