Guard nabbed with meth stash on duty in Wichit, Phuket

Police found 18 meth pills and drug gear hidden in a plastic bag

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, July 12, 2025
214
Pictures courtesy of Wichit Police Station Facebook

Wichit Police have arrested a 28 year old security guard after discovering methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia stashed inside his workplace.

The suspect, identified only as Nattawat, also known by the nickname “Big”, was detained on Thursday, July 10 at a guard post within a luxury condominium construction site off Mueang Naka Road in Village 4, Wichit.

Officers reported finding 17 orange meth pills along with a single green pill concealed in a resealable plastic bag wedged into the wooden frame of the guard booth. A complete set of drug-taking equipment was also seized as evidence.

Nattawat’s luck ran out when he tested positive for meth during an on-site urine screening.

He was taken into custody and escorted to Wichit Police Station for further questioning. Police charged him with possession of a Category 1 narcotic without permission and drug use in violation of Thailand’s strict narcotics laws.

Wichit Police Chief Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang said the arrest was part of an intensified crackdown on drug crime sweeping the area.

“We have continuously arrested drug users and small-scale dealers, both Thai and foreign, throughout our jurisdiction. This case was the result of an expanded investigation to trace the source of narcotics, which led us to a suspect working as a security guard at a luxury condo construction site.”

Pol. Col. Somsak confirmed that officers are continuing to probe the broader network responsible for supplying meth in Phuket.

The case has rattled locals and construction project managers, with many expressing shock that a guard entrusted with the safety of high-value property could be using and potentially distributing drugs, reported The Phuket News.

A senior site supervisor, who asked not to be named, said, “We never suspected anything. He seemed quiet, polite and did his job without any problems. This is really disappointing.”

Police vowed to step up inspections at construction sites and other businesses vulnerable to infiltration by small-time drug dealers.

Meanwhile, Nattawat remains in custody pending further investigation and prosecution.

