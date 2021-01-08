Thai Air Asia says new Covid outbreak has destroyed business | The Thaiger

Business
Thai Air Asia says new Covid outbreak has destroyed business
The executive chairman of Asia Aviation, the largest shareholder in Thai Air Asia, says the Covid-19 resurgence has destroyed the low-cost carrier. Tassapon Bijleveld says that even without a national lockdown, bookings have plummeted.
“Travel sentiment has plunged lower than last year. This is different this time because people are voluntarily skipping their travel plans even without a nationwide lockdown order from the government.”
According to a Bangkok Post report, Tassapon does not expect things to improve next month. Despite the Thai government introducing extra holidays over the Chinese New Year period, Tassapon predicts that the new wave of Covid-19 will prevent most domestic tourists from travelling.
“This could be the quietest Chinese New Year we’ve ever had.”
This month, Thai Air Asia bookings have dropped by over 50%, with the carrier forced to merge and cancel many flights. Some aircraft carried only 20 – 30 passengers, a significant drop on numbers just 2 months ago. Back then, it seemed Thailand had dodged the Covid bullet, with no cases of community transmission in several months. Even though restrictions were still in place on international arrivals, the domestic market was picking up somewhat.
“We were just rebounding from the first lockdown last year. Despite hardly any profits, at least we could have had a consistent revenue stream from the domestic market. But this outburst of new cases destroyed us.”
The airline industry in Thailand has been calling for a financial safety net in the form of soft loans, with 8 carriers teaming up to submit a financial aid proposal to the government last year. Tassapon says the airlines provided all the necessary information to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, as well as to 3 ministers from the Finance Ministry, and to the relevant banks. To date, they’ve had no response.
He says Thai carriers are fighting for survival and if the market doesn’t pick up next month, some may go out of business.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Business
Thai Airways delays take off in 2021 | VIDEO
Due to the current outbreak of Covid-19, Thai Airways, Thailand’s flagship airline, is reducing its international flight schedule until at least March 27. A limited schedule of domestic flights are still operating as normal under the airline’s domestic carrier Thai Smile.
Thai Airways will reduce international flights to the following destinations:
Asia
•Hong Kong: One daily return flight – TG638/TG639
•Manila: One weekly return flight – TG624/TG625
•Osaka: One weekly return flight – TG622/TG623
•Seoul: One weekly return flight – TG656/TG657
•Taipei: One weekly return flight – TG632/TG633
•Tokyo (Narita): Three weekly return flights – TG642/TG643
Australia
•Sydney: One weekly return flight – TG475/TG476
Europe
•Copenhagen: One weekly return flight – TG950/TG951
•Frankfurt: One weekly return flight – TG922/TG923
•London: One weekly return flight – TG910/TG911
Thailand’s national airline has had a difficult year with the Covid pandemic adding to the company’s woes of crippling debt.
The airline has had a history of top-heavy management, abuse of the free seats for executives and Thai politicians and dodgy deals on fleet procurements.
The deal that has led to so much crippling debt was the purchase of the Thai Airways Airbus A340 fleet, and later Boeing 777 model long-range jets, and the Rolls Royce Trent 500 and 800 engines that powered the jets.
A bribery admission was made by Rolls-Royce concerning the Thai Airways engine and maintenance procurement between 1991-2005. That deal was going to be investigated by the airline’s board at the time. They were going to check if the acquisition process was transparent, how the engine acquisition process differed from the past, and who was involved in the bribery Rolls-Royce admitted to.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Latest details of Covid restrictions and locations in Thailand | VIDEO
UPDATE: From tomorrow (Tuesday), restaurants will be required to close to in-dining customers, from 7pm to 6am.
Restrictions are now in place, as of midnight last night, as the latest mitigations against Thailand’s Covid-19 outbreak. The outbreak, which kicked off on December 20 last year, has now reached most of Thailand’s provinces, some more affected than others, and that is reflected in the latest round of restrictions.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha issued the latest round of restrictions last night that have now been announced in the Royal Gazette.
The new restrictions are applied to 28 red zone provinces, including Bangkok.
Here’s a list of the red zone provinces. The list could be updated at any time.
Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri (including Pattaya), Chumphon, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Prachin Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, Ratchaburi, Rayong, Sa Kaew, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Singburi, Suphanburi, Tak and Trat.
Schools are now closed, both public and private, except for online learning, charities, public services with permission from provincial governors and small schools with no more than 120 students.
Also banned are meetings, seminars, banquets, and food handouts, except where they are carried out or permitted by provincial authorities.
Private businesses are being asked to establish work from home options for employees or to stagger hours.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Restaurant Association asks PM not to restrict in-dining services
As the 4 day New Year long weekend comes to a close, there are a number of proposed restrictions looming as the CCSA battles to contain the latest outbreaks of cases, particularly in and around Bangkok and the nearby easter provinces.
There is currently a proposal to restrict Bangkok’s restaurants to take away services only, as well as full travel restrictions for the residents of Rayong, Chanthaburi and Chon Buri, including Pattaya.
Now the President of the Thai Restaurant Association has addressed the issue of banning in-dining at Bangkok restaurants with an open letter to the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, asking him to consider not restricting Bangkok’s restaurants to take away services only.
The letter is one of many protesting more strict restrictions and measures to control the current Covid-19 outbreak claiming that, without financial aid and support, the industry won’t be able to handle another shutdown. Today the CCSA will meet to discuss increasing measures and restrictions that have been proposed by the Public Health Ministry. But the country’s restaurant industry says they cannot cope with another set of lockdowns without significant financial help from the government.
Association President, Thaniwan Kulamongkol says the restaurant industry was already imposing strict Covid-19 preventative measures and were willing to implement even stricter health standards and compromises to stay open, even reintroducing table partitions, stricter controls on social distancing etc.
“A total take-out-only option would devastate many workers, especially those informal workers and without much money who would be facing for some a second layoff or furlough of the year.”
She also says that many restaurants were not setup for takeout and would have no choice but to close, further devastating the economy, especially if the order hit Bangkok.
She says that if restaurants close or move to take-away-only services this will put a significant strain on the Thai farming industry, due to restaurants and retailers not ordering as many food items.
Thaniwan said in the letter that there wasn’t sufficient proof that current clusters of infections were coming from restaurants and the CCSA had been unable to provide scientific proof of restaurants, especially outdoor dining and street food, being high risk for spreading the virus.
The PM has not yet responded to the letter. Last Friday the Bangkok Metropolitan Association proposed that they “may” have to restrict the city’s restaurants to take away services only of the number of local cases continued to rise.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
