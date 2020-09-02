image
Connect with us

Pattaya

Second fire takes hold at luxury home destroyed in Pattaya blaze

Maya Taylor

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Second fire takes hold at luxury home destroyed in Pattaya blaze | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
    • follow us in feedly

A secondary fire has broken out in the remains of a 6 storey luxury property destroyed in a huge fire in north Pattaya. The original blaze broke out at around 1am on Tuesday morning, gutting the home and an adjacent warehouse used to sell and store antique furniture.

The Pattaya News reports that at around 6.00pm yesterday, smoke could be seen coming from one of the upper floors of the property, with firefighters called to the scene once again. While it took over 6 hours and 10 fire trucks to extinguish the original blaze, firefighters were able to quickly control the second outbreak before it spread any further.

Officials have issued a warning that the building may be structurally unsafe and at risk of collapse. Workers and investigators are not currently permitted to enter until engineers confirm it is safe to do so.

A similar second fire happened at a famous Pattaya tourist attraction in July. Sukhawadee House caught fire, the fire was extinguished in the afternoon, then re-ignited again the next morning.

Major Pattaya tourist attraction Sukhawadee House gutted by fire

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    September 2, 2020 at 2:20 pm

    It seems as if some firemen did not put the fire out properly first time . . .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Opinion

“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

&#8220;Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy&#8221; | The Thaiger

OPINION A letter to The Thaiger. Thanks to WB for your thoughts on the matter. The views expressed by WB do not represent The Thaiger, its management or staff. Your comments are welcome at our Facebook page. Thailand faces a grim choice. It can have tourism with widespread Covid or it can stay closed up, but it can’t have tourism without Covid … there is no middle ground. All the data available from other countries shows this to be the case. Its second dilemma is that Thailand has traditional multi generational households (generally 3 generations) and if covid gets into the […]

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Major fire destroys luxury property and furniture warehouse in Pattaya – VIDEO

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Major fire destroys luxury property and furniture warehouse in Pattaya &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News

A huge fire in north Pattaya has destroyed a 6-storey luxury home and a warehouse previously used for the sale and storage of antique furniture. The Pattaya News reports that the blaze broke out at around 1am last night, engulfing the building, which was located near the Sukhumvit highway. It’s understood the warehouse was part of a complex that also included a former restaurant and a luxury property built for the owners of both businesses. Initial reports estimate the damage at around 100 million baht, with several other homes in the area also affected. At this time, it’s believed there […]

Continue Reading

Property

4 new luxury hotels set for Bangkok and Pattaya

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 days ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

4 new luxury hotels set for Bangkok and Pattaya | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Asset World Corporation

The future of Thailand tourism looks expensive. 4 luxury hotels are planned for Bangkok riverside and Pattaya beach, despite the drop in tourists due to the coronavirus pandemic. 3 of those hotels will be an expansion of Asiatique: The Riverfront, a waterfront shopping mall in Bangkok. Asset World Corporation, or AWC, inked the deal with Marriott International. The CEO and president of AWC Wallapa Traisorat says they are “confident in the long-term positive outlook of Thai tourism.” He also says the luxury hotels could also help expand Thailand’s tourist base, attracting “discerning and sophisticated travellers.” The 3 new Bangkok hotels […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending