Security guard arrested for stealing 2,000 baht from student’s bike

CCTV footage exposes betrayal of trust by on-duty mall guard

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
79 1 minute read
Security guard arrested for stealing 2,000 baht from student’s bike
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A security guard at a prominent shopping centre in Khon Kaen was arrested after stealing 2,000 baht from a university student’s motorcycle storage compartment. The incident occurred on Sunday, July 13 at 5.30pm, when a student accidentally left her wallet behind.

CCTV footage captured the security guard, identified as 32 year old Kasidit “Mark” Klongyut, while patrolling the motorcycle parking area.

During his patrol, he noticed money in the storage compartment of a parked motorcycle and took 2,000 baht (US$60) in cash before continuing his duties as usual.

The student, a Khon Kaen University attendee, realised her wallet was missing when she tried to pay for a birthday cake at the shopping centre.

She promptly returned to her motorcycle, only to find the cash was gone. She reported the theft to the Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station.

Security guard arrested for stealing 2,000 baht from student's bike | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage and identified the culprit as someone resembling a security guard. They confirmed with the head of security that the suspect was Kasidit. The investigation team then summoned him for questioning.

Upon interrogation, Kasidit confessed to taking the student’s money, revealing he had already spent most of it, leaving only 500 baht (US$15).

Related Articles

He handed over the remaining amount as evidence. The investigation team arrested Kasidit and seized the money, handing him over to the police for further legal action, reported KhaoSod.

Security guard arrested for stealing 2,000 baht from student's bike | News by Thaiger

In similar news, in Udon Thani province, a family was shocked to find a thief asleep inside their old home following a break-in, but chose not to confront him due to safety concerns.

The homeowner, 50 year old Kiattisak, contacted officers from Mueang Udon Thani Police Station after his teenage sons, 16 year old Por and 15 year old Per, discovered the intruder resting inside the property on July 13.

Kiattisak explained that his family had recently relocated to a new house about 500 metres away. On the day of the incident, he sent his sons back to the previous residence to collect a bicycle. When they reached the third-floor storage room, they found the burglar sleeping inside.

Latest Thailand News
Pheu Thai hits back: Thaksin no puppet master, just an adviser Bangkok News

Pheu Thai hits back: Thaksin no puppet master, just an adviser

25 seconds ago
Security guard arrested for stealing 2,000 baht from student&#8217;s bike Crime News

Security guard arrested for stealing 2,000 baht from student’s bike

10 minutes ago
Two longtail boats collide on Prachin Buri River, one missing Thailand News

Two longtail boats collide on Prachin Buri River, one missing

30 minutes ago
Wrong fuel refill on minivan leads to garage fire in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Wrong fuel refill on minivan leads to garage fire in Chon Buri

39 minutes ago
Bark and spite: Drunk Thai man kicks autistic boy after row with dog Chiang Mai News

Bark and spite: Drunk Thai man kicks autistic boy after row with dog

51 minutes ago
Myanmar earthquake shakes multiple districts in Chiang Rai Thailand Weather Updates

Myanmar earthquake shakes multiple districts in Chiang Rai

1 hour ago
2 Chinese men arrested in murder of fellow countryman in Chiang Mai Thailand News

2 Chinese men arrested in murder of fellow countryman in Chiang Mai

1 hour ago
Locals seek lottery luck from ancient tree in Uthai Thani Thailand News

Locals seek lottery luck from ancient tree in Uthai Thani

1 hour ago
Finance minister reveals final contenders to lead Bank of Thailand Bangkok News

Finance minister reveals final contenders to lead Bank of Thailand

2 hours ago
Highway: Foreign tourist tries to pay Pattaya taxi fare with marijuana Pattaya News

Highway: Foreign tourist tries to pay Pattaya taxi fare with marijuana

2 hours ago
Cambodian mother suspects school bullying in daughter’s suicide Thailand News

Cambodian mother suspects school bullying in daughter’s suicide

2 hours ago
Jilted ex drives to Phuket with pistol to settle grudge with wife Phuket News

Jilted ex drives to Phuket with pistol to settle grudge with wife

2 hours ago
Brollies up as Bangkok and 38 provinces brace for floods Thailand Weather Updates

Brollies up as Bangkok and 38 provinces brace for floods

2 hours ago
Helmet-wielding lunatic causes chaos in Pattaya fast food joint Pattaya News

Helmet-wielding lunatic causes chaos in Pattaya fast food joint

3 hours ago
Thai hard: Pompey mad fan builds shrine to blues, from Thailand Thailand News

Thai hard: Pompey mad fan builds shrine to blues, from Thailand

18 hours ago
CCTV captures foreign men taking Thai man’s cat in Phuket Phuket News

CCTV captures foreign men taking Thai man’s cat in Phuket

18 hours ago
Youth clashes in Buriram spark fear with explosive disturbances Crime News

Youth clashes in Buriram spark fear with explosive disturbances

18 hours ago
Thief caught sleeping in Udon Thani home but escapes before arrest Thailand News

Thief caught sleeping in Udon Thani home but escapes before arrest

19 hours ago
Boot and run: Thug kicks young Thai woman in Pattaya bar assault Pattaya News

Boot and run: Thug kicks young Thai woman in Pattaya bar assault

19 hours ago
Wat Arun added to UNESCO&#8217;s tentative World Heritage list Bangkok News

Wat Arun added to UNESCO’s tentative World Heritage list

19 hours ago
Baht’s life: Monsoon gloom rains on Phuket’s holiday parade Phuket News

Baht’s life: Monsoon gloom rains on Phuket’s holiday parade

19 hours ago
Naked American man in Bangkok sewer refuses help and bites rescuers Bangkok News

Naked American man in Bangkok sewer refuses help and bites rescuers

20 hours ago
Ruff justice: Phuket MP bites back over ‘mafia dog’ slur Phuket News

Ruff justice: Phuket MP bites back over ‘mafia dog’ slur

20 hours ago
Two women arrested for stealing phone from elderly monk Bangkok News

Two women arrested for stealing phone from elderly monk

20 hours ago
Pier pressure: Man found hanged in Phuket mangroves Phuket News

Pier pressure: Man found hanged in Phuket mangroves

20 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
79 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x