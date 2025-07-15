Security guard arrested for stealing 2,000 baht from student’s bike

A security guard at a prominent shopping centre in Khon Kaen was arrested after stealing 2,000 baht from a university student’s motorcycle storage compartment. The incident occurred on Sunday, July 13 at 5.30pm, when a student accidentally left her wallet behind.

CCTV footage captured the security guard, identified as 32 year old Kasidit “Mark” Klongyut, while patrolling the motorcycle parking area.

During his patrol, he noticed money in the storage compartment of a parked motorcycle and took 2,000 baht (US$60) in cash before continuing his duties as usual.

The student, a Khon Kaen University attendee, realised her wallet was missing when she tried to pay for a birthday cake at the shopping centre.

She promptly returned to her motorcycle, only to find the cash was gone. She reported the theft to the Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station.

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage and identified the culprit as someone resembling a security guard. They confirmed with the head of security that the suspect was Kasidit. The investigation team then summoned him for questioning.

Upon interrogation, Kasidit confessed to taking the student’s money, revealing he had already spent most of it, leaving only 500 baht (US$15).

He handed over the remaining amount as evidence. The investigation team arrested Kasidit and seized the money, handing him over to the police for further legal action, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, in Udon Thani province, a family was shocked to find a thief asleep inside their old home following a break-in, but chose not to confront him due to safety concerns.

The homeowner, 50 year old Kiattisak, contacted officers from Mueang Udon Thani Police Station after his teenage sons, 16 year old Por and 15 year old Per, discovered the intruder resting inside the property on July 13.

Kiattisak explained that his family had recently relocated to a new house about 500 metres away. On the day of the incident, he sent his sons back to the previous residence to collect a bicycle. When they reached the third-floor storage room, they found the burglar sleeping inside.