Protests
Protest organisers have been silenced for Tuesday’s anniversary of the Thammasat University Massacre
The 44th anniversary of the 1976 Thammasat University massacre on October 6 will be commemorated by the university. But 3 prominent organisers of the latest round of student protests, attracting up to 30,000 people, will be denied an opportunity to speak at the event.
Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak and Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, and human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa, will not be permitted to address the audience during the university’s forum which marks the 44th anniversary of the seminal incident in Thai political history.
Krisadang Nutcharus, an organising committee member for this year’s annual commemoration made the announcement on his Facebook page yesterday.
“The leaders, Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul, and lawyer Arnon Nampa are not permitted to speak at this year’s forum.”
Thammasat university officials offered no further explanation, simply responding by saying they “felt uncomfortable with the presence of the 3 pro-democracy leaders at the forum”.
Recent student protests, peppered with opposition MPs and other Thais wanting to vent their anger at the current government, have turned up in large numbers at rallies since July. Their demands, made abundantly clear in a 10 point manifesto, not only include an overhaul to the current government and Constitution, but also have stepped over a cultural grey line and called for reform of the country’s Monarchy and royal institutions.
The events of October 6, 1976 are still a raw issue in Thailand, over 40 years later.
Last year’s 43rd anniversary of the killing of students by police and ultranationalist forces – which has become known as the Thammasat University Massacre – was commemorated quietly as relatives and others gathered at the Thammasat University site in Bangkok. The political environment, only 6 months after the general election, was very different to the current frisson of Thailand’s students. Last year the University made this statement on the anniversary.
“October 6, 1976, is a date that still haunts the government and people of Thailand. State forces massacred scores of student activists on this day, on the lawns of Thammasat University in Bangkok.
The campus had been occupied by leftist student demonstrators who opposed the return to Thailand of a former dictator. The military and arch royalists accused them of being “antimonarchical communists”, and the military, police and right-wing paramilitary forces had the university surrounded.”
The Thammasat University massacre was a violent crackdown by Thai police and lynching by right-wing paramilitaries and bystanders against leftist protesters who had occupied Bangkok’s Thammasat University Tha Prachan Campus and the adjacent Sanam Luang, on October 6, 1976. Before the massacre, 1000s of students, Thai workers and other “leftists” had been holding ongoing demonstrations against the return of former dictator Thanom Kittikachorn to Thailand since the middle of September that year. Officially, 46 were killed and 167 were wounded. Unofficial reports state that more than 100 demonstrators were killed.
Meanwhile, the Free Youth group, 1 of 3 key groups who have been organising the recent spate of protests, has announced it will hold its next rally on October 14 at Democracy Monument. The last rally there in August attracted 10,000+ people to the rally. The UFTD, the groups which has added reform to the monarchy in its demands, is expected to take part in the rally.
Despite the numerous rallies and calls for bold reform, the government is doing nothing to address any of the key points brought up by the students, beyond mulling a committee for constitutional reform, which it has now postponed anyway. Meanwhile, the largest rump of anti-government opposition, the Pheu Thai Party, has recently overhauled its executive, steering them away from previous tacit support for the student’s demands from the former executive.
The party has also been ‘rocked’ by the reappearance of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s former wife, who has taken a low-key role in the party’s activities in recent times, having an audience with His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen 11 days ago at the Dusit Palace. It has been speculated that she will have an undisclosed role in the Pheu Thai party’s new executive.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Where’s Boss? Interpol red notice issued to nab the Red Bull heir
An Interpol red notice has finally been issued and being distributed to all member countries in a new effort to track down and arrest Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, the Red Bull Heir who has been dodging justice since 2012 and been a fugitive since fleeing Thailand in 2017. Boss is the grandson of the co-founder of Red Bull, Chaleo Yoovidhya.
Boss is currently wanted in Thailand for a ‘reckless driving causing death charge’, and alleged drug use. The hit-and-run charge has been re-instated following an investigation into the July dropping of charges by the then deputy Attorney General. The drugs charges stemmed from the investigation and are a new charge, alleging cocaine use on the night of the incident in September 2012.
Interpol notified the Thai Foreign Affairs Division and Royal Thai Police about the issue of the red alert.
On September 18, the office of the Attorney-General announced that prosecutors formally indict Mr. Vorayuth Yoovidhya on drug charges and reckless driving causing death.
The Interpol red notice means if Boss enters countries that are members of Interpol, they will alert the Royal Thai Police of his location. Interpol has 194 member countries, making us the world’s largest police organisation. In short, there is few countries where Boss can now travel, and the country he is currently believed to reside, the UK, has a clear legal path to arrest and extradite him
But the red notice has no mandatory condition. A final decision to notify Thai authorities depends on the country’s discretion. The Red Notice also informs the police and immigration departments to check for Thai passports so if Boss has been able to acquire a new passport he could likely slip through international screening systems.
Meanwhile, Thai Police have announced they will take legal action against 21 police officers accused of mishandling the fatal, and controversial, hit-and-run case. Senior police also say they accept investigative panel chairman’s Vicha Mahakun’s report. Here were the recommendation from Mr. Mahakun’s report…
• The first recommendation is to re-investigate the charges arising from the September 2012 hit-and-run whose statute of limitations had yet to expire, including a drug charge that police never pressed against Mr Vorayuth.
• The second recommendation is for legal and disciplinary action against a number of people divided into eight groups. Various people, including police officers, public prosecutors, lawyers and civilians, had allegedly been guilty of misconduct in their handling of the case. Both disciplinary and legal prosecution would be taken against these people if the investigation warrants further action.
The Royal Thai Police (heavily implicated in the recent investigations, “would be asked to probe the misconduct said to have been committed by its officers who were involved in the case”.
• The third recommendation concerns politicians who were members of the National Legislative Assembly (the country’s only legislative body appointed by the NCPO after the 2014 army coup) who have been found to have been involved with the alleged mishandling of the “Boss” case. Some of those politicians remain in the ranks of the elected lower house and the government appointed Senate.
• The fourth part of the recommendations says that some investigating officials had “abused their authority by permanently shifting responsibility to their subordinates, which affected decision-making in this case”.
• The last recommendation deals with an amendment to office regulations, including those relating to the Office of the Attorney-General, the body which controversially dropped the final serious charges against Boss in July – the charge of “reckless driving causing death”. The deputy PM said that a single deputy attorney-general should not have been assigned to handle both a complaint filed by Boss and also asked to decide whether or not to indict him.
Furthermore, Thai police have now uncovered additional evidence against the 21 police officers named, additional to the inconsistencies uncovered by Mr Vicha’s panels. 11 of the 21 police officers had been accused of “negligence in their duties” by the National Anti-Corruption Commission back in 2016. Most of these police officers have already faced disciplinary proceedings.
The indictments, and issue of an Interpol red notice, comes more than 8 years after the incident where Boss crashed his silver Ferrari into the motorbike of a 47 year old policeman, dragging him along Sukhumvit Road in Thong Lor for 100 metres, killing him.
Since the dropping of the case by the Office of the Attorney General in July, Thailand’s judiciary system has come under extreme scrutiny with multiple investigations into different arms of the judicial system. As the case was reopened, investigators found that Boss had allegedly taken cocaine before the incident, but it was originally explained away as being taken by him as “tooth medication”.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
25 arrests as police shut down online gambling sites
25 Thai nationals have been arrested after investigators uncovered 6 online gambling websites run by a gang with funds running into millions of baht. The Pattaya News reports that arrests have taken place in the northern city of Chiang Rai and in Nonthaburi, just north of central Bangkok. It’s understood officers have been tracking the websites for several months.
The first arrests, in Chiang Rai, apprehended a 30 year old man and his 25 year old associate, who it’s believed were running the operation, in addition to 22 others working for them. 40 phones and 8 computers were also confiscated during the raid and arrests. The subsequent questioning of the people they arrested led police to a female website administrator in Nonthaburi. She is accused of getting gamblers to pay money into the company’s bank accounts. A further 14 mobile phones and 4 laptops were seized during her arrest as evidence in the case.
The suspects are currently being held in Bangkok and have been charged with organising, advertising, and encouraging illegal gambling. The investigation is ongoing.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
‘Bad Student’ group plan protest after alleged abuse at Sarasas school
After reports of a kindergarten teacher allegedly abusing and mistreating students, a group of Bangkok high school students known as “Bad Students” will rally in front of the Ministry of Education office tomorrow, calling on the Education Minister to step up.
A teacher at the Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School in Nonthaburi, a suburb in Bangkok, was caught on classroom surveillance camera video pushing a kindergarten student to the floor, dragging another across the classroom and hitting others. That teacher was fired and faces charges of physical assault and violating the Child Protection Act.
The Bad Students say Education Minister Nuttapol Teepuwan did nothing to solve the problems of alleged abuse at the school. The same group of students rallied in front of the office last month, calling on the minister to allow free expression of political views at the schools.
The student activists are planning to rally around 5pm. They plan to have trucks stop by various schools on the way. It’s unclear how many students will turn up, but a Thai actress posted on Twitter that she will bring food and 700 bottles of water to support the protesters.
SOURCE: Thai PBSKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
UPDATE: Trump says he is “starting to feel good” after being hospitalised
Koh Chang hotel agrees to settle dispute with American if he retracts his bad online review
Bangkok Airways offering up to a 20% discount to certain groups of Thais
More Thai airports to be prepared for the arrival of medical tourists
Special Tourist Visa program leaves out those from high-risk Covid countries
Pro-democracy leaders banned from speaking at Thammasat University massacre anniversary event
Protest organisers have been silenced for Tuesday’s anniversary of the Thammasat University Massacre
Pattaya mopping up after flooding and erosion from heavy rains
UK battles big spike in new Covid-19 cases, but deaths remain low
Skål International Bangkok’s helps to repatriate a mother and her teacher son
Where’s Boss? Interpol red notice issued to nab the Red Bull heir
UPDATE: President Trump says he’s “going well”. 6 more associates test positive.
8 new cases of Covid reported today, all asymptomatic and in quarantine
Songkhla senior zoo official carries out murder-suicide after deers go missing
Pattaya court dismisses charges against 2018 protesters but fines rally organiser
Top 10 ways to avoid getting Dengue Fever
Visa amnesty runs to October 31 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
When did Bangkok have its ‘good old days’?
Top 10 things that changed in Thailand during the Covid outbreak
The world’s Top 10 languages, spoken by native speakers
Pattaya City council pushes for action against abandoned Waterfront condo project
Alcohol ban for the end of Buddhist Lent this Friday
Covid-19 deaths surpass 1 million whilst more reports emerge about former patients’ “brain fog”
The man who wrote the bad reviews for Koh Chang’s Sea View Resort has a criminal record
Get a new stamp! Foreigners on a current 30 day visa extension can stay until November 30
Nonthaburi teacher allegedly beat students, witnesses may face charges -VIDEO
New visa amnesty allows foreigners to stay in Thailand until October 31, with 60 day extensions
More categories of foreigners to be granted entry to Thailand
Update on rumoured extension of Thailand’s visa amnesty
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand to cut down on uninsured vehicles on the road
- Business3 days ago
Thai Airways to provide flights to some international destinations this month
- Business3 days ago
Expat shift drives changes in Bangkok’s condo market
- Events23 hours ago
Phuket’s annual vegetarian festival. Put it in your diary – VIDEO
- Thailand3 days ago
Contestant eliminated from Miss Universe Thailand after manager infiltrates organising committee
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s Khao San Road re-opening for local trade
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
- Phang Nga3 days ago
Similan Islands to reopen on October 15 with ‘new normal’ policy