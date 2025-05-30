Thai transwoman fatally stabbed for alleged sexual assault on teen

Friend recalls frequent video calls between suspect and victim before killing

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, May 30, 2025
465 2 minutes read
Thai transwoman fatally stabbed for alleged sexual assault on teen
Photo via Facebook/ ร้อยเอ็ด ทันข่าว

A Thai man stabbed a transwoman to death and abandoned her body in a roadside forest in the Isaan province of Roi Et, claiming that the victim sexually assaulted him.

The 18 year old Thai man, Anuwat, confessed to the community leader in the Pho Chai district of Roi Et that he fatally stabbed 32 year old transwoman Phuwanon Kamonphard. He admitted to leaving her body at the scene, a forested area near the entrance of the community.

Officers from Pho Chai Police Station were called to investigate the case. According to a report by Channel 7, Phuwanon had sustained three stab wounds to her chest, back, and neck as well as deep cuts to her forehead and leg.

Phuwanon’s motorcycle was found near her body, along with her shoulder bag and the 30-centimetre knife Anuwat used in the attack. Inside the bag, officers found her personal belongings and 3,456 baht in cash.

Related Articles

Anuwat claimed that Phuwanon had tricked him into meeting her at the scene and sexually assaulted him by touching him inappropriately. He said this frightened him, prompting him to stab her repeatedly.

Thai transwoman fatally stabbed for alleged sexual assault on teen | News by Thaiger
Photo via Channel 8

However, Phuwanon’s uncle told police that he suspected a financial dispute as the motive for the murder. He said Phuwanon had recently earned tens of thousands of baht from online gambling.

Phuwanon’s friend, Cherry, told Channel 8 that Phuwanon worked as a make-up artist. On the day of the incident, she informed Cherry she would be working at a rocket festival, doing make-up for the event’s dancers.

Thai transwoman fatally stabbed for alleged sexual assault on teen | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ร้อยเอ็ด ทันข่าว

Cherry also revealed that she had seen Phuwanon video calling Anuwat several times, although she could not confirm whether they were in a relationship.

Police escorted the suspect to the scene for a reenactment before taking him to the station for further questioning.

Officers stated that Anuwat’s claim may explain a possible motive, but they also suspected the possibility of a romantic affair. The specific legal charges against the suspect were not disclosed in the report.

Thai transwoman fatally stabbed for alleged sexual assault on teen | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ร้อยเอ็ด ทันข่าว

In a separate tragic case in April, another transwoman was murdered in Pattaya. The suspect, a Chinese man, was arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport while attempting to flee the country. The Chinese suspect had killed the transwoman in an apartment and dismembered her body in the bathroom.

After being asked about the motive for the dismemberment, he bizarrely claimed that he had only been playing with and teasing the corpse. The victim’s lungs were missing, and the suspect denied any knowledge of their whereabouts.

What made the case even more shocking was the suspect’s confession that he rested and slept after the murder, cleaned the room, and fled the following morning.

Latest Thailand News
Air Cambodia relaunches Bangkok-Sihanoukville flights Thailand News

Air Cambodia relaunches Bangkok-Sihanoukville flights

2 hours ago
Charity turns violent: homeless man punches food donor in Nakhon Sawan Thailand News

Charity turns violent: homeless man punches food donor in Nakhon Sawan

2 hours ago
Phuket youths arrested for reckless beach gunfire (video) Phuket News

Phuket youths arrested for reckless beach gunfire (video)

2 hours ago
Thai transwoman fatally stabbed for alleged sexual assault on teen Thailand News

Thai transwoman fatally stabbed for alleged sexual assault on teen

2 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Grand Palace shuts down for royal birthday Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Grand Palace shuts down for royal birthday

3 hours ago
Thaksin holds firm as Pheu Thai plans Cabinet shake-up Bangkok News

Thaksin holds firm as Pheu Thai plans Cabinet shake-up

3 hours ago
Thailand’s telecom giants clash amid spectrum auction concerns Business News

Thailand’s telecom giants clash amid spectrum auction concerns

3 hours ago
Police&#8217;s son accused of brutally assaulting Thai actress surrenders Bangkok News

Police’s son accused of brutally assaulting Thai actress surrenders

4 hours ago
Chinese arrested for molesting intern at Chiang Mai aquarium Chiang Mai News

Chinese arrested for molesting intern at Chiang Mai aquarium

4 hours ago
Waterspout hits near Phuket and Phang Nga, officials warn tourists Phuket News

Waterspout hits near Phuket and Phang Nga, officials warn tourists

4 hours ago
Missing Pattaya woman&#8217;s Dutch boyfriend says red-hair skull likely unrelated Thailand News

Missing Pattaya woman’s Dutch boyfriend says red-hair skull likely unrelated

4 hours ago
Pattaya’s PR blitz falls flat as expats warn of scams Pattaya News

Pattaya’s PR blitz falls flat as expats warn of scams

4 hours ago
Thai business closures rise 8.3% amid economic concerns Business News

Thai business closures rise 8.3% amid economic concerns

5 hours ago
F1 fever hits Bangkok: Street race plans rev up Bangkok News

F1 fever hits Bangkok: Street race plans rev up

5 hours ago
Chiang Mai locals rush to buy lottery tickets before draw Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai locals rush to buy lottery tickets before draw

5 hours ago
Bus driver found dead inside vehicle in Ayutthaya Thailand News

Bus driver found dead inside vehicle in Ayutthaya

6 hours ago
Food poisoning outbreak in Udon Thani school affects 200 students Thailand News

Food poisoning outbreak in Udon Thani school affects 200 students

7 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for possessing child pornography on LINE app Crime News

Bangkok man arrested for possessing child pornography on LINE app

7 hours ago
Mentally ill inmate brutally attacks 2 guards at Bangkok prison Bangkok News

Mentally ill inmate brutally attacks 2 guards at Bangkok prison

7 hours ago
Udon Thani temple funeral turns violent as monk and man fight (video) Thailand News

Udon Thani temple funeral turns violent as monk and man fight (video)

7 hours ago
Austrian man arrested for cannabis theft in Phuket Phuket News

Austrian man arrested for cannabis theft in Phuket

7 hours ago
Thai police arrest Chinese suspect linked to billion-baht scam Crime News

Thai police arrest Chinese suspect linked to billion-baht scam

7 hours ago
Chinese tourist rescued after rooftop water tank swim in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese tourist rescued after rooftop water tank swim in Pattaya

8 hours ago
Chiang Mai man with dissociative identity disorder goes missing Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai man with dissociative identity disorder goes missing

8 hours ago
Pickup truck driver killed in collision with truck on Phetkasem Road Road deaths

Pickup truck driver killed in collision with truck on Phetkasem Road

8 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, May 30, 2025
465 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Missing Pattaya woman&#8217;s Dutch boyfriend says red-hair skull likely unrelated

Missing Pattaya woman’s Dutch boyfriend says red-hair skull likely unrelated

4 hours ago
Mentally ill inmate brutally attacks 2 guards at Bangkok prison

Mentally ill inmate brutally attacks 2 guards at Bangkok prison

7 hours ago
Austrian man arrested for cannabis theft in Phuket

Austrian man arrested for cannabis theft in Phuket

7 hours ago
Chiang Mai man with dissociative identity disorder goes missing

Chiang Mai man with dissociative identity disorder goes missing

8 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x