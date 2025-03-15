PM Paetongtarn prepares for Bhutan visit to boost trade

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 15, 2025
126 1 minute read
PM Paetongtarn prepares for Bhutan visit to boost trade
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English Facebook page

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra engaged in discussions with Bhutan’s Ambassador to Thailand yesterday, March 14, focusing on preparations for the forthcoming state visit of the King and Queen to Bhutan. This marks Their Majesties’ initial state visit following an invitation from His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan.

Paetongtarn held talks with Kinzang Dorji, the Bhutanese Ambassador to Thailand. Also in attendance were Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and the prime minister’s secretary-general, Prommin Lertsuridej.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan highlighted that the visit to Bhutan will be the first state visit during King Rama X’s reign, aiming to strengthen diplomatic relations and enhance cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The prime minister expressed the Thai government’s readiness to provide comprehensive support, with agencies from both nations collaborating to ensure the royal visit proceeds without issue.

Related Articles
PM Paetongtarn prepares for Bhutan visit to boost trade | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Bhutanese ambassador acknowledged Thailand as a significant trading partner, noting its status as a preferred destination for Bhutanese individuals seeking medical treatment, education, and tourism.

Sasikarn noted that the meeting also covered economic cooperation, particularly focusing on a free trade agreement (FTA) between the nations. The success of a recent fourth round of negotiations was emphasised.

The Thailand-Bhutan FTA is anticipated to be signed during the sixth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit in Thailand next month, an event the Bhutanese prime minister is also expected to attend.

PM Paetongtarn prepares for Bhutan visit to boost trade | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Hello Bhutan Facebook page

Another key discussion point was Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC). The ambassador expressed confidence in the smart city’s potential as a new economic hub, linking South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Paetongtarn conveyed Thailand’s interest in investing in the GMC, particularly in sectors where Thailand has expertise, and expressed openness to understanding its related regulations and policies in the future, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand tourism surges with visa-free policy, Phuket leads Phuket News

Thailand tourism surges with visa-free policy, Phuket leads

2 hours ago
Rubber plantation worker shot dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat Thailand News

Rubber plantation worker shot dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat

2 hours ago
Uthai Thani locals flock to ancient tree for lottery luck Thailand News

Uthai Thani locals flock to ancient tree for lottery luck

3 hours ago
Indian tourists held over alleged assault at Koh Phangan party Thailand News

Indian tourists held over alleged assault at Koh Phangan party

3 hours ago
Thai man drowns on shellfish trip in Samut Songkhram canal Thailand News

Thai man drowns on shellfish trip in Samut Songkhram canal

3 hours ago
Ayutthaya hermitage draws crowds for blessings, lucky numbers Thailand News

Ayutthaya hermitage draws crowds for blessings, lucky numbers

3 hours ago
Pattaya shooting range noise reduced, but residents uneasy Pattaya News

Pattaya shooting range noise reduced, but residents uneasy

4 hours ago
Ex-finance minister exposes Phuket police extortion Phuket News

Ex-finance minister exposes Phuket police extortion

4 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn prepares for Bhutan visit to boost trade Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn prepares for Bhutan visit to boost trade

5 hours ago
Songkran to boost Thailand’s tourism by 26.5 billion baht Thailand News

Songkran to boost Thailand’s tourism by 26.5 billion baht

5 hours ago
Phuket leads Thailand’s push for sustainable tourism Phuket News

Phuket leads Thailand’s push for sustainable tourism

5 hours ago
Teen stabbed in Pattaya over motorcycle exhaust dispute Pattaya News

Teen stabbed in Pattaya over motorcycle exhaust dispute

6 hours ago
Horror on Rama II: Bridge collapse kills 5, injures 20 Bangkok News

Horror on Rama II: Bridge collapse kills 5, injures 20

6 hours ago
&#8216;Mum on the run&#8217; feared dead after shocking Thai prison video Thailand News

‘Mum on the run’ feared dead after shocking Thai prison video

7 hours ago
Thailand braces for summer storms and temperature drop Bangkok News

Thailand braces for summer storms and temperature drop

8 hours ago
Thai woman rewards honest collector with job after cash return Thailand News

Thai woman rewards honest collector with job after cash return

24 hours ago
Thailand’s tourism target at risk amid competition, safety fears Thailand News

Thailand’s tourism target at risk amid competition, safety fears

1 day ago
Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao Bangkok News

Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao

1 day ago
Thailand confident FTA with EU will be finalised by year-end Thailand News

Thailand confident FTA with EU will be finalised by year-end

1 day ago
Narathiwat Court sentences 7 men for assault on 12 year old girl Thailand News

Narathiwat Court sentences 7 men for assault on 12 year old girl

1 day ago
Womanising airport director grounded by wife&#8217;s adultery complaint Thailand News

Womanising airport director grounded by wife’s adultery complaint

1 day ago
EU blasts Thailand over Uyghur deportations and lese-majeste Thailand News

EU blasts Thailand over Uyghur deportations and lese-majeste

1 day ago
Get snappy: Rare Siamese crocodile sunbathes in style (video) Thailand News

Get snappy: Rare Siamese crocodile sunbathes in style (video)

1 day ago
No freedom at Freedom Beach: Land dispute sparks Phuket showdown Phuket News

No freedom at Freedom Beach: Land dispute sparks Phuket showdown

1 day ago
Thai woman dies after reconciling with husband over mistress Thailand News

Thai woman dies after reconciling with husband over mistress

1 day ago
Economy NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 15, 2025
126 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Uthai Thani locals flock to ancient tree for lottery luck

Uthai Thani locals flock to ancient tree for lottery luck

3 hours ago
Indian tourists held over alleged assault at Koh Phangan party

Indian tourists held over alleged assault at Koh Phangan party

3 hours ago
Thai man drowns on shellfish trip in Samut Songkhram canal

Thai man drowns on shellfish trip in Samut Songkhram canal

3 hours ago
Ayutthaya hermitage draws crowds for blessings, lucky numbers

Ayutthaya hermitage draws crowds for blessings, lucky numbers

3 hours ago