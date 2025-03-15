Songkran to boost Thailand’s tourism by 26.5 billion baht

The Songkran festival is anticipated to generate 26.5 billion baht, attracting 476,000 international tourists and facilitating 4.4 million domestic trips, as reported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool stated that revenue from international markets between April 12 and 16 is projected to rise by 7% year-on-year, reaching 7.3 billion baht. Meanwhile, domestic revenue is expected to increase by 9%, totalling 19.2 billion baht.

The overall income is forecast to grow by 8% compared to the previous year, largely due to the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025, with the government planning nationwide festivities.

Arrivals from mainland China and Hong Kong are predicted to decrease by 34% and 28% year-on-year, respectively, due to concerns over safety following reports of scam centres targeting Chinese nationals.

In contrast, European tourist numbers are expected to rise by 23%, coinciding with Easter. Forward air ticket bookings have increased by 17%, primarily from the UK, Germany, and Israel.

The Southeast Asian market is predicted to grow by 7% year-on-year to 160,800 tourists during the holiday period, with Malaysia contributing the largest share with 81,000 visitors, generating 637 million baht, according to the TAT.

Although Chinese tourist numbers are projected at only 65,000, this market is anticipated to generate the highest revenue at 1.2 billion baht.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet approved a 153 million baht budget for the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to organise the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025, reduced from an initial estimate of 240 million baht, reported Bangkok Post.

The Transport Ministry previously advised local airlines to provide affordable domestic airfare during Songkran. This week, two low-cost carriers, Thai AirAsia and Thai VietJet, announced a 30% fare reduction on selected routes from April 11 to 17.

To support the Ministry of Transport’s policy, Thai AirAsia is adding special flights on five key routes from Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nakhon Phanom, Udon Thani, and Ubon Ratchathani.

“Songkran is one of the busiest travel periods,” said Santisuk Klongchaiya, Thai AirAsia’s CEO. “We are working with authorities to increase flight availability and maintain fair pricing during this time.”