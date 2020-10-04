image
image
Thailand

Pro-democracy leaders banned from speaking at Thammasat University massacre anniversary event

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Pro-democracy leaders banned from speaking at Thammasat University massacre anniversary event | The Thaiger
3 pro-democracy leaders have been sidelined from speaking at this year’s Thammasat University Massacre 44th anniversary forum. Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul, co-leaders of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration and Arnon Nampa, a human rights lawyer, were apologetically singled out on committee member Krisadang Nutcharus’ Facebook post yesterday.

He says university executives did not offer an explanation as to why they would not be allowed to speak other than saying they felt uncomfortable with their presence at the forum. The university, long a hot bed of student political fervor and protest, has more recently tried to avoid too much political attention, most recently denying the September 19 protest from being held at their campus. The protesters broke through the gate and held it there anyway.

“The decision makes us understand the attitudes, views and cowardice of these executives. The reason we organise the October 6, 1976 event is because we want to urge Thai society to listen to differing opinions.”

He maintained that the youth sacrificed their lives during the October 6, 1976 massacre to protect rights and democracy and fell because they had differing opinions. The forum will take place at the Sri Burapha auditorium at Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan campus.

Recently, the kingdom has been in turmoil over recent, student-led, anti-government protests, which has seen a plaque being placed stating that Thailand belongs to the people, only later to be removed with some of the rally’s leaders being arrested. Such rallies were not permitted by the university officials, but protesters pushed through campus gates and refused to leave, setting up camp-like areas for the more than 10,000 participants.

The Free Youth group announcing it will hold its next rally on October 14 at Democracy Monument. The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration has also voiced its participation in the upcoming rally.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Protests

Protest organisers have been silenced for Tuesday’s anniversary of the Thammasat University Massacre

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

Protest organisers have been silenced for Tuesday&#8217;s anniversary of the Thammasat University Massacre | The Thaiger

The 44th anniversary of the 1976 Thammasat University massacre on October 6 will be commemorated by the university. But 3 prominent organisers of the latest round of student protests, attracting up to 30,000 people, will be denied an opportunity to speak at the event.

Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak and Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, and human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa, will not be permitted to address the audience during the university’s forum which marks the 44th anniversary of the seminal incident in Thai political history.

Krisadang Nutcharus, an organising committee member for this year’s annual commemoration made the announcement on his Facebook page yesterday.

“The leaders, Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul, and lawyer Arnon Nampa are not permitted to speak at this year’s forum.”

Thammasat university officials offered no further explanation, simply responding by saying they “felt uncomfortable with the presence of the 3 pro-democracy leaders at the forum”.

Recent student protests, peppered with opposition MPs and other Thais wanting to vent their anger at the current government, have turned up in large numbers at rallies since July. Their demands, made abundantly clear in a 10 point manifesto, not only include an overhaul to the current government and Constitution, but also have stepped over a cultural grey line and called for reform of the country’s Monarchy and royal institutions.

The events of October 6, 1976 are still a raw issue in Thailand, over 40 years later.

Last year’s 43rd anniversary of the killing of students by police and ultranationalist forces – which has become known as the Thammasat University Massacre – was commemorated quietly as relatives and others gathered at the Thammasat University site in Bangkok. The political environment, only 6 months after the general election, was very different to the current frisson of Thailand’s students. Last year the University made this statement on the anniversary.

“October 6, 1976, is a date that still haunts the government and people of Thailand. State forces massacred scores of student activists on this day, on the lawns of Thammasat University in Bangkok.

The campus had been occupied by leftist student demonstrators who opposed the return to Thailand of a former dictator. The military and arch royalists accused them of being “antimonarchical communists”, and the military, police and right-wing paramilitary forces had the university surrounded.”

The Thammasat University massacre was a violent crackdown by Thai police and lynching by right-wing paramilitaries and bystanders against leftist protesters who had occupied Bangkok's Thammasat University Tha Prachan Campus and the adjacent Sanam Luang, on October 6, 1976. Before the massacre, 1000s of students, Thai workers and other "leftists" had been holding ongoing demonstrations against the return of former dictator Thanom Kittikachorn to Thailand since the middle of September that year. Officially, 46 were killed and 167 were wounded. Unofficial reports state that more than 100 demonstrators were killed.

Meanwhile, the Free Youth group, 1 of 3 key groups who have been organising the recent spate of protests, has announced it will hold its next rally on October 14 at Democracy Monument. The last rally there in August attracted 10,000+ people to the rally. The UFTD, the groups which has added reform to the monarchy in its demands, is expected to take part in the rally.

Despite the numerous rallies and calls for bold reform, the government is doing nothing to address any of the key points brought up by the students, beyond mulling a committee for constitutional reform, which it has now postponed anyway. Meanwhile, the largest rump of anti-government opposition, the Pheu Thai Party, has recently overhauled its executive, steering them away from previous tacit support for the student's demands from the former executive.

The party has also been 'rocked' by the reappearance of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra's former wife, who has taken a low-key role in the party's activities in recent times, having an audience with His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen 11 days ago at the Dusit Palace. It has been speculated that she will have an undisclosed role in the Pheu Thai party's new executive.

Protests

Pattaya court dismisses charges against 2018 protesters but fines rally organiser

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

22 hours ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

Pattaya court dismisses charges against 2018 protesters but fines rally organiser | The Thaiger

A Pattaya court is dismissing charges against 2018 anti-junta protesters but has fined the rally’s organiser. The 11 activists were let off the hook after an appeals court reversed a decision that was made by a Criminal Court which said they violated a directive against political gatherings. Originally, the protesters were set to pay up to 10,000 baht in fines and/or spend up to 6 months in jail.

Instead, the appeals court told protest leader Sirawit “Ja Niew” Serithiwat to pay a 3,000 baht fine citing he held an assembly without a proper license.

But Sirawat says he notified the police by phone about the planned rally. Sirawat was a leading member of the New Democracy Group, in which he held a rally under his “Start-Up People” movement in Pattaya, which only had 100 people attend.

Sirawit was less than thrilled about accepting the fine and still says the group did nothing wrong. He says the government can’t stop the social movement that has swept the nation in recent weeks over people demanding democracy. He says now, he will join with the student-led anti-government group that have been holding rallies in Bangkok at Thammasat University.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail

Bangkok

Pro-democracy movement raises issues on LGBT and women’s rights

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

4 days ago

on

September 30, 2020

By

Pro-democracy movement raises issues on LGBT and women&#8217;s rights | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Line Today

The pro-democracy movement is now shedding light on issues on gender equality and LGBT rights in Thailand. Some people at the September 19 rally in Bangkok were collecting signatures calling on the decriminalisation of abortion and prostitution. Even a booth called “Pussy Gallery” was set up where people could draw colourful vaginas, raising awareness that the colour does not value a woman.

Since a large rally in July, activists have been calling on an end to the military run government and demanding a rewrite of the constitution. The New York Times reports that young women are at the frontlines of the protests, some raising issues like abortion and taxes on menstrual products as well as outdated rules for girls at Thai schools.

A NY Times reporter spoke to female students involved in the political movement who said “The monarchy and the military have all the power in Thailand… I shouldn’t be afraid to say that men have almost all the power in Thailand.”

In the past, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha brushed off talk of gender equality. In 2016, before he became Thailand’s prime minister, the retired general said “Everyone says that we have to create justice, women and men have equal rights … Thai society will deteriorate if you think that way.” He went on to say “Outside the house, we (men) are big … At work, we (men) have the power.”

The NY Times reports women only occupy 14% of seats in parliament. Before the 2014 military coup, they only occupied 5%. The nation’s top military school and the Royal Thai Police Academy do not accept women.

Along with the Pussy Gallery at the September 19 rally, another booth encouraged participants to paint sanitary menstrual pads to send the message that a woman’s period is nothing to be ashamed or embarrassed about. The pads were also given away for free as a protest against the tax on menstruation products.

Gender equality and LGBT rights activist Chumaporn “Waddao” Taengkliang gave a speech at the rally and said there are stereotypes, harassment and injustice in Thai society that exclude both woman and LGBT people from the right they deserve. Waddao says in Thai media, LGBT people are often portrayed as comic relief.

Winner of Drag Race Thailand Season 2, Angele Anang, was also seen at the rally. Angele says Thailand needs LGBT rights, like same-sex marriage.

“This government is no longer legitimate. They have not provided justice to everyone, whether you are an LGBT person, or whether you are a woman. They are not transparent in every aspect, such as the budget. I am here to be a part to tell them what we want.”

Pro-democracy movement raises issues on LGBT and women's rights | News by The Thaiger

SOURCES:New York Times | Prachatai English

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
