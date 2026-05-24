Udon Thani monk defrocked after drunk bar run

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A monk caused a public disturbance in Udon Thani on May 23 after being found heavily intoxicated and trying to enter a sukiyaki restaurant, then a bar, before being stripped of his robes that evening.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Sata Porn Sawatdee of the Mueang Udon Thani Police Station received a report of a monk behaving disruptively near a buffet restaurant and a bar behind a shopping centre on Thong Yai Road. Officers arrived to find 60 year old Samorn Kusumo sitting on the ground near the bar entrance in just his robe and sandals, shouting and making incoherent statements reeking of alcohol.

Security had already stopped him from entering the bar. Samorn, who was carrying his ID papers, was identified as being from Wat Pa Lelai in Nong Bua Lamphu province and said to have been ordained for over 20 years. He became agitated when officers checked his documents and challenged two of them to a fight.

Police escorted him to Udon Thani railway station to collect his belongings before taking him to Wat Phothisomphon for defrocking. During the ride, he tried to escape from the police vehicle, leading to a struggle. Officers restrained him and secured him to the back of the vehicle.

At the temple, Deputy Provincial Ecclesiastical Officer Phra Khun Sutthipanyawat conducted the defrocking ceremony at 8pm. Samorn remained intoxicated and disoriented throughout, admitting he drinks regularly to relieve arm pain. He then refused to leave with police, insisting on staying at the temple, but officers eventually escorted him to Mueang Udon Thani Police Station as he continued to resist.

55 year old Sawan, a security guard at the shopping centre, said he saw Samorn arrive by motorised tricycle from the railway station. The monk, visibly drunk and smelling strongly of alcohol, first asked if he had seen his mother. When told no, he tried to enter the sukiyaki restaurant before later attempting to get into the bar.

“The bar owner told him to leave, so I detained him and called the police,” Sawan said, reported KhaoSod.