Opportunities for 2020 export growth in Thailand | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Opportunities for 2020 export growth in Thailand
Despite the whirlwind of shutdowns, lockdowns and craziness descending on Thailand at the moment, the departments are still churning out numbers and trying to forecast the way ahead.
They say that, due to the Thai baht weakening and massive government interventions around the world for both monetary and fiscal policies, there is still a chance that Thailand could reduce the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak with a resurge in exports.
However, despite exports declining in February the Commerce Ministry still sees room for Thai export growth later this year.
Director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office Pimchanok Vonkorpon, says that Thailand is competent in the food and agricultural industries as well as essential goods, while electronic shipments can recover, which account for 14% of total exports.
“The Commerce Ministry has adjusted its trade promotion strategy for the coronavirus pandemic by organising an online exhibition and online business matching, running from May-August 2020.”
Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanavisit also repeats the importance of fruit exports in the ASEAN market, Thailand will continue to facilitate and enhance shipments to those countries.
Yesterday the ministry reported Thailand’s customs-cleared exports fell by 4.47% in February
The contraction was attributed to lower oil prices and a high base from weapons exports last February, Excluding gold, oil and weaponry, Thai exports in February 2020 expanded 1.51% year-on-year reported Pimchanok.
Exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products decreased by 3% to $3.07 billion in February this is led by, rice (-26.6%), fresh, frozen, and processed fruit (-16.2%), cassava products (-11.1%), and sugar (-3.8%).
The Trade Policy and Strategy office forecasts exports will grow 0-2% this year if shipments average $20-21 billion a month.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Cabinet will look at proposal to help with home internet
Cabinet today will look at a proposal to help people working from home with 10 Gb free internet for their smartphones, along with other subsidies.
The Thai National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission will ask for cabinet approval providing mobile users with 10 free gigabytes of data usage per subscriber, per month up to June 30.
The NBTS say they recognise that the current situation will involve many people working from home.
For fixed broadband service, existing household broadband subscribers would be supported in using a higher capacity package without additional charges. But details are lacking on that proposal at the moment.
Secretary-general of the NBTC, Takorn Tantasith, says the proposals follow Sunday’s special meeting between the NBTC and mobile and telecom operators to come up with ways to assist the public during this ‘lockdown’ phase.
The proposed assistance is expected to cost the Thai government 10 billion baht, or around 3.5 billion baht per month up to the end of June.
The NBTS says the 10GB of data usage per mobile subscriber a month could be funded by the first instalment payments from the 5G spectrum licence auction which was held last month.
“If the proposal is approved by the cabinet, the NBTC will hold a meeting with telecom operators to discuss the assistance.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Chamber of Commerce assures public, discourages panic buying
The Thai Chamber of Commerce yesterday reassured the public that production of food and other consumable goods is more than adequate to meet domestic demand, and that there is no danger of shortages. Many manufacturers having already ramped up their capacity to ensure there are products on shelves around the country.
The Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand’s President, Kalin Sarasin, says demand for consumable products will likely increase if the Covid-19 coronavirus spreads further. And as more and more people will be working from home, he urged restaurants to join forces with delivery services to offer food deliveries, to help at least food businesses survive the crisis.
Kalin says manufacturers have confirmed their production and logistics capacity is sufficient to ensure there are no food shortages, and that while customers stockpiling groceries in recent days may have resulted in alarming images of empty shelves, this was only because store employees could not refill the shelves quickly enough.
Kalasin urged the government to allow goods vehicles to run day and night to keep stocks replenished, and to reduce the import duty on surgical masks and medical equipment.
He said the government’s economic measures to help businesses affected by the pandemic will allow these businesses to continue to operate.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
7 key service required by all Thai banks during ‘disruption’
The Bank of Thailand is demanding all Thai financial institutions to continue providing 7 basic financial services, including money withdrawals, fund transfers, deposits, payments, cash management and settlement systems, in an effort to avoid potential Covid-19 related disruption.
Secretary-general of the Thai Bankers Association, Kobsak Duangdee, says after the conference call between all banks and the central bank, they’ve all come to an agreement…
“The central bank is requiring banks to rehearse internal operations so-called business continuity plans (BCPs), for several scenarios related to virus outbreak disruptions. Banks need to ensure that mobile banking will be available in an emergency. And as for branching services, they need to ensure hygienic and sanitation systems to contain the spread.”
Mr Kobsak say, the government’s soft loan measures through the Government Savings Bank up to 150 billion baht will help boost customers’ financial liquidity.
GH Bank president Chatchai Sirilai says “the seven services are considered crucial services that banks must continue operating and the bank’s BCP comprises three parts…
- First, splitting staff at headquarters into at least two teams and shifts to ensure available employees if one team is infected
- Second, allowing some employees at headquarters to work from home to reduce congestion.
- Third, the bank will move its backup facilities online in case of a lockdown of headquarters to ensure that financial services remain available
Bangkok Bank executive chairman Deja Tulananda says “the bank has stepped up measures under the BCP and the bank has prepared readiness for business operations.”
Moreover, the central bank is letting banks offer additional financial assistance to customers affected by the outbreak to ease their financial burden on a case-by-case basis. Banks are offering debt restructuring to both individual and commercial clients, including a ‘grace period’ of extending the period of electricity payments for specific businesses such as hotels and housing, interest rate cuts and also debt payment rescheduling. Read more about the power and water bill concessions HERE
