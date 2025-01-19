Bangkok warehouse fire causes millions in damages

Bangkok warehouse fire causes millions in damages
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A fire engulfed a timber warehouse in the Bang Po area, causing millions in damages, with the Bang Sue district preparing a temporary shelter for affected residents. The fire broke out on January 18 at a timber facility on Pracharat Sai 1 Soi 23 in the Bang Sue district, Bangkok.

Fire and rescue teams from Bang Po deployed over 10 fire trucks and managed to control the blaze after more than two hours.

The latest developments today reveal that officials from Bang Sue district and the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre have set up a registration point for affected residents at the Anamnikayaram Temple, also known as Wat Yuan Bang Po. Arrangements for a temporary shelter for the affected residents are underway.

Pintip Satperprapai, a 57 year old owner of the affected warehouse, recounted the events. Around 10.30am, one of her workers noticed a large amount of smoke while drying clothes.

With strong winds fanning the flames, Pintip quickly evacuated her mother and uncle from the premises, as her mother required a wheelchair. The family safely evacuated the house.

Bangkok warehouse fire causes millions in damages | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

However, the fire rapidly spread and consumed the entire warehouse. The house suffered approximately 20% damage, and they could not salvage any belongings.

The estimated damages are expected to reach seven figures. Pintip has registered for disaster relief, and support packages will be distributed soon. She advised others to exercise caution during this period of strong winds and dry weather, especially concerning the use of incense and candles.

A nearby resident, 65 year old Buanphan, described her experience. While selling goods at home, she noticed thick smoke and quickly ran to investigate.

She immediately returned home to gather her family and evacuate them. Although she was initially overwhelmed, she managed to safely remove her family, including her 7 year old grandchild, reported KhaoSod.

The fire services managed to contain the blaze, preventing extensive damage, but her home, affected by water and smoke, remains uninhabitable for now.

Bangkok warehouse fire causes millions in damages | News by Thaiger

