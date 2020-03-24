image
image
Connect with us

Thailand

Riot fears reopen ‘closed’ Thai border checkpoints as migrant workers flee

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Riot fears reopen ‘closed’ Thai border checkpoints as migrant workers flee | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

“We must go home, or we will starve to death in Bangkok.”

Some of Thailand’s recently closed border checkpoints were forced to reopen today as thousands of migrant workers, now unemployed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, flee Thailand for their homes in Myanmar and Cambodia. Their numbers and their desperation sparked fears of rioting.

In Chiang Rai, the border was reopened after about 100 workers from Myanmar arrived at the Mae Sai checkpoint, only to find it closed. a 28 year old woman in the group, recently laid off due to shutdowns in Bangkok, told reporters:

“We must go home, or we will starve to death in Bangkok.”

The group’s insistence forced the governor and immigration officials to grant them exemptions and allow them to cross the border into Tachileik, Myanmar.

In Mae Sot more than 4,200 Burmese workers were allowed to cross back into their country through the checkpoint.

The atmosphere was also tense at Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet checkpoint near Cambodia. Police had to prevent more than 400 Cambodian workers from protesting against the border closure. The situation eased after Thai and Cambodian authorities decided to reopen the border temporarily.

A bus terminal in the Nakhon Phanom Municipality was also packed with stranded migrant workers from Laos and Vietnam. They were later allowed to pass over the 3rd Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge into Laos.

Meanwhile, Thai workers returning home from Bangkok are being told they must go into 14 day self-isolation.

Checkpoints across the southern border with Malaysia have also been closed. Although Malaysia had already ordered its borders closed earlier, following reports of Covid-19 cases linked to a mosque event in Kuala Lumpur earlier this month.

Malaysia’s nationwide lockdown has also driven Thai workers to return home. However, sources say many failed to comply with the quarantine requirements after they crossed the southern border.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Rai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai reports first coronavirus cases

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

March 22, 2020

By

Chiang Rai reports first coronavirus cases | The Thaiger
PHOTO: New Straits Times

The Thai Health Department reported 89 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, two of which are in Chiang Rai Province. (188 new cases were reported today, Sunday, bringing Thailand’s total to 599.) Both Chiang Rai patients are being treated in hospital and have provided medical authorities with lists of those they have been in contact with. Chiang Rai health officials have placed those people under 14 day quarantine.

Health officials say 32 people in Greater Bangkok and surrounding provinces contracted the virus from people infected during a boxing match at Lumphini stadium, while 6 cases were linked to a mosque in Malaysia and were reported in the southern provinces of Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala.

Of the accumulated total of 599 confirmed cases, 42 have fully recovered, while 557 remain in hospital. One man has died from complications related to the virus.

The health department says recent new cases are mainly young people who socialised normally and did not adopt social distancing. They urge people to stay one metre away from others (most international medical authorities say 2 metres), skip social activities and nonessential travel, avoid crowded areas, work at home if possible and frequently sanitise their hands and surroundings .

Health officials also advise people who have been in high risk places such as boxing stadiums, entertainment venues; cockfighting rings, cinemas and theaters to self-isolate for 14 days.

“If they have no symptoms – fever, coughing, sore throat, runny nose, muscle pains – they need not be tested.”

“Without the symptoms, the possibility of being tested positive is very low. Getting tested without the symptoms will therefore give people a false sense of security, leading to complacency.”

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand closes many of its land borders

Anukul

Published

3 days ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

Thailand closes many of its land borders | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: riderchirs.com

Interior Ministry, Anupong Paojinda, has given governors full authority to close all border provinces, but must leave one international checkpoint active for special circumstances. The move is the latest in Thailand’s attempts to block any arrivals to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, which has spiked sharply with new cases this past week.

“The only exception will be Chiang Rai as it borders with Myanmar and Laos and will be allowed to maintain one checkpoint for each country for general trade purposes.”

Key checkpoints to be temporary closed…

1. Thai-Mayanmar Friendship Bridge in Tak

Tak governor Anrasit Samphanrat, placed the order on Friday 20th that the closure of the first Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge as of today which will be closed until further notice.

The second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge across the Moei River in Mae Sot district, which opened last October, will be the province’s only checkpoint open to travellers.

2. The Phu Nam Ron and Three Pagodas passes linking Kanchanaburi and Myanmar will be shut from today to April 3.

Kanchanaburi governor Jirakiat Phumsawad, ordered the temporary closure of the Phu Nam Ron (the main crossing on the route to Dawei in Myanmar) permanent checkpoint in Muang district and the Three Pagodas crossing in Sangkhla Buri is the main pass connecting Sangkhla Buri and Payathonsu in Myanmar.

3. The Ban Khao Din in Sa Kaeo, which will be closed from Monday to April 5.

Sa Kaeo governor Woraphan Suwannus, has ordered three closures of Ban Nong Preu temporary checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Ban Ta Phraya temporary checkpoint in Ta Phraya district, and the Ban Khao Din permanent checkpoint in Khlong Hat district from Monday 23 to April 5.

Only the Aranyaprathet checkpoint will remain open to connect the country with Cambodia.

According to the Thai News Agency of the Public Relations Department, Mukdahan yesterday halted ferry service across the Mekong River to Savannakhet province in Laos until April 20.

Checkpoints with Malaysia were already closed for all intents and purposes after the Malaysian government locked down the country for two weeks from last Monday. Malaysia has reported 900 Covid-19 cases, the most in Southeast Asia. Read more HERE.

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Despite closures elsewhere, Chiang Rai’s border crossings to remain open for trade

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 days ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

Despite closures elsewhere, Chiang Rai’s border crossings to remain open for trade | The Thaiger

“I stress that people need to cooperate with instructions from the government to reduce transmission. Please do not gather or go to other provinces.”

Although the Interior Ministry has ordered most border provinces to leave only one checkpoint open as the country tries to block arrivals to contain the coronavirus outbreak, an exception has been made for Chiang Rai, which borders two countries, Laos and Myanmar. Temporary checkpoints there operate mainly to facilitate border trade.

The Interior Minister has also given provincial governors the power to close their permanent border crossings and quarantine visitors from risk countries. Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda told the media all Thais are strictly banned from crossing borders into neighbouring countries to reduce virus risks.

Thailand has imposed a de facto ban on most international flights by issuing regulations that are bewildering and almost impossible for a normal traveller to comply. They include a requirement for a medical certificate stating that the person is free of Covid-19 (maximum 3 days old) and proof of health insurance covering coronavirus treatment in Thailand.

Thailand reported 50 new infections yesterday, taking its total to 322. The majority of the new cases are in Bangkok. 41 new cases are linked to earlier infections, while the remaing nine are overseas arrivals who had contact with foreigners.

Thailand has had only one death due to the outbreak, with 43 patients having recovered and gone home. 278 patients are still in hospital and many others awaiting test results.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย20 hours ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 weeks ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก1 month ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป1 month ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13

Trending