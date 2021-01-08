PM Prayut Chan-o-cha calls bluff on claims that he benefits from illegal gambling | The Thaiger

Thailand
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha calls bluff on claims that he benefits from illegal gambling
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is calling bluff on claims that he is benefiting from illegal gambling and is ordering a crackdown on gambling after a cluster of Covid-19 infections were said to be linked to a den in Rayong. The outbreak linked to unlawful activities became a headache for health officials who have been trying to track down elusive gamblers to contain the virus.
With many compulsive gamblers hopping from venue to venue as the coronavirus continues to spread, the prime minister ordered an investigation aimed at shutting down the illegal venues and catching those running the establishments. He says illegal gambling as well as illicit drug trade and trafficking have been an ongoing problem in Thailand.
Some shot back at Prayut, claiming that he received gains from the illegal establishments. In a podcast today, Prayut said he was “surprised” at the claims, insisting that he has never received any gains from illegal gambling dens and that he “despises” people who try to bribe officials.
Prayut says there are some “bad officials” who have been bribed to allow illegal activities like gambling. In an earlier report, Prayut said the investigation committee, made up of officials from Thailand’s Security Department, Department of Special Investigation, the Anti-Money Laundering Office and Narcotics Control Board, will track down “influential figures” involved in the illegal activities.
A number of police officers are already under investigation to determine if they were involved in illegal gambling operations. In Bangkok, a police chief and 5 senior officers were transferred for alleged negligence of duty and are now being investigated. The officers were transferred following Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau’s raid on a Bangkok gambling den where nearly 100 alleged gamblers were arrested.
Chon Buri and Rayong police chiefs were also both transferred after reports of Covid-19 cases linked to gambling dens in the provinces.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
7-Eleven stores investigated over allegations of face mask price hikes
Thailand’s Internal Trade department has investigated the 7-Eleven chain of convenience stores over allegations that face masks are being sold at inflated prices. However, the department says the masks in question do not fall under the 2.50 baht cap imposed by the government. Wattanasak Sur-iam, director-general of the department, says the face masks in question are ordinary masks, not the surgical masks which would fall under the price control measure.
According to a Nation Thailand report, the department has pointed out however, that imported ordinary masks cannot be marked up by more than 60%. Wattanasak has asked stores to provide the original import price in order to check this against what the masks are being sold for. Business owners in violation of this law could face up to 7 years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 140,000 baht.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA spokesman apologises for jail threat over non-use of Mor Chana app
Yet another misunderstanding… The spokesman for the government’s Covid-19 task force has apologised for threatening those who don’t install the Mor Chana app with jail time. Taweesin Visanuyothin, from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has clarified on his personal Facebook page that the risk of imprisonment only applies to those in the 28 provinces currently colour-coded red for “high risk”. His apology comes after social media users went up in arms over the threat, pointing out that many Thais do not have smartphones or devices capable of installing apps.
In his subsequent apology and clarification, Taweesin says that the penalty only applies to people in the 28 high-risk provinces who test positive for Covid-19 and do not have the Mor Chana app installed. Those individuals could face up to 2 years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht. He says this will be strictly applied to the provinces of Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chon Buri, Trat, and Chanthaburi. These 5 provinces currently face strict restrictions on movement due to their Covid-19 situation.
The Mor Chana contact-tracing app colour-codes users based on their level of risk, which is determined from the data they provide. It also tracks their location. Nation Thailand reports that prominent medic Parkpoom Dejhutsadin says officials want to encourage use of the app as it is a powerful contact-tracing tool. However, he adds that the CCSA spokesman has assured him that people who test positive and don’t own smartphones will not be prosecuted, provided they cooperate with officials.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Protests
Leaders of German Embassy rally meet with police, prosecutors
13 political activists who led thousands of protesters to the German Embassy in Bangkok last October have met with police and prosecutors in the capital. They face charges of violating section 112 of the Criminal Code for the October 26 rally at the embassy. The aim of the gathering was to submit a petition calling on the German government to ascertain if His Majesty the King was conducting state business from Germany. Section 112 of the Criminal Code is also known as the lèse majesté law, which prohibits criticism or defamation of the Monarchy. Violators could face up to 15 years in prison.
During yesterday’s meeting at Thung Maha Mek police station, officers were on duty in front of the station, to bolster security, while others in plain clothes photographed those who’d turned up in a show of solidarity with the 13 activists. The rally at the German Embassy was organised by the pro-democracy group, Khana Ratsadorn. The group’s leaders face multiple other charges in addition to lèse majesté.
One protest leaders, named as Atthapol Buaphat, aka, “”Khru Yai”, says the group is waiting to see if prosecutors press ahead with charges. He says they have provided additional handwritten evidence to police and asked officers to question more witnesses. Another leader, Patsaravalee Tanakitvibulpon, says she just received a summons issued 2 months after an October 14 rally. She adds that the resurgence in Covid-19 means pro-democracy activists are pausing their political action but vows that it will resume again at some point.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Michael
Friday, January 8, 2021 at 10:49 am
The bad thing is that if you always lie, no one believes you anymore, even if you were to tell the truth one day.
Toby Andrews
Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11:02 am
Like the boy that cried wolf.
These investigations are just for show.
Look at the investigations of the corruptions into the Red Bull yob that killed a copper.
Nothing came of it . . .
The Red Bull killer is not even on the wanted Interpol list.
Ian
Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11:11 am
The penalties are laughable. Transferring corrupt police officers to inactive positions (on full salary) is not scaring anybody. They belong in jail. Period.