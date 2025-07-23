Pattaya guard bashed with phone in hotel bust-up

A late-night lovers’ spat on Pattaya Beach took a violent turn when a hotel security guard trying to play peacemaker ended up bleeding from the head — allegedly attacked by an irate woman wielding a mobile phone.

The drama unfolded in the early hours of Monday, July 21, at a hotel in central Pattaya, where 37 year old Wisuwat, a nightshift security guard, was left seriously injured after stepping into an argument between a Thai woman and a foreign man.

According to Wisuwat, the duo had met on Pattaya Beach and checked into the hotel together. But things quickly spiralled when they reportedly clashed over payment terms.

As their heated exchange echoed through the corridors, Wisuwat approached the pair and politely asked them to take the matter downstairs to avoid disturbing other guests.

That’s when the woman allegedly snapped.

“Instead of calming down, she suddenly turned on me and struck my head with her phone,” Wisuwat said from his hospital bed. “There was blood, and she ran off before anyone could stop her.”

Emergency responders quickly arrived on the scene, providing first aid before rushing Wisuwat to a nearby hospital for treatment. Pattaya police are now reviewing CCTV footage and collecting witness statements to identify and locate the fleeing suspect.

The incident has sparked a flurry of commentary across local social media, with many calling for stricter security protocols and better safeguards for hotel staff, reported Pattaya Mail.

“Hotels should always hold on to ID cards for all guests — it helps protect both visitors and employees,” one commenter wrote.

Others demanded swift justice for the injured guard, while some warned that tensions in high-pressure tourist spots can often boil over in unpredictable ways.

Some residents highlighted a worrying trend of escalating confrontations between tourists and locals in Pattaya, and called for more proactive conflict resolution training for hotel personnel.

“Too many times we’ve seen staff caught in the crossfire,” said one user. “This should be a wake-up call.”

Police urged anyone with information about the woman involved to contact police immediately, as the investigation remains ongoing.