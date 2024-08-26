Singapore boosts educational ties with Thailand at Bangkok fair

Picture courtesy of pixabay from pexels.com

Singapore seeks to expand its educational collaboration with Thailand, as highlighted by its ambassador during the inaugural Singapore Education Fair in Bangkok.

Ambassador Catherine Wong emphasised the ongoing cooperation between the two nations, citing several initiatives such as the twin schools programme, the Singapore-Thailand Enhanced Partnership (Step) Camp, and a range of cultural exchange programmes.

Approximately 70 schools in Singapore maintain partnerships with Thai educational institutions. Additionally, various Singaporean institutes of higher learning (IHLs) engage in staff and student exchanges with Thai schools, alongside regular internship programmes and joint research projects, said Wong.

“Every year, about 200 interns from Singapore come to Thailand for a six-month placement because Thailand offers a safe and conducive environment for our students to train and learn on the job.

“Since 1998, the Singapore government has been awarding scholarships to exceptional students from across Southeast Asia, including Thailand.

“Our education system is recognised worldwide for its quality. Singapore is also a safe and diverse country of different races, religions, languages, and nationalities, so we are naturally welcoming of others. I believe Thai students will easily adapt and thrive in the Singapore environment, given our geographical proximity and familiarity.”

According to the QS World University Ranking 2024, two Singaporean universities are placed among the top 20 globally, with the National University of Singapore ranked eighth and Nanyang Technological University ranked fifteenth.

Pursuing an education in Singapore will provide students with an excellent educational foundation.

“With this foundation, I am confident each student will have a bright future be it in Singapore, Thailand, or anywhere in the world.”

The CEO of SG Gateway, the organiser of the event, Jaruwat Kiatiwongse, expressed his views on Singapore’s commitment to education.

“Education is the cornerstone of progress, the catalyst for development, and the key to unlocking human potential.”

By enhancing educational ties, both Singapore and Thailand aim to foster a mutually beneficial relationship that leverages their strengths in the education sector, reported Bangkok Post.