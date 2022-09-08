Connect with us

Fire breaks out at Indian restaurant in Patong

Fire broke out at an Indian restaurant, photo by The Phuket Express.

A fire broke out at an Indian restaurant in Phuket’s famous tourist town of Patong in the early hours of this morning. Firefighters rushed to the restaurant on Taweewong Road to find it ablaze.

The firefighters took 40 minutes to bring the flames under control. The restaurant was damaged, but luckily no injuries were reported. The restaurant owner said there was no one inside because the restaurant was closed and staff did not live on the premises. The fire did, however, wake up and scare nearby residents.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an electric short circuit. Phuket Forensic Police are continuing to investigate.

This news comes after another fire broke out at a Patong bar last month. The fire caused a huge power outage on Bangla Road for several hours, and a photo showed a crowd of people across the street from the bar watching as firefighters worked for almost an hour to bring the situation under control. Fortunately, no one was reported injured in this fire either.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express

 

