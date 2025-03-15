Ex-finance minister exposes Phuket police extortion

A former finance minister has blown the lid off corrupt police practices in Phuket, exposing a rampant extortion racket targeting tourists. Sommai Phasee took to Facebook to reveal how officers are demanding bribes of 10,000 to 20,000 baht from foreign visitors to avoid being dragged to the police station.

“I can’t stand it anymore. Corruption is everywhere in Thailand—it’s a disaster that cannot be fixed,” Sommai wrote.

His explosive allegations have reignited concerns over Thailand’s deep-rooted corruption problem, which the ex-minister claims extends beyond the police force to high-ranking officials, politicians, and business elites.

According to Sommai, Phuket police are systematically stopping foreign drivers—especially those on motorcycles—for minor infractions such as not wearing helmets, lacking a licence, or alleged drink-driving. Instead of issuing official fines, officers reportedly demand large cash bribes on the spot, threatening arrest if tourists refuse to pay.

This practice, he says, is hurting Thailand’s reputation as a tourist destination.

“How can Thai tourism thrive when corruption is embedded in the system?”

Sommai didn’t stop at Phuket police. He accused authorities at all levels of failing to tackle corruption, citing misuse of state funds, land encroachment, and shady government contracts.

“Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission was set up to fight corruption, yet many believe officials can simply ‘fix’ problems if they have the right connections,” he wrote.

He also pointed to recent scandals, including allegations of bribery in government projects, the sale of public land for private gain, and corruption within the Football Association of Thailand.

Sommai urged Thai citizens to demand accountability, especially as the country navigates its latest political transition. He argued that corruption has become so intertwined with daily life that many have given up hope, reported MGR Online.

But he insists change is possible if voters and taxpayers pay attention and demand better governance.

“Corruption affects us all—it’s not just about big business or politics. It’s about the everyday people who suffer because of it.”

Sommai’s bold statement has sparked fresh debate on Thailand’s ability to clean up its act—or whether, as he fears, corruption has become too deeply embedded to remove.