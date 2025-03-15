PM Paetongtarn prepares for Bhutan visit to boost trade

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra engaged in discussions with Bhutan’s Ambassador to Thailand yesterday, March 14, focusing on preparations for the forthcoming state visit of the King and Queen to Bhutan. This marks Their Majesties’ initial state visit following an invitation from His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan.

Paetongtarn held talks with Kinzang Dorji, the Bhutanese Ambassador to Thailand. Also in attendance were Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and the prime minister’s secretary-general, Prommin Lertsuridej.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan highlighted that the visit to Bhutan will be the first state visit during King Rama X’s reign, aiming to strengthen diplomatic relations and enhance cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The prime minister expressed the Thai government’s readiness to provide comprehensive support, with agencies from both nations collaborating to ensure the royal visit proceeds without issue.

The Bhutanese ambassador acknowledged Thailand as a significant trading partner, noting its status as a preferred destination for Bhutanese individuals seeking medical treatment, education, and tourism.

Sasikarn noted that the meeting also covered economic cooperation, particularly focusing on a free trade agreement (FTA) between the nations. The success of a recent fourth round of negotiations was emphasised.

The Thailand-Bhutan FTA is anticipated to be signed during the sixth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit in Thailand next month, an event the Bhutanese prime minister is also expected to attend.

Another key discussion point was Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC). The ambassador expressed confidence in the smart city’s potential as a new economic hub, linking South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Paetongtarn conveyed Thailand’s interest in investing in the GMC, particularly in sectors where Thailand has expertise, and expressed openness to understanding its related regulations and policies in the future, reported Bangkok Post.