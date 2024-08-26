Thailand’s TV turmoil calls for a channel change in AV rules

Picture courtesy of Digital Spy

Thailand’s television landscape is in turmoil, and a new study says it’s time for a fresh set of rules to manage the booming audio-visual (AV) market, including streaming platforms, geo-satellite broadcasts, and digital terrestrial TV (DTT). The report, commissioned by the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and carried out by SCF Associates, was made public yesterday.

According to the study, a balanced regulatory framework is crucial to protect low-income households and serve the public interest. The NBTC is set to use these findings to craft a new set of regulations for the industry.

SCF Associates suggests the NBTC should take a cue from international practices and collaborate with other Thai regulators to curb the dominance of social media and digital platforms in the AV sector. They also propose creating a new body to focus on investment, production, distribution, and promotion of Thai content.

Damian Tambini, a media regulation expert at SCF, pointed out that Thailand’s AV market is at a crossroads. Despite advances in advertising and digital TV transitions over the past decade, traditional broadcasters are struggling to compete with streaming services that use fibre-optic broadband.

The study also highlights a stark difference in regulatory treatment: digital TV broadcasters face stringent regulations, including spectrum auctions, broadcasting licences, and strict rules on content quality and consumer protection. Meanwhile, streaming services, which rake in hefty advertising revenues, operate with far fewer restrictions.

In Thailand, the broadband scene is dominated by two major players who also control a large chunk of the cellular and 5G markets. The report underscores the need for updated regulations to level the playing field in this rapidly evolving media landscape.

Streaming platforms

OTT platforms deliver streamed content over the Internet and face fewer consumer protection and content quality regulations. This discrepancy creates a competitive imbalance between free-to-air digital TV and streaming platforms.

The study also noted that the devices and technology used to receive content vary between age groups. An SCF online survey found that viewers aged 59 or older remain loyal to linear broadcast TV sets, while younger viewers prefer tablets, smart TVs, and smartphones for streaming content.

The cost of service is another critical factor. Free-to-air broadcasts offer a cost-effective content source that is crucial for low-income earners, including the rural poor who are often older and less digitally savvy.

In contrast, streaming video-on-demand services provided by the main fibre broadband operators require a broadband subscription and additional costs for content bundles, which can be prohibitive for some, especially in remote areas without broadband access.

Free-to-air TV meets a social need by providing high-quality content to these consumers, according to SCF. The Thai market has seen major service providers from other countries, such as the US-based GAFAM group (Google, Apple, Facebook/Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft) and Chinese platforms like ByteDance (TikTok), Viu, and WeTV, entering the scene. These global giants hold significant positions in the Southeast Asian and global AV markets.

The study indicated that Thai regulations currently focus on existing TV broadcasters, leaving parts of society unaddressed. A regulatory approach should prioritise the public interest, ensuring that the poorest segments of society have access to free or low-cost public service channels.

Harmful material

SCF proposed that the NBTC create balanced content regulations for OTT providers and linear broadcasters. Smaller Thai OTT streaming platforms should be subject to regulations ensuring content quality, including the ability to ban harmful material.

The NBTC should also monitor operator numbers and market competition in both fixed and mobile services, as well as in the streaming market. Additionally, measures are needed to protect Thai social media users from hate speech, incitement to terrorism, and violence.

The study’s recommendations aim to create a balanced and equitable regulatory environment that addresses the needs of all stakeholders in Thailand’s evolving AV market, reported Bangkok Post.