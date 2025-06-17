Thai man fatally shot at karaoke bar after scuffle over microphone

Victim killed after stepping in to protect brother during drunken altercation

Petch Petpailin
June 17, 2025
Thai man fatally shot at karaoke bar after scuffle over microphone
Photo by boygovideo via Canva

A former Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) member fatally shot a Thai man at a karaoke bar in the northern province of Phetchabun, allegedly following a scuffle over a microphone.

Officers from Si Thep Police Station arrested the gunman, Sanan Promsook, at the karaoke venue in the Si Thep district of Phetchabun at around 11pm, Sunday, June 15. Sanan, a former PAO member in the central province of Lop Buri, reportedly visited the bar with his subordinates.

Sanan did not flee the scene after the shooting and cooperated with the police. He was taken into custody for questioning. Details of the interrogation have not been disclosed, and Sanan refused to speak to the media.

The victim was identified as 40 year old Wittaya Yaemkorn. He sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, with the bullet exiting through his back. Two spent 11mm bullet casings were found at the scene.

Wittaya went to the karaoke bar with his younger brother named Ping, and both parties were regular customers of the place.

Thai man shot dead at bar over microphone conflict
Photo via KomChadLuek

The shooting was reportedly triggered by a dispute between Ping and Sanan’s associates. Ping allegedly initiated a physical altercation by striking one of the men in the head while he was singing.

In response, Sanan drew his firearm and aimed at Ping. Wittaya attempted to intervene and disarm Sanan, resulting in him being fatally shot instead.

Sanan | Photo via Channel 8

Channel 8 reported that the altercation stemmed from a drunken argument over a microphone. Both parties were intoxicated, which likely contributed to the escalation. Reporters attempted to question Sanan at the police station about the motive of the incident, but he remained silent.

Wittaya’s wife told Channel 8 that she was unaware of the motive, as she was not at the scene. She learned from Ping that the group insulted him and belittled his occupation, calling him “just a factory worker.”

Fatal shooting karaoke bar
The victim’s wife | Photo via Channel 8

The wife added that Sanan should not have resorted to violence, no matter what the issue was, and believed shooting her husband over such an argument was extreme.

As of now, Sanan remains in police custody, though no formal charges have been filed. Officers stated that further questioning will be conducted before any legal action is taken.

