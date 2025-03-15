Ex-finance minister exposes Phuket police extortion

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 15, 2025
520 1 minute read
Ex-finance minister exposes Phuket police extortion
Photo courtesy of Thai Post

A former finance minister has blown the lid off corrupt police practices in Phuket, exposing a rampant extortion racket targeting tourists. Sommai Phasee took to Facebook to reveal how officers are demanding bribes of 10,000 to 20,000 baht from foreign visitors to avoid being dragged to the police station.

“I can’t stand it anymore. Corruption is everywhere in Thailand—it’s a disaster that cannot be fixed,” Sommai wrote.

His explosive allegations have reignited concerns over Thailand’s deep-rooted corruption problem, which the ex-minister claims extends beyond the police force to high-ranking officials, politicians, and business elites.

According to Sommai, Phuket police are systematically stopping foreign drivers—especially those on motorcycles—for minor infractions such as not wearing helmets, lacking a licence, or alleged drink-driving. Instead of issuing official fines, officers reportedly demand large cash bribes on the spot, threatening arrest if tourists refuse to pay.

Related Articles

This practice, he says, is hurting Thailand’s reputation as a tourist destination.

“How can Thai tourism thrive when corruption is embedded in the system?”

Ex-finance minister exposes Phuket police extortion | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

Sommai didn’t stop at Phuket police. He accused authorities at all levels of failing to tackle corruption, citing misuse of state funds, land encroachment, and shady government contracts.

“Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission was set up to fight corruption, yet many believe officials can simply ‘fix’ problems if they have the right connections,” he wrote.

He also pointed to recent scandals, including allegations of bribery in government projects, the sale of public land for private gain, and corruption within the Football Association of Thailand.

Sommai urged Thai citizens to demand accountability, especially as the country navigates its latest political transition. He argued that corruption has become so intertwined with daily life that many have given up hope, reported MGR Online.

Ex-finance minister exposes Phuket police extortion | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Getty Images

But he insists change is possible if voters and taxpayers pay attention and demand better governance.

“Corruption affects us all—it’s not just about big business or politics. It’s about the everyday people who suffer because of it.”

Sommai’s bold statement has sparked fresh debate on Thailand’s ability to clean up its act—or whether, as he fears, corruption has become too deeply embedded to remove.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand tourism surges with visa-free policy, Phuket leads Phuket News

Thailand tourism surges with visa-free policy, Phuket leads

2 hours ago
Rubber plantation worker shot dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat Thailand News

Rubber plantation worker shot dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat

3 hours ago
Uthai Thani locals flock to ancient tree for lottery luck Thailand News

Uthai Thani locals flock to ancient tree for lottery luck

3 hours ago
Indian tourists held over alleged assault at Koh Phangan party Thailand News

Indian tourists held over alleged assault at Koh Phangan party

3 hours ago
Thai man drowns on shellfish trip in Samut Songkhram canal Thailand News

Thai man drowns on shellfish trip in Samut Songkhram canal

3 hours ago
Ayutthaya hermitage draws crowds for blessings, lucky numbers Thailand News

Ayutthaya hermitage draws crowds for blessings, lucky numbers

4 hours ago
Pattaya shooting range noise reduced, but residents uneasy Pattaya News

Pattaya shooting range noise reduced, but residents uneasy

4 hours ago
Ex-finance minister exposes Phuket police extortion Phuket News

Ex-finance minister exposes Phuket police extortion

4 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn prepares for Bhutan visit to boost trade Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn prepares for Bhutan visit to boost trade

5 hours ago
Songkran to boost Thailand’s tourism by 26.5 billion baht Thailand News

Songkran to boost Thailand’s tourism by 26.5 billion baht

5 hours ago
Phuket leads Thailand’s push for sustainable tourism Phuket News

Phuket leads Thailand’s push for sustainable tourism

6 hours ago
Teen stabbed in Pattaya over motorcycle exhaust dispute Pattaya News

Teen stabbed in Pattaya over motorcycle exhaust dispute

6 hours ago
Horror on Rama II: Bridge collapse kills 5, injures 20 Bangkok News

Horror on Rama II: Bridge collapse kills 5, injures 20

7 hours ago
&#8216;Mum on the run&#8217; feared dead after shocking Thai prison video Thailand News

‘Mum on the run’ feared dead after shocking Thai prison video

8 hours ago
Thailand braces for summer storms and temperature drop Bangkok News

Thailand braces for summer storms and temperature drop

8 hours ago
Thai woman rewards honest collector with job after cash return Thailand News

Thai woman rewards honest collector with job after cash return

1 day ago
Thailand’s tourism target at risk amid competition, safety fears Thailand News

Thailand’s tourism target at risk amid competition, safety fears

1 day ago
Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao Bangkok News

Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao

1 day ago
Thailand confident FTA with EU will be finalised by year-end Thailand News

Thailand confident FTA with EU will be finalised by year-end

1 day ago
Narathiwat Court sentences 7 men for assault on 12 year old girl Thailand News

Narathiwat Court sentences 7 men for assault on 12 year old girl

1 day ago
Womanising airport director grounded by wife&#8217;s adultery complaint Thailand News

Womanising airport director grounded by wife’s adultery complaint

1 day ago
EU blasts Thailand over Uyghur deportations and lese-majeste Thailand News

EU blasts Thailand over Uyghur deportations and lese-majeste

1 day ago
Get snappy: Rare Siamese crocodile sunbathes in style (video) Thailand News

Get snappy: Rare Siamese crocodile sunbathes in style (video)

1 day ago
No freedom at Freedom Beach: Land dispute sparks Phuket showdown Phuket News

No freedom at Freedom Beach: Land dispute sparks Phuket showdown

1 day ago
Thai woman dies after reconciling with husband over mistress Thailand News

Thai woman dies after reconciling with husband over mistress

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 15, 2025
520 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Uthai Thani locals flock to ancient tree for lottery luck

Uthai Thani locals flock to ancient tree for lottery luck

3 hours ago
Indian tourists held over alleged assault at Koh Phangan party

Indian tourists held over alleged assault at Koh Phangan party

3 hours ago
Thai man drowns on shellfish trip in Samut Songkhram canal

Thai man drowns on shellfish trip in Samut Songkhram canal

3 hours ago
Ayutthaya hermitage draws crowds for blessings, lucky numbers

Ayutthaya hermitage draws crowds for blessings, lucky numbers

4 hours ago