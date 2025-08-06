Thaksin’s niece to take legal action over Cambodian spy claims

The niece of former Thai Prime Minister (PM) Thaksin Shinawatra is taking legal action against netizens who accused her and her family of being spies for the Cambodian military.

Chayika Wongnapachant, Advisor to the Foreign Affairs Minister, visited the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) yesterday, August 5, to provide further details of her complaint to CCIB Commander, Trairong Pewphan. She had previously filed a report at Khlong Tan Police Station on August 4.

Chayika explained that her image was altered and circulated on social media alongside false claims accusing her and her family of supplying sensitive information about Thailand and the Thai military to Cambodian politicians.

She stated that she initially intended to ignore the matter, but later decided to take legal action due to the widespread sharing of the image and fabricated claims. Chayika expressed concern that the rumours could damage her credibility and affect her work.

In an interview with Channel 7, Chayika said…

“All Thai people, regardless of their status, should contribute positively to the country, as we are all part of team Thailand. This is not the time to spread misinformation, attack one another, or sow division. I urge those responsible to stop such actions, which only create misunderstandings and cause harm.”

Commander Trairong echoed her sentiments, saying Chayika was right to take legal action. He urged Thai netizens to focus on countering false information allegedly originating from Cambodia, rather than amplifying baseless rumours.

Chayika is the daughter of Thaksin’s older sister, Yaowaret Shinawatra. According to a report by the news outlet Spacebar, the rumour against Chayika and her family stemmed from a misunderstanding.

It was mistakenly believed that Chayika had married the son of a Cambodian politician close to former Cambodian PM Hun Sen. In reality, it was her cousin, Chayapha Wongsawat, who married the Cambodian politician’s son in 2013. The couple have since divorced.

Despite these clarifications, some netizens have continued to spread the rumour, possibly due to the previously close relationship between Thaksin and Hun Sen.