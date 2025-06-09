2 foreigners assault 2 Phuket guards after public urination dispute

Two foreigners remain at large after physically assaulting two Thai security guards on Saturday, 7 June, for stopping them from urinating outside a shopping mall in Phuket. One of the victims is now in critical condition.

The Phuket Times Facebook page reported that the brutal assault occurred at 6.14am on Saturday outside a shopping mall in the Patong area of Phuket. The two foreign attackers urinated on the mall’s wall despite a clearly written warning sign.

The security guard, later identified as 18 year old Ruslan Umar, approached the foreigners and warned them to stop. The men became enraged, and one of them immediately punched Ruslan in the face twice.

One of the attackers then lifted Ruslan and slammed him to the ground. The second foreigner joined the assault, repeatedly punching and kicking him. CCTV footage showed another security guard attempting to assist his colleague but being attacked as well.

ThaiRath reported that, despite their injuries, the two security guards managed to travel to Patong Police Station to file a complaint. Police advised Ruslan to seek immediate medical attention at Patong Hospital for treatment and further examination before continuing the legal process.

According to reports, Ruslan sustained a head injury and required an X-ray to determine its severity and guide further treatment. The condition of the second guard was not detailed in the report, though it was believed his injuries were less serious than Ruslan’s.

Attackers remain at large

Ruslan’s older sister told ThaiRath that her brother had been working at the shopping mall for around eight months and had never previously encountered violence. She urged the police to bring the two foreign attackers to justice as soon as possible.

The Phuket Times stated that the assailants fled the scene and were believed to still be in the Patong area. During the assault, one man was seen wearing a blue T-shirt and long black trousers, while the other wore only long trousers and was shirtless.

In a related incident, another foreign national was caught relieving herself in a public place in Phuket in May. A Thai restaurant owner witnessed the act and brought attention to it by sharing the incident with the public.

The restaurant owner noted that the action might have been due to a lack of public bathrooms in the area and called on relevant government departments to address the issue. He expressed hope that Phuket would soon have more public facilities to better serve tourists.