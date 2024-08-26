6 schoolboys gang rape 13 year old victims in school dormitory

Photo via ThaiRath

Six schoolboy football players gang-raped and blackmailed two 13 year old girls in an athlete dormitory at a school in the central province of Kanchanaburi. The football coach claimed that the victims appeared to have consented to the sex.

A father of one victim is seeking justice for his 13 year old daughter, sharing the sexual assault story with non-profit organisation Saimai Survive, yesterday, August 25. The father disclosed that his daughter and her friend were physically assaulted and raped in the afternoon of Friday, August 23.

According to the father, the two schoolgirls were tricked into meeting the gang at the dormitory for the athletes of the school. Aside from raping the girls, the rapists also recorded videos of the victims to blackmail them and share.

The father explained that he learned about the sexual assault from his relative on Saturday, August 24. He returned home to ask his daughter about the incident and found it to be true.

The school asked him to wait for a discussion today, August 26, but he did not want to wait that long. So, he reported the matter to Tha Rue Police Station and later shared it with the organisation.

The founder of Saimai Survive, Ekkephop Leuangprasert, followed up on the case with the police. He learned from the police that the youngest rapist was 11 years old and the oldest was 15 years old. Officers and children’s specialists would question all of them today.

Coach defends suspects

The football coach who supervised the rapist gang revealed in an interview with Channel 3 that 35 male schoolboys who played football for the school stayed at the dormitory. The incident occurred on Friday when the school asked students to learn online because of an internal sports event at the school.

The coach stated that he reviewed security cameras and found that the two girls walked into the dormitory by themselves. No one used force or threatened them to get in.

The coach added that other schoolboys at the dormitory did not hear any screams or sounds of altercation at the time when the victims claimed the incident happened.

The Director of the Kanchanaburi Provincial Educational Service Office set up a special committee to investigate the matter and expected the investigation to finish within seven days. The two victims were allowed to take three days off, and a psychologist would later talk to them.

The director also planned to remove the dormitory and transfer the school director to work at the educational office until the investigation was finished.