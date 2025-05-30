Thai transwoman fatally stabbed for alleged sexual assault on teen

A Thai man stabbed a transwoman to death and abandoned her body in a roadside forest in the Isaan province of Roi Et, claiming that the victim sexually assaulted him.

The 18 year old Thai man, Anuwat, confessed to the community leader in the Pho Chai district of Roi Et that he fatally stabbed 32 year old transwoman Phuwanon Kamonphard. He admitted to leaving her body at the scene, a forested area near the entrance of the community.

Officers from Pho Chai Police Station were called to investigate the case. According to a report by Channel 7, Phuwanon had sustained three stab wounds to her chest, back, and neck as well as deep cuts to her forehead and leg.

Phuwanon’s motorcycle was found near her body, along with her shoulder bag and the 30-centimetre knife Anuwat used in the attack. Inside the bag, officers found her personal belongings and 3,456 baht in cash.

Anuwat claimed that Phuwanon had tricked him into meeting her at the scene and sexually assaulted him by touching him inappropriately. He said this frightened him, prompting him to stab her repeatedly.

However, Phuwanon’s uncle told police that he suspected a financial dispute as the motive for the murder. He said Phuwanon had recently earned tens of thousands of baht from online gambling.

Phuwanon’s friend, Cherry, told Channel 8 that Phuwanon worked as a make-up artist. On the day of the incident, she informed Cherry she would be working at a rocket festival, doing make-up for the event’s dancers.

Cherry also revealed that she had seen Phuwanon video calling Anuwat several times, although she could not confirm whether they were in a relationship.

Police escorted the suspect to the scene for a reenactment before taking him to the station for further questioning.

Officers stated that Anuwat’s claim may explain a possible motive, but they also suspected the possibility of a romantic affair. The specific legal charges against the suspect were not disclosed in the report.

In a separate tragic case in April, another transwoman was murdered in Pattaya. The suspect, a Chinese man, was arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport while attempting to flee the country. The Chinese suspect had killed the transwoman in an apartment and dismembered her body in the bathroom.

After being asked about the motive for the dismemberment, he bizarrely claimed that he had only been playing with and teasing the corpse. The victim’s lungs were missing, and the suspect denied any knowledge of their whereabouts.

What made the case even more shocking was the suspect’s confession that he rested and slept after the murder, cleaned the room, and fled the following morning.