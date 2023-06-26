Pattaya hotel rooftop sauna engulfed in flames

Photo by The Pattaya News.

In Thailand’s eastern city of Pattaya, a hotel’s rooftop sauna was suddenly engulfed in flames at 10pm on Saturday. According to hotel staff, the sauna room was under renovation and had a sign prohibiting entry. However, some guests secretly used the room, resulting in an unexpected fire.

The incident took place at a hotel located on Soi Arunothai, within the Nong Prue sub-district of Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. The name of the hotel was withheld from publication by The Pattaya News pending further investigation by fire department officials.

The sauna room, situated on the hotel’s eighth floor rooftop, is part of a mixed area that includes a fitness centre and a sunbathing space. After the fire broke out, police officers, firefighter units, security personnel, and hotel staff collaborated to extinguish the massive blaze. They employed chemical extinguishers and water spray, and even some hotel guests joined in the effort by assisting with water splashing.

After a determined effort, the flames were finally extinguished. The authorities subsequently discovered significant damage to both the sauna room and the adjacent fitness centre. The hotel’s security guards had noticed smoke rising from the sauna room while monitoring CCTV cameras, prompting them to swiftly ascend to the rooftop and call for assistance.

Hotel staff members disclosed that the sauna room, where the fire originated, had been closed for renovation and had a clear sign forbidding entry. Despite this, it was discovered that some guests had managed to gain unauthorised access to the room, potentially leading to the outbreak of the fire.

Authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage and investigating the exact cause of the incident. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

